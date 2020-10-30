SOUTH AFRICA’S WOMEN-LED AGENCY BECOMES THE FIRST LOCAL AGENCY TO WIN PRESTIGIOUS INTERNATIONAL AWARD

A South African company has been named the top agency at the Global Purpose Awards 2020 in the United Kingdom. The awards recognise campaigns that use creative ideas successfully to further positive causes, and acknowledge the organisations behind them. The awards are open to agencies, brands, public sector bodies, charities and NGOs throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The awards reflect the growing use of ‘purpose’ as a term for modern campaigning that puts a positive cause or progressive movement at its centre.

Triple Eight a socially conscious marketing, PR and digital agency has been announced as the winner of the agency of the year 2020 award, a prestigious global accolade that recognises the best-in-class socially relevant marketing work executed by agencies from around the world.

The agency is women-led formed eight years ago by a small group of ambitious women with the vision to break traditional boundaries by blending know-how in brand activations, experiential marketing and cause-related programmes. The company employs over 70 women and operates in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia.

The agency’s mission is to craft high-impact, world-class campaigns that matter and drive strong shared value for brands, people and the planet. Striving to make a difference by staying true to its values of creativity with purpose, innovation for impact and executional excellence.

This year, the agency achieved a milestone of 50 long-term purpose campaigns which reached over 44 million people directly through high-impact face-to-face programmes. With eight years’ experience in hygiene and handwashing behaviour-change interventions, Triple Eight’s work has become even more critical this year as the company hopes to reach a further 52 million people in the region through life-saving COVID-19 programmes for brands like Dettol, Durex, Knorrox, AECI, Zuva Petroleum and Unilever.

In a press statement by Triple Eight, Managing Director of the women-led company Sarika Modi, said; “We are thrilled to share that Triple Eight won the Agency of the Year 2020 Award in a virtual online ceremony. We are grateful for the support and trust over the years, in our vision to “Do it on Purpose”. It’s very rewarding that industry peers have recognised the company on the global stage for its work with leading brands in driving positive impact on people and the planet, whilst also creating strong business results. We feel very proud to have represented our country and continent well in work that drives both business and social results.”

Purpose awards judges on the panel said,

“Triple Eight has impact written all over it, powerful campaign case studies and a strong commitment to innovation within communications”.

“Unique approach. Impactful work”.

“I feel like this agency deserves special recognition for its purpose. A growing female business in a part of the world where gender equality is hardly top of the bill”.

“Really interesting submission, clearly some excellent activation and good thoughts on team culture”.

Triple Eight actively challenges the dearth of women in leadership positions, promoting women-empowerment initiatives both internally and externally. Its “Campaigns that Matter”, using innovations in digital and technology, make a measurable difference in the health, education and social well-being of people and communities, improving their quality of life.

Brand South Africa celebrates Triple Eight’s achievement as this is a win for the country. Corporate brands are instrumental in strengthening a country’s reputation and image domestically and internationally. industry in telling the South African story to enhance country image and reputation and Brand SA congratulating them. This accolade strengthens South Africa’s global competitiveness, a significant contributor to economic growth.

To find out more about Triple Eight, visit www.tripleeight.co.za

Source: Triple Eight