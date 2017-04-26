South Africa hosting WEF on Africa

Global leaders in government, civil society, academia and the media are headed to Durban in early May as South Africa hosts the annual World Economic Forum on Africa.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa will be hosted in Durban from 3 to 5 May under the theme “Driving economic transformation in Africa through inclusive growth models”.

The forum will convene regional and global leaders from business, government and civil society to explore solutions to create economic opportunities for all. Over a thousand participants are expected.

Discussions at the conference will focus on a sustainable and inclusive future, exploring new ways for growth and innovation.

Growth on the continent

“Africa has a historic opportunity to shift the trajectory of its development by avoiding the excesses and mistakes made by countries in advanced parts of the world,” said Elsie Kanza, head of Africa at the World Economic Forum.

“But its success will depend on creating new models of growth that provide equality of opportunity to everyone and allow innovation to flourish.”

WEF says on its website that there is a mixed outlook for growth in Africa, largely due to decreasing commodity prices and an economic slowdown in China.

“Events in Africa and across the world have demonstrated a need for leaders to be responsive to the demands of the people who have entrusted them to lead, and to also provide a vision and a way forward,” WEF says.

Team South Africa

Headed by President Jacob Zuma, the following government officials will attend WEF on Africa:

Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba

Minister of Trade and Industry Rob Davies

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Jeff Radebe

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi

Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane

Minister of Science and Technology Naledi Pandor

Minister of Tourism Tokozile Xasa

Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services Siyabonga Cwele

Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa

Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel

Minister of Energy Mmamoloko Kubayi

Minister of Arts and Culture Nkosinathi Mthethwa

Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu

Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown

Minister of Higher Education and Training Blade Nzimande

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Sihle Zikalala

Background on WEF

WEF’s global gathering is held in Davos, Switzerland, at the start of every year. It is followed by regional meetings across the world, one of which is WEF on Africa.

