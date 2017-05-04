WATCH: “Let’s put people before profits” – Gigaba

Speaking at Brand South Africa’s Thought Leadership Breakfast at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa, finance minister, Malusi Gigaba, called on business to put people before profits and cap executive salaries to curb inequality.



Finance minister Malusi Gigaba’s main message at Brand South Africa’s World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa Thought Leadership Breakfast is for business to put people before profits.

The minister was the keynote speaker at the gathering, held at the Durban Exhibition Centre on Thursday 4 May, which brought together delegates attending WEF on Africa.

Gigaba called for business and government to cap salaries for executives as a move to close the gap on economic inequality.

Other discussions explored the role of business in achieving inclusive growth and how collaboration among various stakeholders can shape global, regional and industrial agendas to benefit the African continent.

Video: eNews Africa Channel