Business Engage honours corporates for Women empowerment

Corporate South Africa is becoming increasingly proactive in acknowledging the significant role of women in the economy, across all sectors. We can argue, in fact, that there is no economy without women.

For this reason, Business Engage – a Brand South Africa partner, launched the Gender Mainstreaming Awards (sponsored by PwC) six years ago. The awards aim to celebrate excellence and women empowerment, and in addition, encourage a greater and more significant representation of women in a typical business setup, and in previously male-dominated industries.

Hosted on Thursday 13 September at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg, the oversubscribed event saw over 700 delegates attend the auspicious occasion.

Stakeholder Relations Manager for Business at Brand South Africa, George Khoza said that Brand South Africa is excited to be partnering with the Gender Mainstreaming Awards for the third time. Khoza added “Brand South Africa is in full support of giving public recognition for good practice and excellence in tackling gender mainstreaming”.

Founder of the Gender Mainstreaming Awards, Colleen Larsen told Brand South Africa that the idea is to award corporates for the work they do in gender diversity. Although the awards are targeted predominantly at the private sector, a number of categories have been extended to government.

Some of the major corporations represented on the night included the Vodacom Group Limited, Thomson Reuters Africa, Standard Chartered Bank and DeBeers Consolidated Mines (Pty) Ltd.

See the full list of winners below:

Women On Boards

Barloworld Equipment

Vodacom Group Limited

EY

Women On Executive Committees in Multinationals

Thomson Reuters Markets (SA)

EY

Vodacom Group Limited

Equal Representation & Participation

Cummins Africa Middle East

EY

ABSA Group Limited (WIMI)

Women Empowerment in the Workplace: Barloworld Equipment Overall Winner

Listed Companies

Barloworld Equipment

Vodacom Group Limited

WesBank

Non – Listed Companies

Schoeman Law Inc

Ancora Property Group (Pty) Ltd

Nkgwete IT Solutions/Peace Table Grapes (Pty) Ltd

Investing In Young Women: Vodacom Overall Winner

Listed Companies

Vodacom Group Limited

PPC Limited

Positive Role Model

Barloworld Equipment

Non – Listed Companies

T-Systems South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Cummins Africa Middle East

Thomson Reuters Markets (SA)

Gender reporting on JSE-Listed Companies

Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited

AngloGold Ashanti Limited

TigerBrands Limited

Empowerment of Women in the Community: Standard Chartered Bank Overall Winner

Listed Companies

AngloGold Ashanti Limited

Vodacom Group Limited

Young Talent – Absa Africa Technology

Non-Listed Companies

Standard Chartered Bank

DeBeers Consolidated Mines (Pty) Ltd

i4Water with AECI and Cummins Africa Middle East – Joint 3rd

Diversity & Transformation

Vodacom Group Limited

EY

Clarkhouse Human Capital and Dormehl Phalane – Northern Suburbs – Joint 3rd

Economic Empowerment

EY

Barloworld Equipment

PPC Limited

Mainstreaming Gender and Disability

Cummins Africa Middle East

Vodacom Group Limited

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Positive Role Model

Dineo Molefe – T-Systems South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Christine Ramon – AngloGold Ashanti Limited

Beauty Mtsweni – Group Five Limited

Professor Elain Vlok – Clover Foundation

Special Mention

Inclusive Leader

Bruce Cleaver – DeBeers Group and Gino Butera – Cummins Africa Middle East – Joint 1st

Sneha Shah – Thomson Reuters Markets (SA)

Jurgen Stragier – Group Five Limited

GENDER MAINSTREAMING CHAMPION: BARLOWORLD