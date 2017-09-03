Africa from A to Z: Fast facts on the 55 states

The mainland and islands of Africa are home to 55 countries, an ancient and complex history, modern cities, some three thousand languages and over a billion people. From Algeria to Zimbabwe, here’s a snapshot of each country in a region the world needs to know more about.

Researched, written and compiled by Mary Alexander

AFRICA

Africa

Surface area : 30,260,117 square kilometres

: 30,260,117 square kilometres Population : 1.22-billion people

: 1.22-billion people Population density : 40 people per square kilometre

: 40 people per square kilometre Total gross domestic product : US$2.5-trillion

: US$2.5-trillion GDP per person : US$2,036 (estimate)

: US$2,036 (estimate) Total CO 2 emissions a year: 357.3-million tons | 3.6% of world total

ALGERIA

Algeria

Capital and largest city : Algiers

: Algiers Surface area : 2.4-million square kilometres | 7.9% of Africa

: 2.4-million square kilometres | 7.9% of Africa Population : 40.4-million people | 3.3% of Africa’s population

: 40.4-million people | 3.3% of Africa’s population Population density: 17 people per km2 | 0.4 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Algerian dinar (DZD)

: Algerian dinar (DZD) Major exports (2015) : Petroleum gas 42% | Crude petroleum 33% | Refined petroleum 19%

: Petroleum gas 42% | Crude petroleum 33% | Refined petroleum 19% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $213.5-billion | 8.6% of Africa’s GDP

: $213.5-billion | 8.6% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $5,484 | 2.7 x African average

: $5,484 | 2.7 x African average Human Development Index: High | Rank 83 | Score 0.745

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 18 out of 25 people live in cities (71%)

: 18 out of 25 people live in cities (71%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 31.6%

: 31.6% Mobile phones : 93.3 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 93.3 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 18.1% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 39.7-million tons | 11.1% of African total | 0.402% of world total

: 39.7-million tons | 11.1% of African total | 0.402% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 3.74 tons | 0.7 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : Arabic and Berber

: Arabic and Berber Other languages : English and French

: English and French Colonised by : France 1830-1962

: France 1830-1962 Independence : 1962 – from France

: 1962 – from France Born in Algeria: Screen actor Sofia Boutella was born on 6 April 1982 in Bab el Oued, Algeria. She is known for Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014), Monsters: Dark Continent (2014) and Azur & Asmar: The Princes’ Quest (2006).

Screen actor Sofia Boutella was born on 6 April 1982 in Bab el Oued, Algeria. She is known for Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014), Monsters: Dark Continent (2014) and Azur & Asmar: The Princes’ Quest (2006). World Heritage Site: The Casbah of Algiers, a citadel founded on the ruins of old Icosium, a Phoenician and later Roman city. Mosques dating back to the 17th century can be found there.

The Casbah of Algiers, a citadel founded on the ruins of old Icosium, a Phoenician and later Roman city. Mosques dating back to the 17th century can be found there. Did you know? Afro-Caribbean philosopher Frantz Fanon joined the National Liberation Front fighting French colonialism during the Algerian Revolution of 1958 to 1962. Fanon’s writing helped inspire liberation struggles across the world, including South Africa.

ANGOLA

Angola

Capital city : Luanda

: Luanda Surface area : 1.2-million square kilometres | 4.1% of Africa

: 1.2-million square kilometres | 4.1% of Africa Population : 25.8-million people | 2.1% of Africa’s population

: 25.8-million people | 2.1% of Africa’s population Population density: 20.7 people per km2 | 0.5 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : kwanza (AOA)

: kwanza (AOA) Major exports : Crude petroleum 91% | Diamonds 4.9% | Seafood 0.3%

: Crude petroleum 91% | Diamonds 4.9% | Seafood 0.3% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $146.7-billion | 5.9% of Africa’s GDP

: $146.7-billion | 5.9% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $6,054 | 3 x African average

: $6,054 | 3 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 150 | Score 0.533

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 11 out of 25 people live in cities (44%)

: 11 out of 25 people live in cities (44%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 36.8%

: 36.8% Mobile phones : 63.5 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 63.5 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 21.3% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 9.5-million tons | 2.7% of African total | 0.096% of world total

: 9.5-million tons | 2.7% of African total | 0.096% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 1.43 tons | 0.3 x global average

HERITAGE

Official language : Portuguese

: Portuguese Other languages : Kikongo, Chokwe, Umbundu, Kimbundu, Nganguela and Kwanyama

: Kikongo, Chokwe, Umbundu, Kimbundu, Nganguela and Kwanyama Colonised by : Portugal 1575-1975

: Portugal 1575-1975 Independence : 1975 – from Portugal

: 1975 – from Portugal Born in Angola: Cabo Snoop, MTV-nominated kuduro dancer and musician

Cabo Snoop, MTV-nominated kuduro dancer and musician Heritage site: Ruin of M’banza Kongo, capital of the 15th-century Kingdom of Kongo

Ruin of M’banza Kongo, capital of the 15th-century Kingdom of Kongo Did you know? From 2001 to 2010, Angola had the fastest-growing economy in the world, with an average GDP growth rate of 11% a year.

