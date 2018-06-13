‘South Africa has investment opportunities across the economic spectrum’ SASOL CEO

Tsabeng Nthite – Sasol Limited Chief Executive Officer and Joint President Mr Bongani Nqwababa, joins the list of multinational CEOs who provide testimonials on Brand South Africa’s CEOs Know campaign – why their corporates continue to invest in South Africa – while highlighting South Africa’s competitive strengths as an attractive foreign investment destination.

In his interview, Nqwababa said that he is inspired by how resilient of South Africans are as well as their ability to overcome adversity. The country is a great investment destination because it not only has opportunities in the resources, but also has opportunities across the economic spectrum.

Sasol is an international integrated chemicals and energy company that leverages technologies and the expertise of our 30 300 people working in 33 countries. The multinational develops and commercialises technologies, and builds and operates world-scale facilities to produce a range of high-value product stream, including liquid fuels, chemicals and low-carbon electricity.

Sasol was established in 1950 in South Africa and we remain one of the country’s largest investors in capital projects, skills development and technological research and development. The company is listed on the JSE in South Africa and on the New York Stock Exchange in the United States.

“As the most industrialised country in Southern Africa, South Africa offers opportunities for companies to grow domestically and also for them to expand into the African continent. From an FDI perspective, South Africa is a wonderful place to invest in for a variety of reasons – our legal system is developed, our courts and judiciary are independent, we have sound financial systems, and well-developed local capital markets,” said Nqwababa.

Brand South Africa – in collaboration with Business Leadership South Africa launched the CEOs Know campaign to position South Africa as in ideal investment destination. The CEOs Know Campaign features various CEO’s from multinational corporations based in South Africa, who share insights behind their continued investment into South Africa.