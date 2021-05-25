African Unity Strengthened to Fight A Common Enemy

Africa is a continent rich in diversity, culture and natural resources. The continent has always relied on the drum beat, rhythm and dance to bring hope to its citizens during some of the toughest times in history. The hit song ‘Jerusalema’ by South African music duo Master KG and Nomcebo became a phenomenon of such times. Through its beat and lyrics, it was able to bring hope to the world during the coronavirus pandemic. It became a lockdown hit getting the world to join the African beat and rhythm through dance.

African unity has also inspired various fraternities across the globe such as the film by American singer Beyoncé who released ‘Black Is King’. The film was inspired by the 2019 remake of The Lion King which featured South African actor John Kani and song writer Lebo M. It tells the story of a young African king who is cast out into the world as a baby and grows up to return home to reclaim his throne. In the film African cultures are heavily featured, through dance, music, fashion and language.

A year into the fight against the COVID-19 global pandemic, Africans will once again celebrate Africa Day with the deadly pandemic driven by the theme ‘Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want’. The declaration of the theme enables the African Union and Member States to reflect on the role of culture in the continent’s development and position the sector in its rightful place.

The theme recognises the key role the creative sector can play in promoting regional integration and economic growth and as Africa emerges from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the creative industries will play a key role in building a more resilient Africa by using the creative economy as a tool for prosperity.

The continent observes Africa Day on 25 May, acknowledging the solidarity among African countries. Africa Day was established in 1963, commemorating the formation of the African Union that acknowledges our rich African heritage in the fight against colonialism and apartheid. This momentous day gives citizens of the continent an opportunity to recommit a peaceful and thriving continent through unity

In 2020, Brand SA partnered with artists such as DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Ricky Rick, Rouge Rapper, Youngsta CPT, Dee Koala and Shasha from Zimbabwe, as well as Tresor, who hails from the DRC. Play Your Part Africa Day initiative focused on harnessing African unity in response to Covid-19. this was achieved in a new ensemble song, written and produced by African artists.

The song, titled Play Your Part – “Africa Unite”, featured a number of languages spoken on the continent, including Swahili, Lingala, Zulu, isiXhosa, seTswana, English, Afrikaans, Shona and French. This multi-lingual approach was inspired by the bold, vibrant, and resilient African spirit.

The artists took to various social media platforms to promote the song, give hope to Africans and call to the youth to pull together in the face of adversity.

As Africa celebrates Africa Day let everyone take time to play their part to unit Africa, help the less fortunate in communities, register to get vaccinated and most importantly adhere to COVID-19 regulations to end the deadly pandemic

The song is still available for streaming and downloads on major platforms including Apple Music, Deezer and Spotify.

Click below to watch the music video

Proceeds from streaming and downloads of the song went towards the Solidarity Response Fund. The fund’s mandate is to support the national healthcare response to Covid-19, and contribute to humanitarian relief efforts. It is never too late play your part!

Share how you will be celebrating Africa Day @Brand_SA @PlayYourPartSA #AfricaUnite