BENIN

Benin

Capital city : Porto-Novo

: Porto-Novo Largest city : Cotonou

: Cotonou Surface area : 114,763 square kilometres | 0.4% of Africa

: 114,763 square kilometres | 0.4% of Africa Population : 11.2-million people | 0.9% of Africa’s population

: 11.2-million people | 0.9% of Africa’s population Population density: 97.3 people per km2 | 2.4 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : West African CFA franc (XOF)

: West African CFA franc (XOF) Major exports (2015) : Raw cotton 26% | Cashew nuts 21% | Refined petroleum 7.5%

: Raw cotton 26% | Cashew nuts 21% | Refined petroleum 7.5% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $9.6-billion | 0.39% of Africa’s GDP

: $9.6-billion | 0.39% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $904 | 0.4 x African average

: $904 | 0.4 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 168 | Score 0.485

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 11 out of 25 people live in cities (44%)

: 11 out of 25 people live in cities (44%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 7.2%

: 7.2% Mobile phones : 101.7 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 101.7 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 5.3% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 1.7-million tons | 0.5% of African total | 0.017% of world total

: 1.7-million tons | 0.5% of African total | 0.017% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.59 tons | 0.1 x global average

HERITAGE

Official language : French

: French Other languages : Fon and Yoruba

: Fon and Yoruba Colonised by : Portugal 1472-1892 | France 1892-1960

: Portugal 1472-1892 | France 1892-1960 Independence : 1960 – from France

: 1960 – from France Born in Benin : Hollywood actor Djimon Hounsou, who starred in Blood Diamond, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Gladiator.

: Hollywood actor Djimon Hounsou, who starred in Blood Diamond, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Gladiator. World Heritage Site: The Royal Palaces of Abomey, the seat of 12 successive kings who ruled the powerful Kingdom of Abomey from 1625 to 1900.

The Royal Palaces of Abomey, the seat of 12 successive kings who ruled the powerful Kingdom of Abomey from 1625 to 1900. Did you know? The Guardian ranked Beninese musician Angélique Kidjo as one of its 100 Most Inspiring Women in the World, while Forbes listed her as the first woman among the 40 Most Powerful Celebrities in Africa.

BOTSWANA

Botswana

Capital city : Gaborone

: Gaborone Surface area : 582,000 square kilometres | 1.9% of Africa

: 582,000 square kilometres | 1.9% of Africa Population : 2.3-million people | 0.2% of Africa’s population

: 2.3-million people | 0.2% of Africa’s population Population density: 4.0 people per km2 | 0.1 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : pula (BWP)

: pula (BWP) Major exports (2016) : Unworked diamonds 82% | Worked diamonds 5.5% | Nickel mattes 3.2%

: Unworked diamonds 82% | Worked diamonds 5.5% | Nickel mattes 3.2% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $15.8-billion | 0.64% of Africa’s GDP

: $15.8-billion | 0.64% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $7,123 | 3.5 x African average

: $7,123 | 3.5 x African average Human Development Index: Medium | Rank 106 | Score 0.698

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 14 out of 25 people live in cities (57.4%)

: 14 out of 25 people live in cities (57.4%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 9.5%

: 9.5% Mobile phones : 167.3 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 167.3 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 18.5% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 1.9-million tons | 0.5% of African total | 0.019% of world total

: 1.9-million tons | 0.5% of African total | 0.019% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 3.15 tons | 0.6 x global average

HERITAGE

Official language : English

: English Other languages : Setswana

: Setswana Colonised by : Britain 1885-1966

: Britain 1885-1966 Independence : 1966 – from Britain

: 1966 – from Britain Born in Botswana: DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, a 5FM radio DJ and one of the most sought-after mix-masters in South Africa.

DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, a 5FM radio DJ and one of the most sought-after mix-masters in South Africa. World Heritage Site: Known as the ”Louvre of the Desert”, Tsodilo in the Kalahari Desert contains over 4,500 well-preserved rock paintings produced over the past 100,000 years.

Known as the ”Louvre of the Desert”, Tsodilo in the Kalahari Desert contains over 4,500 well-preserved rock paintings produced over the past 100,000 years. Did you know? Botswana has the highest Human Development Index ranking in sub-Saharan Africa, thanks to its political stability and relative prosperity.

BURKINA FASO

Burkina Faso

Capital city : Ouagadougou

: Ouagadougou Surface area : 272,967 square kilometres | 0.9% of Africa

: 272,967 square kilometres | 0.9% of Africa Population : 18.6-million people | 1.5% of Africa’s population

: 18.6-million people | 1.5% of Africa’s population Population density: 68.3 people per km2 | 1.7 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : CFA franc (XOF)

: CFA franc (XOF) Gross domestic product (GDP) : $12.8-billion | 0.52% of Africa’s GDP

: $12.8-billion | 0.52% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $725 | 0.4 x African average

: $725 | 0.4 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 195 | Score 0.402

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 7 out of 25 people live in cities (29.9%)

: 7 out of 25 people live in cities (29.9%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 9.4%

: 9.4% Mobile phones : 71.7 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 71.7 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 9.4% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 777 thousand tons | 0.22% of African total | 0.008% of world total

: 777 thousand tons | 0.22% of African total | 0.008% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.15 tons | 0.03 x global average

HERITAGE

Official language : French

: French Other languages : Mòoré, Fulani, Dioula

: Mòoré, Fulani, Dioula Colonised by : France 1896-1960

: France 1896-1960 Independence : 1960 – from France

: 1960 – from France Born in Burkina Faso: Actor Jacky Ido, who played French projectionist Marcel in the Quentin Tarantino film Inglourious Basterds.

Actor Jacky Ido, who played French projectionist Marcel in the Quentin Tarantino film Inglourious Basterds. World Heritage Site: The 1,000-year-old Ruins of Loropéni, an imposing stone fortress that was the centre of the trans-Saharan gold trade from the 14th to 17th century.

