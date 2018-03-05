Brand South Africa launches the CEOs Know Campaign

Johannesburg, Monday 05 March 2018 – Inspired by the need to build a positive reputation for South Africa, Brand South Africa – the official marketing agency of the country , will today launch a digital campaign called CEO’s Know.

The campaign is in collaboration with Business Leadership South Africa and will run for six weeks, with an objective of positioning South Africa as in ideal investment destination. The CEOs Know Campaign will feature various CEO’s from multinational corporations based in South Africa, who will share insights behind their continued investment into South Africa.

The campaign features amongst others, South African Tourism CEO, Mr Sisa Ntshona; the Johannesburg Stock Exchange CEO, Ms Nicky Newton-King; MD and Partner of Goldman Sachs South Africa, Mr Colin Coleman; Executive Head of Anglo American South Africa, Mr Andile Sangqu; CEO of Shell Companies South Africa, Mr Hloniphizwe Mtolo, as well as Toyota South Africa Motors CEO and President, Mr Andrew Kirby.

The campaign will probe into the overarching question ‘why invest in South Africa’ – and will showcase inspiring stories as told by the respective CEOs, who uncover facts that are not commonly known about investing in South Africa, thereby highlighting South Africa’s competitive strengths as an attractive foreign investment destination.

Commenting on the campaign, Brand South Africa’s CEO, Dr Kingsley Makhubela said: “This campaign comes at a time which sees private and public sector in collaborative efforts to strengthen and accelerate progress in building a more prosperous and equitable South Africa.

“For this campaign, we took a word of mouth approach with private sector CEOs, as it is a critical indicator in influencing business decisions to invest in any country. This translates to how their respective organisations then contribute and respond to South Africa’s economic growth and development”.

Follow the conversation on #CompetitiveSA