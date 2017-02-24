Budget 2017 in numbers

A new tax bracket for the super rich, a sugar tax and an increase in the tax threshold for lower income earners; Pravin Gordhan’s 2017 budget was about bringing the marginalised into the economy. Here, we present to you a visual summary of what the budget’s numbers that matter most to you.

For more on the budget, check out:

Would you like to use this article in your publication or on your website? See Using Brand South Africa material