The 1,000-year-old Ruins of Loropéni, an imposing stone fortress that was the centre of the trans-Saharan gold trade from the 14th to 17th century. Did you know? Every two years Burkina Faso hosts Fespaco, the Pan African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou, the largest film festival in Africa.

BURUNDI

Burundi

Capital city : Bujumbura

: Bujumbura Surface area : 27,834 square kilometres | 0.1% of Africa

: 27,834 square kilometres | 0.1% of Africa Population : 11.6-million people | 1% of Africa’s population

: 11.6-million people | 1% of Africa’s population Population density: 415.1 people per km2 | 10 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Burundi franc (BIF)

: Burundi franc (BIF) Major exports (2015) : Coffee 27% | Tea 21% | Gold 8.3%

: Coffee 27% | Tea 21% | Gold 8.3% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $2.9-billion | 0.12% of Africa’s GDP

: $2.9-billion | 0.12% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $265 | 0.1 x African average

: $265 | 0.1 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 184 | Score 0.404

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 3 out of 25 people live in cities (12.1%)

: 3 out of 25 people live in cities (12.1%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 36.4%

: 36.4% Mobile phones : 30.5 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 30.5 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 1.4% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 120 thousand tons | 0.03% of African total | 0.001% of world total

: 120 thousand tons | 0.03% of African total | 0.001% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.04 tons | 0.008 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : French and Kurundi

: French and Kurundi Colonised by : Germany 1899-1916 | Belgium 1916-1962

: Germany 1899-1916 | Belgium 1916-1962 Independence : 1962 – from Belgium

: 1962 – from Belgium Born in Burundi: Ernest Manirumva, a leading Burundian anti-corruption activist who was murdered in Bujumbura on the night of 8 to 9 April 2009.

Ernest Manirumva, a leading Burundian anti-corruption activist who was murdered in Bujumbura on the night of 8 to 9 April 2009. Heritage Site: : The royal domain of Gishora was founded by the Mwami Ntare Rugamba in the first half of the 19th century after its victory over the rebel leader Ntibirangwa.

: The royal domain of Gishora was founded by the Mwami Ntare Rugamba in the first half of the 19th century after its victory over the rebel leader Ntibirangwa. Did you know? Burundi’s strong spoken storytelling tradition spreads oral history and life lessons through stories, poetry, and song. Its literary genres include imigani, indirimbo, amazina and ivyivugo.

CABO VERDE (CAPE VERDE)

Cape Verde

Capital city : Praia

: Praia Surface area : 4,033 square kilometres | 0.01% of Africa

: 4,033 square kilometres | 0.01% of Africa Population : 527,000 people | 0.04% of Africa’s population

: 527,000 people | 0.04% of Africa’s population Population density: 130.7 people per km2 | 3.3 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Cabo Verde escudo (CVE)

: Cabo Verde escudo (CVE) Major exports (2015) : Frozen fish 28% | Processed fish 21% | Refined petroleum 13%

: Frozen fish 28% | Processed fish 21% | Refined petroleum 13% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $1.9-billion | 0.07% of Africa’s GDP

: $1.9-billion | 0.07% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $3,609 | 1.8 x African average

: $3,609 | 1.8 x African average Human Development Index: Medium | Rank 122 | Score 0.648

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 17 out of 25 people live in cities (66%)

: 17 out of 25 people live in cities (66%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 20.8%

: 20.8% Mobile phones : 121.8 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 121.8 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 40.3% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 134 thousand tons | 0.04% of African total | 0.001% of world total

: 134 thousand tons | 0.04% of African total | 0.001% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.95 tons | 0.2 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : Portuguese

: Portuguese Other languages : Cape Verdean Creole

: Cape Verdean Creole Colonised by : Portugal 1462-1975

: Portugal 1462-1975 Independence : 1975 – from Portugal

: 1975 – from Portugal Born in Cape Verde: Luís Nani, a professional footballer who plays for Sporting CP, on loan from Manchester United, and for the Portugal national team.

Luís Nani, a professional footballer who plays for Sporting CP, on loan from Manchester United, and for the Portugal national team. World Heritage Site: Cidade Velha, built in the 1460s as the first European town in the tropics. The founding of the town marked a decisive step in Europe’s colonial expansion towards Africa.

Cidade Velha, built in the 1460s as the first European town in the tropics. The founding of the town marked a decisive step in Europe’s colonial expansion towards Africa. Did you know? The Cape Verde emigrant diaspora in Europe, the Americas and on the African continent numbers some 500,000 – equal to the total population remaining on the islands.

CAMEROON

Cameroon

Capital city : Yaoundé

: Yaoundé Largest city : Douala

: Douala Surface area : 475,650 square kilometres | 1.6% of Africa

: 475,650 square kilometres | 1.6% of Africa Population : 23.9-million people | 2% of Africa’s population

: 23.9-million people | 2% of Africa’s population Population density: 50.3 people per km2 | 1.3 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : CFA franc (XAF)

: CFA franc (XAF) Major exports (2015) : Crude petroleum 35% | Sawn wood 9.3% | Rough wood 7.4%

: Crude petroleum 35% | Sawn wood 9.3% | Rough wood 7.4% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $32.1-billion | 1.3% of Africa’s GDP

: $32.1-billion | 1.3% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $1,407 | 0.7 x African average

: $1,407 | 0.7 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 153 | Score 0.518

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 14 out of 25 people live in cities (54%)

: 14 out of 25 people live in cities (54%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 31.1%

