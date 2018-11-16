Brand South Africa partners with the Black IT Forum (BITF) for the BITF-KZN 2018 Digital awards

Brand South Africa is proud to announce its partnership with the Black IT Forum (BITF) to host the BITF-KZN 2018 Digital Awards under the theme; Redefining Digital and Business Transformation on 08thDecember 2018.

BITF is a forum that represents the interests of black students, professionals and businesses in the ICT Sector. The BITF’s main focus is the formulation of transformational programs and the economic inclusion of all our members.

The BITF-KZN Digital Awards recognize and award the key players in the Media, Information and Communication Technologies (MICT) sector that have adopted digital technology in their business so as to offer their products or services in a more convenient manner changing the lives of their clients.

“We are always keen to collaborate with stakeholders that acknowledge and recognize people who are innovative and contribute towards improving the lives of community members. The awards will give us an understanding of how citizens have found ways to adapt to the ever-changing technology and mostly how South Africa can make use of the digital sector to strengthen its competitiveness in the era of the 4th industrial revolution”, said Brand South Africa’s General Manager for Communication, Ms Thoko Modise.

Brand South Africa through its Play Your Part programme calls on citizens to nominate change makers in the digital sector in the following award categories:

Top MICT SMME Award Top MICT Innovator Award Top MICT Youth Leader Award Top Woman in MICT Award MICT Accessibility Excellence Award Local MICT Industrialization Award Honorary MICT Lifetime Achievement Award Innovative eHealth Solutions Award Innovative eLearning Solutions Award Emerging Digital Solutions / Disruptor Award

Nominations can be done at www.bitfkznawards.org.za or call 076 958 2490 or 082 789 7325 if you have any questions.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday December 08th, 2018

Venue: Mt Edgecombe Country Club, Durban

Time: 18h00 – 21h00

Theme: Redefining Digital and Business Transformation

Key note address: Chief Digital Officer, eThekwini Municipality, Mr. L. Madlala

Mc/host: Mr Alex Mthiyane (Gagasi FM)

Invited speakers will address issues including government initiatives aimed at supporting SMMEs, regulatory impact on SMMEs development, access to the market, access to finance, the importance of marketing, the importance of governance and youth and gender relevance in promoting entrepreneurship.

Follow the conversation #bitfkznawards; @bitfkzn; @brandsouthafrica