Toyota SA explains their continued investment into South Africa

Toyota South Africa Motors CEO explains their continued investment into

South Africa

By Tsabeng Nthite – South Africa’s vehicle market remains the biggest in Africa, accounting for 37% of new vehicle sales on the continent. Mr Andrew Kirby, President and CEO of Toyota South Africa Motors attributes this to the direction that the South African government has taken to make South African an attractive investment destination.

“The automotive sector is a bright spot for us in South Africa because we have long-term stability of the industrial policy from government, and over the years there has been consistent support from the motor industry,” said Mr Kirby.

Brand South Africa in collaboration with Business Leadership SA – is running a six week campaign to position South Africa as in ideal investment destination. The CEOs Know Campaign features CEO’s from multinational corporations based in South Africa who share insights on the value of their respective organisations’ investment into South Africa. Mr Andrew Kirby, CEO and President of Toyota South Africa is one of the CEO’s featured.



“The benefit for us is that we get asset investment support, and we also get support through the Automotive Production and Development Programme (APDP), which incentivises the production and exports of vehicles which allows us to offset a lot of the initiation costs, and that makes us globally competitive,” concluded Mr Kirby.



Other CEO’s featured include South African Tourism CEO, Mr Sisa Ntshona; the Johannesburg Stock Exchange CEO, Ms Nicky Newton-King; MD and Partner of Goldman Sachs South Africa, Mr Colin Coleman; Executive Head of Anglo American South Africa, Mr Andile Sangqu, as well as CEO of Shell Companies South Africa, Mr Hloniphizwe Mtolo