: 31.1% Mobile phones : 75.7 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 75.7 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 11% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 1.9-million tons | 0.5% of African total | 0.019% of world total

: 1.9-million tons | 0.5% of African total | 0.019% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.29 tons | 0.06 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : French and English

: French and English Other languages : 55 Afro-Asiatic languages, two Nilo-Saharan languages, 173 Niger-Congo languages, Camfranglais

: 55 Afro-Asiatic languages, two Nilo-Saharan languages, 173 Niger-Congo languages, Camfranglais Colonised by : Germany 1884-1916 | Britain 1916-1961 | France 1919-1960

: Germany 1884-1916 | Britain 1916-1961 | France 1919-1960 Independence : 1960 – from France | 1961 – from Britain

: 1960 – from France | 1961 – from Britain Born in Cameroon: Legendary footballer Roger Milla, one of the first African players to be a major star on the international stage. He played in three World Cups for the Cameroon national team.

Legendary footballer Roger Milla, one of the first African players to be a major star on the international stage. He played in three World Cups for the Cameroon national team. World Heritage Site: The Dja Faunal Reserve is one of Africa’s largest and best-protected rain forests, almost completely surrounded by the Dja River and sheltering 107 mammal species, five of them threatened.

The Dja Faunal Reserve is one of Africa’s largest and best-protected rain forests, almost completely surrounded by the Dja River and sheltering 107 mammal species, five of them threatened. Did you know? Cameroonian Samuel Eto’o is Africa’s most decorated footballer, named African Footballer of the Year four times. He has played for winning UEFA Champions League teams three times, and twice helped Cameroon win the Africa Cup of Nations. He garnered gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics when Cameroon beat out Spain in the final.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

Central African Republic

Capital city : Bangui

: Bangui Surface area : 622,984 square kilometres | 2.1% of Africa

: 622,984 square kilometres | 2.1% of Africa Population : 5-million people | 0.4% of Africa’s population

: 5-million people | 0.4% of Africa’s population Population density: 8.0 people per km2 | 0.2 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : CFA franc (XAF)

: CFA franc (XAF) Major exports (2015) : Delivery trucks 26% | Rough wood 23% | Vehicle parts 22%

: Delivery trucks 26% | Rough wood 23% | Vehicle parts 22% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $1.8-billion | 0.07% of Africa’s GDP

: $1.8-billion | 0.07% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $383 | 0.2 x African average

: $383 | 0.2 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 188 | Score 0.352

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 1 out of 25 people live in cities (4%)

: 1 out of 25 people live in cities (4%) Seats held by women in national parliament : N/A

: N/A Mobile phones : 31.4 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 31.4 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 4% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 82 thousand tons | 0.02% of African total | 0.001% of world total

: 82 thousand tons | 0.02% of African total | 0.001% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.07 tons | 0.01 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : French and Sango

: French and Sango Colonised by : France 1894-1960

: France 1894-1960 Independence : 1960 – from France

: 1960 – from France Born in Central African Republic: Olympic athlete Ferdinand Amadi.

Olympic athlete Ferdinand Amadi. World Heritage Site: Manovo-Gounda St Floris National Park, whose importance of derives from its wealth of flora and fauna.

Manovo-Gounda St Floris National Park, whose importance of derives from its wealth of flora and fauna. Did you know? The Central African Republic is the focal point of the Bangui Magnetic Anomaly, one of the largest magnetic anomalies on Earth.

CHAD

Chad

Capital city : N’Djamena

: N’Djamena Surface area : 1.3-million square kilometres | 4.2% of Africa

: 1.3-million square kilometres | 4.2% of Africa Population : 14.5-million people | 1.2% of Africa’s population

: 14.5-million people | 1.2% of Africa’s population Population density: 11.3 people per km2 | 0.3 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : CFA franc (XAF)

: CFA franc (XAF) Major export : Crude petroleum 93% | Raw cotton 1.6% | Gum Arabic 1.4%

: Crude petroleum 93% | Raw cotton 1.6% | Gum Arabic 1.4% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $12.8-billion | 0.52% of Africa’s GDP

: $12.8-billion | 0.52% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $941 | 0.5 x African average

: $941 | 0.5 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 186 | Score 0.396

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 6 out of 25 people live in cities (22.5%)

: 6 out of 25 people live in cities (22.5%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 14.9%

: 14.9% Mobile phones : 39.8 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 39.8 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 2.5% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 199 thousand tons | 0.06% of African total | 0.002% of world total

: 199 thousand tons | 0.06% of African total | 0.002% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.04 tons | 0.008 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : French and Arabic

: French and Arabic Colonised by : France 1900-1960

: France 1900-1960 Independence : 1960 – from France

: 1960 – from France Born in Chad: Acclaimed film actor Youssouf Djaoro.

Acclaimed film actor Youssouf Djaoro. World Heritage Site: The Lakes of Ounianga, a series of lakes in the Sahara Desert.

The Lakes of Ounianga, a series of lakes in the Sahara Desert. Did you know? During the Second World War, the Free French Forces fighting the German occupation included 15,000 soldiers from Chad.

COMOROS

Comoros

Capital city : Moroni

: Moroni Surface area : 2,235 square kilometres | 0.01% of Africa

: 2,235 square kilometres | 0.01% of Africa Population : 807,000 people | 0.1% of Africa’s population

: 807,000 people | 0.1% of Africa’s population Population density: 361.1 people per km2 | 9 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Comorian franc (KMF)

: Comorian franc (KMF) Major exports (2015) : Cloves 57% | Essential oils 17% | Vanilla 16%

: Cloves 57% | Essential oils 17% | Vanilla 16% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $648-million | 0.03% of Africa’s GDP

: $648-million | 0.03% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $841 | 0.4 x African average

: $841 | 0.4 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 162 | Score 0.497

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 7 out of 25 people live in cities (28.3%)

: 7 out of 25 people live in cities (28.3%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 3%

: 3% Mobile phones : 50.9 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 50.9 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 7% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 42 thousand tons | 0.01% of African total | 0.0004% of world total

: 42 thousand tons | 0.01% of African total | 0.0004% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.18 tons | 0.04 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : Comorian, Arabic and French

: Comorian, Arabic and French Colonised by : France 1841-1975

: France 1841-1975 Independence : 1975 – from France

: 1975 – from France Born in Comoros: Musician Nawal, known as the Voice of the Comoros, has mesmerised lovers of world music with her fusion of Arab, Indian and African sounds.

Musician Nawal, known as the Voice of the Comoros, has mesmerised lovers of world music with her fusion of Arab, Indian and African sounds. Did you know? Notorious French mercenary Bob Denard was complicit in attempts to overthrow the government of Comoros four times, in 1975, 1978, 1989 and 1995. It has been suggested that these actions were variously backed by the governments of France, apartheid South Africa and white-ruled Rhodesia (today’s Zimbabwe).

CONGO, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Capital city : Kinshasa

: Kinshasa Surface area : 2.3-million square kilometres | 7.7% of Africa

: 2.3-million square kilometres | 7.7% of Africa Population : 79.7-million people | 6.6% of Africa’s population

: 79.7-million people | 6.6% of Africa’s population Population density: 34.0 people per km2 | 0.8 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Congolese franc (CDF)

: Congolese franc (CDF) Major exports (2015) : Refined copper 47% | Cobalt 13% | Cobalt ore 12%

: Refined copper 47% | Cobalt 13% | Cobalt ore 12% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $35.9-billion | 1.5% of Africa’s GDP

: $35.9-billion | 1.5% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $480 | 0.2 x African average

: $480 | 0.2 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 176 | Score 0.435

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 11 out of 25 people live in cities (42.5%)

: 11 out of 25 people live in cities (42.5%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 8.9%

: 8.9% Mobile phones : 53.5 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 53.5 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 3% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 1.3-million tons | 0.4% of African total | 0.013% of world total

: 1.3-million tons | 0.4% of African total | 0.013% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.07 tons | 0.01 x global average

HERITAGE

Official language : French

: French Other languages : Lingala, Kikongo, Swahili, Tshiluba

: Lingala, Kikongo, Swahili, Tshiluba Colonised by : King Leopold II of Belgium (as his private property) 1877-1908 | Belgium 1908-1960

: King Leopold II of Belgium (as his private property) 1877-1908 | Belgium 1908-1960 Independence : 1960 – from Belgium

: 1960 – from Belgium Born in the DRC: Humanitarian and basketball player Dikembe Mutombo, who played 18 seasons for the American NBA.

Humanitarian and basketball player Dikembe Mutombo, who played 18 seasons for the American NBA. World Heritage Site: The 490,000 hectare Garamba National Park covers vast grass savannahs and woodlands interspersed with gallery forests and marshland.

The 490,000 hectare Garamba National Park covers vast grass savannahs and woodlands interspersed with gallery forests and marshland. Did you know? Atrocities and forced labour during the exploitation of the Congo by King Leopold II of Belgium from 1885 to 1908 led to the death of 10-million people – half the country’s population at the time.

CONGO, REPUBLIC

Republic of the Congo

Capital city : Brazzaville

: Brazzaville Surface area : 342,000 square kilometres | 1.1% of Africa

: 342,000 square kilometres | 1.1% of Africa Population : 4.7-million people | 0.4% of Africa’s population

: 4.7-million people | 0.4% of Africa’s population Population density: 13.9 people per km2 | 0.3 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : CFA franc (XAF)

: CFA franc (XAF) Major exports (2015) : Crude petroleum 69% | Refined copper 15% | Rough wood 4.5%

: Crude petroleum 69% | Refined copper 15% | Rough wood 4.5% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $14.1-billion | 0.57% of Africa’s GDP

: $14.1-billion | 0.57% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $3,125 | 1.5 x African average

: $3,125 | 1.5 x African average Human Development Index: Medium | Rank 136 | Score 0.592

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 16 out of 25 people live in cities (65.4%)

: 16 out of 25 people live in cities (65.4%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 7.4%

: 7.4% Mobile phones : 108.2 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 108.2 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 7.1% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 844 thousand tons | 0.24% of African total | 0.009% of world total

: 844 thousand tons | 0.24% of African total | 0.009% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.7 tons | 0.1 x global average

HERITAGE

Official language : French

: French Other languages : Kituba, Lingala

: Kituba, Lingala Colonised by : France 1880-1960

: France 1880-1960 Independence : 1960 – from France

: 1960 – from France Born in the Republic of the Congo: Basketball centre Serge Ibaka who plays for Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA.

Basketball centre Serge Ibaka who plays for Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA. Did you know? Brazzaville is named after the Italo-French explorer Pierre Savorgnan de Brazza, whose treaty of protection with local leader Makoko of the Téké led to the land being surrendered to the French Empire.

CÔTE D’IVOIRE (IVORY COAST)

Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Capital city : Yamoussoukro

: Yamoussoukro Largest city : Abidjan

: Abidjan Surface area : 322,463 square kilometres | 1.1% of Africa

: 322,463 square kilometres | 1.1% of Africa Population : 23.3-million people | 1.9% of Africa’s population

: 23.3-million people | 1.9% of Africa’s population Population density: 72.1 people per km2 | 1.8 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : CFA franc (XOF)

: CFA franc (XOF) Major exports (2015) : Cocoa beans 29% | Refined petroleum 8.8% | Cocoa paste 6.9%

: Cocoa beans 29% | Refined petroleum 8.8% | Cocoa paste 6.9% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $34.3-billion | 1.4% of Africa’s GDP

: $34.3-billion | 1.4% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $1,546 | 0.8 x African average

: $1,546 | 0.8 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 170 | Score 0.474

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 14 out of 25 people live in cities (54.2%)

: 14 out of 25 people live in cities (54.2%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 9.2%

: 9.2% Mobile phones : 106.3 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 106.3 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 14.6% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 3-million tons | 0.8% of African total | 0.031% of world total

: 3-million tons | 0.8% of African total | 0.031% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.51 tons | 0.1 x global average

HERITAGE

Official language : French

: French Other languages : Baoulé, Sénoufo, Yacouba, Agni, Attié, Guéré, Bété, Dioula, Abé, Mahou, Wobé, Lobi and others

: Baoulé, Sénoufo, Yacouba, Agni, Attié, Guéré, Bété, Dioula, Abé, Mahou, Wobé, Lobi and others Colonised by : France 1893-1960

: France 1893-1960 Independence : 1960 – from France

: 1960 – from France Born in Cote d’Ivoire: Footballer Didier Drogba, who currently plays for Chelsea in the English Premier League.

Footballer Didier Drogba, who currently plays for Chelsea in the English Premier League. World Heritage Site: The historic town of Grand-Bassam, the first capital of Côte d’Ivoire, is an example of a late 19th-century colonial town planned with quarters specialising in commerce, administration, and different housing for Europeans and Africans.

The historic town of Grand-Bassam, the first capital of Côte d’Ivoire, is an example of a late 19th-century colonial town planned with quarters specialising in commerce, administration, and different housing for Europeans and Africans. Did you know? Cote d’Ivoire is the largest producer and exporter of cocoa beans in the world, at 30% of the global total.

DJIBOUTI

Djibouti

Capital and largest city : Djibouti City

: Djibouti City Surface area : 23,200 square kilometres | 0.1% of Africa

: 23,200 square kilometres | 0.1% of Africa Population : 900,000 people | 0.1% of Africa’s population

: 900,000 people | 0.1% of Africa’s population Population density: 38.8 people per km2 | 1 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Djibouti franc (DJF)

: Djibouti franc (DJF) Major exports (2015) : Sheep and goats 22% | Wood charcoal 18% | Coffee 16%

: Sheep and goats 22% | Wood charcoal 18% | Coffee 16% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $1.6-billion | 0.06% of Africa’s GDP

: $1.6-billion | 0.06% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $1,814 | 0.9 x African average

: $1,814 | 0.9 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 172 | Score 0.473

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 19 out of 25 people live in cities (77.3%)

: 19 out of 25 people live in cities (77.3%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 12.7%

: 12.7% Mobile phones : 32.4 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 32.4 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 10.7% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 197 thousand tons | 0.06% of African total | 0.002% of world total

: 197 thousand tons | 0.06% of African total | 0.002% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.81 tons | 0.2 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : French, Arabic

: French, Arabic Other languages : Somali, Afar

: Somali, Afar Colonised by : France 1894-1977

: France 1894-1977 Independence : 1977 – from France

: 1977 – from France Born in Djibouti: Singer Awaleh Aden.

Singer Awaleh Aden. Heritage Site: The Abourma petroglyphs, several thousand Neolithic images carved in cave walls depicting humans, wildlife, hunting and warfare, dating back to 3,000 BCE.

The Abourma petroglyphs, several thousand Neolithic images carved in cave walls depicting humans, wildlife, hunting and warfare, dating back to 3,000 BCE. Did you know? Djibouti is strategically located near the world’s busiest shipping lanes, controlling access to the Red Sea and Indian Ocean and serving as a key refuelling and transshipment centre.

EGYPT

Egypt

Capital city : Cairo

: Cairo Surface area : 1-million square kilometres | 3.3% of Africa

: 1-million square kilometres | 3.3% of Africa Population : 93.4-million people | 7.7% of Africa’s population

: 93.4-million people | 7.7% of Africa’s population Population density: 93.2 people per km2 | 2.3 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Egyptian pound (EGP)

: Egyptian pound (EGP) Major exports (2015) : Crude petroleum 16% | Refined petroleum 3.7% | Insulated wire 3.6%

: Crude petroleum 16% | Refined petroleum 3.7% | Insulated wire 3.6% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $282.2-billion | 11.4% of Africa’s GDP

: $282.2-billion | 11.4% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $3,151 | 1.5 x African average

: $3,151 | 1.5 x African average Human Development Index: Medium | Rank 110 | Score 0.691

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 11 out of 25 people live in cities (43.1%)

: 11 out of 25 people live in cities (43.1%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 14.9%

: 14.9% Mobile phones : 114.3 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 114.3 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 31.7% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 55-million tons | 15.4% of African total | 0.559% of world total

: 55-million tons | 15.4% of African total | 0.559% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 2.24 tons | 0.4 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : Arabic

: Arabic Other languages : Egyptian Arabic

: Egyptian Arabic Colonised by : Britain 1882-1952

: Britain 1882-1952 Independence : 1952 – from Britain

: 1952 – from Britain Born in Egypt: Actor Omar Sharif made it big in Hollywood in the 1960s starring in hit movies such as Lawrence of Arabia and Doctor Zhivago.

