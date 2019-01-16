TEAM SA READY TO PRESENT IMPROVED INVESTMENT PROPOSITION AT 2019 WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

JOHANNESBURG, 16 JANUARY 2019 – President Cyril Ramaphosa will be leading South Africa’s delegation to the world’s most important meeting of global CEOs at the 2019 World Economic Forum (WEF), taking place in Davos, Switzerland next week. The primary objective of the South African delegation will be to strengthen partnerships and collaboration for inclusive economic growth and development in South Africa, with particular emphasis on increasing international investment into the country.

“We are going to Davos to interact with potential investors”. We are competing with other emerging markets where there is an oasis of investment opportunities for global investors and it’s where we want to be seen to be investing. We have a place of pride at Davos. We are recognised and accepted as being serious players. Some of our countrymen and women even play a role in the structures of WEF in Davos and we are going to speak with one language and the same message: South Africa is like a plane that is getting ready to take off,” the President said at a pre-WEF breakfast in Rosebank today. He was addressing Team South Africa, comprising Government Ministers and business leaders who will be accompanying him as part of the Team SA delegation.

One of the focus areas for the team will be to showcase South Africa’s preparedness for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, in line with this year’s WEF theme: “Globalisation 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution”.

The Forum will enable South Africa to build on the success of the President’s Investment Conference in October last year where R290 billion was raised for future investments.

“We are on the right track. We had to deal with very difficult challenges in the past but those are challenges we are finding solutions to. We must put our best foot forward, we must go and engage the world with great confidence knowing we are representing this great country. We are going to start seeing improved growth in our economy and I think we can go with our heads held high, without arrogance, to tell our story, what we have done and how we have made progress.”

The President together with Team SA will participate in a WEF Country Strategy Dialogue on South Africa on Wednesday, 23 January. This will focus on deepening understanding of current investment opportunities and challenges, as well as exploring new avenues to help enable the country to achieve the President’s investment target of $100 billion in the next five years. The session will be attended by investors, leading business leaders and experts.

“We have turned the corner, it’s a new Dawn. We can confidently go back and say, remember what we told you, this is what we have done. As I often say, we are like a plane about to take off.”

On Thursday, 24 January, Brand South Africa together with ABSA and Invest SA will host a South Africa Investment Seminar with a goal to support and initiate the next phase of the country’s investment drive. Potential investors will have the opportunity to hear from – and engage with – South Africa government and business representatives.

Lastly, Team South Africa will entertain guests at a Brand South Africa Night Dinner with investors and potential investors where the best of South Africa’s cuisine will be showcased with Chef Benny.

The President has confirmed the following ministers will be joining him to participate at WEF this year:

• Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni;

• Minister of Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu;

• Minister of Trade and Industry, Rob Davies;

• Minister of Public Enterprise Pravin Gordhan;

• Minister of Economic Development, Ebrahim Patel;

• Minister of Communications, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and;

• Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi.