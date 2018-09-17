Business Engage honours corporates for Women empowerment

Corporate South Africa is becoming increasingly proactive in acknowledging the significant role of women in the economy, across all sectors. We can argue, in fact, that there is no economy without women.
For this reason, Business Engage – a Brand South Africa partner, launched the Gender Mainstreaming Awards (sponsored by PwC) six years ago. The awards aim to celebrate excellence and women empowerment, and in addition, encourage a greater and more significant representation of women in a typical business setup, and in previously male-dominated industries.
Hosted on Thursday 13 September at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg, the oversubscribed event saw over 700 delegates attend the auspicious occasion.
Stakeholder Relations Manager for Business at Brand South Africa, George Khoza said that Brand South Africa is excited to be partnering with the Gender Mainstreaming Awards for the third time. Khoza added “Brand South Africa is in full support of giving public recognition for good practice and excellence in tackling gender mainstreaming”.
Founder of the Gender Mainstreaming Awards, Colleen Larsen told Brand South Africa that the idea is to award corporates for the work they do in gender diversity. Although the awards are targeted predominantly at the private sector, a number of categories have been extended to government.
Some of the major corporations represented on the night included the Vodacom Group Limited, Thomson Reuters Africa, Standard Chartered Bank and DeBeers Consolidated Mines (Pty) Ltd.
See the full list of winners below:
Women On Boards
Barloworld Equipment
Vodacom Group Limited
EY
Women On Executive Committees in Multinationals
Thomson Reuters Markets (SA)
EY
Vodacom Group Limited
Equal Representation & Participation
Cummins Africa Middle East
EY
ABSA Group Limited (WIMI)
Women Empowerment in the Workplace: Barloworld Equipment Overall Winner
Listed Companies
Barloworld Equipment
Vodacom Group Limited
WesBank
Non – Listed Companies
Schoeman Law Inc
Ancora Property Group (Pty) Ltd
Nkgwete IT Solutions/Peace Table Grapes (Pty) Ltd
Investing In Young Women: Vodacom Overall Winner
Listed Companies
Vodacom Group Limited
PPC Limited
Positive Role Model
Barloworld Equipment
Non – Listed Companies
T-Systems South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Cummins Africa Middle East
Thomson Reuters Markets (SA)
Gender reporting on JSE-Listed Companies
Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited
AngloGold Ashanti Limited
TigerBrands Limited
Empowerment of Women in the Community: Standard Chartered Bank Overall Winner
Listed Companies
AngloGold Ashanti Limited
Vodacom Group Limited
Young Talent – Absa Africa Technology
Non-Listed Companies
Standard Chartered Bank
DeBeers Consolidated Mines (Pty) Ltd
i4Water with AECI and Cummins Africa Middle East – Joint 3rd
Diversity & Transformation
Vodacom Group Limited
EY
Clarkhouse Human Capital and Dormehl Phalane – Northern Suburbs – Joint 3rd
Economic Empowerment
EY
Barloworld Equipment
PPC Limited
Mainstreaming Gender and Disability
Cummins Africa Middle East
Vodacom Group Limited
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Positive Role Model
Dineo Molefe – T-Systems South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Christine Ramon – AngloGold Ashanti Limited
Beauty Mtsweni – Group Five Limited
Professor Elain Vlok – Clover Foundation
Special Mention
Inclusive Leader
Bruce Cleaver – DeBeers Group and Gino Butera – Cummins Africa Middle East – Joint 1st
Sneha Shah – Thomson Reuters Markets (SA)
Jurgen Stragier – Group Five Limited
GENDER MAINSTREAMING CHAMPION: BARLOWORLD