Actor Omar Sharif made it big in Hollywood in the 1960s starring in hit movies such as Lawrence of Arabia and Doctor Zhivago. World Heritage Site: Ancient Thebes, with its temples and palaces at Karnak and Luxor, and the necropolises of the Valley of the Kings and the Valley of the Queens, is a striking testimony to Egyptian civilization at its height.

Ancient Thebes, with its temples and palaces at Karnak and Luxor, and the necropolises of the Valley of the Kings and the Valley of the Queens, is a striking testimony to Egyptian civilization at its height. Did you know? The Lighthouse of Alexandria was one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. It was successively destroyed by three earthquakes between AD 956 and 1323.

EQUATORIAL GUINEA

Equatorial Guinea

Capital cities : Malabo, Oyala

: Malabo, Oyala Largest city : Bata

: Bata Surface area : 28,051 square kilometres | 0.1% of Africa

: 28,051 square kilometres | 0.1% of Africa Population : 870,000 people | 0.1% of Africa’s population

: 870,000 people | 0.1% of Africa’s population Population density: 31.0 people per km2 | 0.8 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : CFA franc (XAF)

: CFA franc (XAF) Major exports (2015) : Crude petroleum 69% | Petroleum gas 23% | Methanol 3.9%

: Crude petroleum 69% | Petroleum gas 23% | Methanol 3.9% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $16.7-billion | 0.68% of Africa’s GDP

: $16.7-billion | 0.68% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $20,382 | 10 x African average

: $20,382 | 10 x African average Human Development Index: Medium | Rank 135 | Score 0.592

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 11 out of 25 people live in cities (39.9%)

: 11 out of 25 people live in cities (39.9%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 24%

: 24% Mobile phones : 66.4 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 66.4 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 18.9% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 1.5-million tons | 0.4% of African total | 0.015% of world total

: 1.5-million tons | 0.4% of African total | 0.015% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 6.53 tons | 1.3 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : Spanish, French, Portuguese

: Spanish, French, Portuguese Other languages : Fang, Bube, Combe, West African Pidgin English, Annobonese, Igbo

: Fang, Bube, Combe, West African Pidgin English, Annobonese, Igbo Colonised by : Portugal 1472-1778 | Spain 1778-1968

: Portugal 1472-1778 | Spain 1778-1968 Independence : 1968 – from Spain

: 1968 – from Spain Born in Equatorial Guinea: Álvaro Cervera Díaz, a retired footballer who played 12 seasons for the Spanish La Liga and is current coach of CD Tenerife.

Álvaro Cervera Díaz, a retired footballer who played 12 seasons for the Spanish La Liga and is current coach of CD Tenerife. Heritage Site: Iron Age burial sites on the Island of Corisco, also known as Mandji, with intact 1,500-year-old tombs containing artefacts such as axes, spears, anklets, bracelets and unbroken pots.

Iron Age burial sites on the Island of Corisco, also known as Mandji, with intact 1,500-year-old tombs containing artefacts such as axes, spears, anklets, bracelets and unbroken pots. Did you know? The people of the Equatorial Guinea island of Annobón are originally Angolan, brought there by Portuguese slavers in the 18th and 19th centuries.

ERITREA

Eritrea

Capital and largest city : Asmara

: Asmara Surface area : 117,600 square kilometres | 0.4% of Africa

: 117,600 square kilometres | 0.4% of Africa Population : 5.4-million people | 0.4% of Africa’s population

: 5.4-million people | 0.4% of Africa’s population Population density: 45.5 people per km2 | 1.1x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : nakfa (ERN)

: nakfa (ERN) Major exports (2015) : Copper ore 90% | Precious metal ore 4.5% | Precious stones 1.3%

: Copper ore 90% | Precious metal ore 4.5% | Precious stones 1.3% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $3.9-billion | 0.16% of Africa’s GDP

: $3.9-billion | 0.16% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $755 | 0.4 x African average

: $755 | 0.4 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 179 | Score 0.420

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 6 out of 25 people live in cities (22.6%)

: 6 out of 25 people live in cities (22.6%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 22%

: 22% Mobile phones : 6.4 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 6.4 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 1% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 190 thousand tons | 0.05% of African total | 0.002% of world total

: 190 thousand tons | 0.05% of African total | 0.002% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.15 tons | 0.03 x global average

HERITAGE

Languages : Tigrinya, Arabic, Tigre, Kunama, Saho, Bilen, Nara, Afar, English

: Tigrinya, Arabic, Tigre, Kunama, Saho, Bilen, Nara, Afar, English Colonised by : Italy 1880-1941 | Britain 1941-1952 | Ethiopia 1952-1991

: Italy 1880-1941 | Britain 1941-1952 | Ethiopia 1952-1991 Independence : 1952 – from Britain | 1991 – from Ethiopia

: 1952 – from Britain | 1991 – from Ethiopia Born in Eritrea: American TV actor, model and producer Ella A Thomas.

American TV actor, model and producer Ella A Thomas. World Heritage Site: The historic perimeter of Asmara represents perhaps the most concentrated and intact assemblage of Modernist architecture in the world. Its urban design has remained untouched since the 1930s.

The historic perimeter of Asmara represents perhaps the most concentrated and intact assemblage of Modernist architecture in the world. Its urban design has remained untouched since the 1930s. Did you know? The name Eritrea is based on the Greek for the Red Sea – Erythra Thalassa – and was first adopted for Italian Eritrea in 1890.

