South Africa BRICS Business Council to host a Mid-Term Meeting

The South African chapter of the BRICS Business Council will host the group’s Mid-Term meeting in Johannesburg, Montecasino’s Pivot Conference, on 3-4 April 2019. The meeting will also mark the handing over of the rotating chair of the Council to Brazil.

The two-day meeting will be held under the theme “BRICS in Africa: Collaboration for Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity in the 4th Industrial Revolution”.

The meeting will be attended by approximately 300 delegates, government leaders from the BRICS member countries, including the economic bloc’s captains of industry and domestic and international opinion makers.

Delegates will participate in the nine working groups in areas of:

Infrastructure;

Manufacturing;

Financial Services;

Energy and Green Economy;

Skills Development;

Agri-Business;

Digital Economy;

Regional Aviation; and,

Deregulation.

During the announcement of the newly constituted South Africa BRICS Business Council in March, council chairperson Busi Mabuza said: “We are looking forward to assisting in ensuring that the Working Groups are representative and inclusive of business organisations as well as relevant business entities and that they actively articulate business sector and organizational interest, in the interest of furthering trade and investment objectives of the nation.”

She also said: “We believe that this is pivotal to the success of the BRICS Business Council’s mandate”. ENDS.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Tshepo Ikaneng

Mobile No: 0795738283

RSVP : media1@sabricsbusinesscouncil.co.za / tshepoikaneng@yahoo.co.uk

Issued by Brand South Africa on behalf of the South Africa BRICS Business Council.