Chef Benny Masekwaneng gears up for his first-ever culinary experience in Davos

Celebrity Chef Benny Masekwaneng has been hard at work, crafting an authentic South African menu for guests attending a networking dinner hosted by Team South Africa during the 2019 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. South Africa will be participating at WEF from 22 – 25 January 2019, to promote inclusive growth and development.

As one of SA’s most-loved culinary masters, Chef Benny has featured as a judge on Masterchef SA, as well as The Ultimate Braai Master. For the first time, he jets off to Davos with a South African delegation, offering guests a meticulously-selected culinary experience that aims to introduce them to fine African cuisine.

The chef who was born in Alexandra, previously spoke to Times LIVE about the loss his family experienced during apartheid, which impacted his dream of becoming an electrical engineer. His fate, however, led him to pursue a path he’s always been passionate about: cooking!

He explained: “We stayed really close to the (men’s) hostels and when the political violence went up, we were forced to move from our house and lost everything in the process. The money that was set aside for my engineering studies had to help us get by, so I ended up helping my mother in her catering business.”

With more than 20 years in the industry, Chef Benny applauds local chefs for bringing innovation and excellence to the dining room table.

He told Brand South Africa: “We are exactly where we need to be when it comes to global standards. We have the luxury of accessibility to what other countries are doing.”

As an avid lover of slow cooking dishes like oxtail, pork trotters as well as split peas and sugar beans, we are sure international guests are in for quite a warm, hearty treat prepared by our favourite chef!