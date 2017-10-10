Innovation prized at this year’s Premier Business Awards

The 5th annual South African Premier Business awards will take place on 7 December at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Brand South Africa reporter

The South African Premier Business Awards, hosted by the dti, in partnership with Proudly South African and Brand South Africa, celebrates innovation and excellence. The awards recognise and reward entrepreneurs and businesses who have played their part in transforming and growing the South African economy.

Listen to Ms Mpumi Mabuza the general manager of stakeholder relations at Brand South Africa speaking to 702’s Early Breakfast host, Relebogile Mabotja, about the 2017 South African Premier Business Awards.

Businesses are encouraged to enter before the closing date for entries on 13 October. Since its inception n 2013, the prestige of the awards has grown with 133 entries across the 10 categories.

Would you like to use this article in your publication or on your website? See Using Brand South Africa material.