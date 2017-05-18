New card game encourages South Africans to become positive forces in communities

The creator of a new local card game – Game for Humanity – that encourages kind deeds and community sharing, is aiming to inspire all South Africans to make a positive difference in their world.

CD Anderson

Developed by Capetonian social entrepreneur Marc Buhrer, Game for Humanity is styled as an easy to play community-based card game where “everyone is a winner.” Buhrer launched the game at the beginning of 2017.

How the game works

A deck contains 30 cards, each including a single instruction: a simple act of kindness, giving or community generosity. Examples include things such as ‘buying someone a cup of coffee’, ‘donating clothes and blankets to a charity’ or ‘giving a stranger a hug’.

Once a player has performed the task, they pass on the card to the recipient of the gesture, so that that they can ‘pay it forward’.

“It’s expected for them to continue with that random act of kindness, and hopefully the card has a life span of a few days, months or even years,” Buhrer told talk station, Radio 702.

According to the game’s website, the intention is to “[have] fun while spreading a positive outlook and mentality between human beings irrespective of age, race, gender, religion.”

The game, Buhrer said, is to counteract negativity, globally, with something that has the ability to make someone smile and think about how one simple gesture can have a world-changing effect.

Listen to the Radio 702 interview with Buhrer, as he explains the game and its growing impact:

The game currently has massive support among the social media community. It’s Instagram account encourages contributions from the public to show how they are using the cards to make the world a better place.

This week’s #CardOfTheWeek is from the brand new #SchoolEdition! In the spirit of spreading the love, let’s spread the knowledge too! Help a friend with their homework after school. #PayItForward ❤ A post shared by Game for Humanity (@gameforhumanity) on May 17, 2017 at 12:27am PDT

Inspiring humanity in the nation’s classrooms

Each pack of 30 cards is available in two variations: one for the general community and one for schools that has specific tasks of kindness aimed at encouraging young people to be a positive force against bullying and racism.

“It’s up to the youth to understand and believe that there is no such thing as a negative outcome, merely hiccups and hurdles being part of life’s rich tapestry,” Buhrer said.

He hopes to develop other variations of the game, one aimed at creating positivity in corporate office environments, and one focused on health and wellness.

For more information on the game, visit the Game for Humanity website.

Source: 702 Radio, Game for Humanity website

