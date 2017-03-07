Press release: Brand South Africa engages with citizens in the diaspora in Australia

Johannesburg, Friday 03 March 2017 – Brand South Africa will, from 7-9 March 2017, engage with Global South Africans, or citizens in the diaspora, in Australia.

In executing its mandate to position South Africa positively and manage the reputation of the Nation Brand, Brand South Africa participates in and organises a series of engagements both domestically and internationally. These engagements are aimed at highlighting the status of the Nation Brand while encouraging citizens to coalesce around efforts to strengthen the country’s reputation and profile. Through this, it is anticipated that South Africans can become active citizens who are able to play their part in this national endeavour.

Explaining the importance of South Africans in the diaspora, Brand South Africa’s CEO Dr Kingsley Makhubela says, “South Africans living abroad are one of the most important constituencies because of their ability to promote and profile the country positively. Brand South Africa’s research indicates that there are approximately 150 000 South Africans living in Australia and it is for this reason that Brand South Africa will meet with citizens in Sydney and Melbourne on 7 and 9 March 2017 respectively.”

“As part of the engagements in Sydney and Melbourne, Brand South Africa will share an analysis of the performance of the Nation Brand. Through this process it is anticipated that Global South Africans can be encouraged to fly the South African flag and therefore contribute to collective efforts promote South Africa as a globally competitive business and tourist destination,” concluded Dr Makhubela.

