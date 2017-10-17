Brand South Africa nominated for international award

Brand South Africa’s efforts in promoting the country as a great place to visit and invest is getting the global recognition it deserves.

Brand South Africa reporter

City Nation Place is a global forum for the strategic branding and marketing of cities and countries.

The City Nation Place Awards, now in their third year, recognise the most creative and effective city and country marketing, tourism promotion and foreign direct investment engagement.

The global body for nation and city branding, has nominated Brand South Africa for one its major awards. Brand South Africa’s nation branding initiative has been named a finalist in the 2017 City Nation Place Awards and has been nominated in the Best Expression of Place Identity through the Design category, which recognises the effective ways countries communicate their unique offerings through media and design.

Winners will be announced at the City Nation Place Global conference in London, UK, on 9 November 2017. Brand South Africa will join over 150 delegates from 30 countries to discuss and highlight shared objectives and challenges of developing strong brand strategies for nations and cities.

Watch Brand South Africa’s showcase video below for more details on the awards.

For more information visit the City Nation Place website here.

Source: City Nation Place Global

