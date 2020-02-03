The 26th Annual Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town

The Investing in African Mining Indaba is taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) between 03-06 February 2020. This year, the South African delegation to the conference comprises of the departments of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), Trade and Industry (DTI), Science and Innovation (DSI) and in collaboration with various entities and Brand South Africa. This annual conference, now in its 26th year running, is dedicated to the capitalisation and development of mining interests in Africa. It is currently the world’s largest mining investment conference and Africa’s largest mining event.

Every year, visionaries, innovators and industry specialists from across the spectrum come together to connect, collaborate and create opportunities. Through this, the mining has served as the pathway for foreign investments into Africa’s value chain, showcasing South Africa in particular as a viable investment destination. The conference discussions will be aligned with economic recovery strategies that are aimed at increasing growth, investment and employment in the country.

Join the SA government as it engages delegates of the Mining Indaba and the media on the industry’s prospects, government’s plans and investment opportunities in the South Africa.

Team SA’s calendar of events at the Mining Indaba include:

Official Opening Address by Minister Gwede Mantashe

Monday, 03 February 2020, CTICC Main Stage

Investment Seminar

Tuesday, 04 February 2020, CTICC, Auditorium 2

SA Business Match making a session and Mining technical networking reception

Wednesday, 05 February 2020, FNB Portside Building

Invest Africa Connect Lunch: African Mining- Industry of the future?

Wednesday, 05 February 2020 (closed session)

With our diversified economy and vast untapped resources, the business potential in mining development is boundless. This is what makes South Africa the ideal candidate for investment. The Mining Indaba is also committed to supporting education, career development and sustainable development in Africa. Structural transformation of the South African economy relies on a partnership between government, business, organised labour and all stakeholders who share our commitment to inclusiveness in our path to economic development and sustainability.

Visit the South Africa Pavillion, stand 914, to network and connect with the South African government and businesses.

Visit www.brandsouthafrica.com for more information.

Follow us on social media to find out how South Africa is open for investment. Join the discussion: #InvestinSAMining

@Brand_SA

@brandsouthafrica

Official Brand South Africa