A CONVERSATION FOR THE INCLUSION OF WOMEN ENTREPRENERS IN GLOBAL TRADE





A new women empowerment initiative was announced by the South African chapter of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Women’s Business Alliance, during a virtual session of the BRICS Business Forum hosted by India on Tuesday, 17 August 2021.

The initiative was announced by the Chairperson of the local chapter, Lebogang Zulu, Founder of Tshitshirisang Construction and Projects and runs the 100% black-owned, light steel manufacturing company AV Light Steel in Potchefstroom in North West.

She told delegates at the session that in November her organisations would be launching an initiative called #FreeTheEconomy4Women, which calls for the establishment of panels of women service providers and suppliers across all spheres of government where goods and services are procured.

To reiterate the importance of increasing the participation of women entrepreneurs in the economy and to celebrate women’s month, Brand South Africa will be hosting a webinar that taps into the opportunities available for women to trade and invest globally. The keynote address will be delivered by Ambassador Xolelwa Mlumbi-Peter, the South African Ambassador to the World Trade Organisation. Panellists will include:

Renchia Droganis, Chief Executive Officer and Founder: Africology

Anne Githuku-Shongwe, Representative of UN Women

Athi Rwexu, Founder: Impact Edutech Start Up Sigmax

Sindi Tshabalala, President: Circle of Global Business Women

Joy Zenz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer: African Women in Europe

Penny Streeter OBE, Award winning international business woman

Details of the event:

Date: 25 August 2021

Time: 12pm (South Africa) / 11am (United Kingdom)

Registration link: https://bit.ly/3gkqSc1

The narrative of strengthening women’s participation in global trade and investment requires innovative methods and fresh concepts to improve women’s economic liberation. This platform aims to do just that. Join us for a thought provoking and educational conversation that will not only benefit you as a woman entrepreneur but those you seek to empower as well.