ETHIOPIA

Ethiopia

Capital and largest city : Addis Ababa

: Addis Ababa Surface area : 1.1-million square kilometres | 3.6% of Africa

: 1.1-million square kilometres | 3.6% of Africa Population : 101.9-million people | 8.4% of Africa’s population

: 101.9-million people | 8.4% of Africa’s population Population density: 92.2 people per km2 | 2.3 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Ethiopian birr (ETB)

: Ethiopian birr (ETB) Major exports (2015) : Coffee 17% | Refined petroleum 13% | Cut flowers 11% | Gold 11%

: Coffee 17% | Refined petroleum 13% | Cut flowers 11% | Gold 11% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $53.6-billion | 2.17% of Africa’s GDP

: $53.6-billion | 2.17% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $553 | 0.3 x African average

: $553 | 0.3 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 174 | Score 0.448

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 5 out of 25 people live in cities (19.5%)

: 5 out of 25 people live in cities (19.5%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 38.8%

: 38.8% Mobile phones : 31.6 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 31.6 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 2.9% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 3.2-million tons | 0.9% of African total | 0.032% of world total

: 3.2-million tons | 0.9% of African total | 0.032% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.11 tons | 0.02 x global average

HERITAGE

Languages : Amharic, Afar, Harari, Oromo, Somali, Tigrinya

: Amharic, Afar, Harari, Oromo, Somali, Tigrinya Born in Ethiopia: Ruth Negga, a film and theatre actor known for the movies World War Z, The Samaritan and Breakfast on Pluto.

Ruth Negga, a film and theatre actor known for the movies World War Z, The Samaritan and Breakfast on Pluto. World Heritage Site: Ruins of the ancient city of Aksum, once the most powerful state between the Eastern Roman Empire and Persia.

Ruins of the ancient city of Aksum, once the most powerful state between the Eastern Roman Empire and Persia. Did you know? Ethiopia was the only African country never colonised by a European power, defeating Italy in that country’s successive attempts at invasion in the late 19th century.

GABON

Gabon

Capital and largest city : Libreville

: Libreville Surface area : 267,668 square kilometres | 0.9% of Africa

: 267,668 square kilometres | 0.9% of Africa Population : 1.8-million people | 0.1% of Africa’s population

: 1.8-million people | 0.1% of Africa’s population Population density: 6.6 people per km2 | 0.2 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : CFA franc (XAF)

: CFA franc (XAF) Major exports (2015) : Crude petroleum 70% | Manganese ore 13% | Sawn wood 7.7%

: Crude petroleum 70% | Manganese ore 13% | Sawn wood 7.7% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $17.4-billion | 0.7% of Africa’s GDP

: $17.4-billion | 0.7% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $10,318 | 5 x African average

: $10,318 | 5 x African average Human Development Index: Medium | Rank 108 | Score 0.697

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 22 out of 25 people live in cities (87%)

: 22 out of 25 people live in cities (87%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 14.2%

: 14.2% Mobile phones : 210.4 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 210.4 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 9.8% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 1.4-million tons | 0.4% of African total | 0.014% of world total

: 1.4-million tons | 0.4% of African total | 0.014% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 3.08 tons | 0.6 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : French

: French Other languages : Fang, Myene, Punu, Nzebi

: Fang, Myene, Punu, Nzebi Colonised by : France 1885-1960

: France 1885-1960 Independence : 1960 – from France

: 1960 – from France Born in Gabon: Anthony Obame was the first Gabonese to win an Olympic medal – silver for men’s Taekwondo at London 2012.

Anthony Obame was the first Gabonese to win an Olympic medal – silver for men’s Taekwondo at London 2012. World Heritage Site: The Ecosystem and Relict Cultural Landscape of Lopé-Okanda demonstrates an unusual interface between dense and well-conserved tropical rainforest and relict savannah environments with a great diversity of species, including endangered large mammals.

The Ecosystem and Relict Cultural Landscape of Lopé-Okanda demonstrates an unusual interface between dense and well-conserved tropical rainforest and relict savannah environments with a great diversity of species, including endangered large mammals. Did you know? World-famous physician and Nobel Peace Prize winner Albert Schweitzer administered a hospital he established in the Gabonese town of Lambaréné in 1913.

THE GAMBIA

The Gambia

Capital city : Banjul

: Banjul Largest city : Serekunda

: Serekunda Surface area : 11,295 square kilometres | 0.04% of Africa

: 11,295 square kilometres | 0.04% of Africa Population : 2.1-million people | 0.2% of Africa’s population

: 2.1-million people | 0.2% of Africa’s population Population density: 181.9 people per km2 | 4.5 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : dalasi (GMD)

: dalasi (GMD) Major exports (2015) : Rough wood 43% | Coconuts, Brazil nuts and cashews 34% | Ground nut oil 5.3%

: Rough wood 43% | Coconuts, Brazil nuts and cashews 34% | Ground nut oil 5.3% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $851-million | 0.03% of Africa’s GDP

: $851-million | 0.03% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $441 | 0.2 x African average

: $441 | 0.2 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 173 | Score 0.452

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 15 out of 25 people live in cities (59.6%)

: 15 out of 25 people live in cities (59.6%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 9.4%

: 9.4% Mobile phones : 119.6 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 119.6 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 15.6% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 140 thousand tons | 0.04% of African total | 0.001% of world total

: 140 thousand tons | 0.04% of African total | 0.001% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.26 tons | 0.05 x global average

HERITAGE

Official language : English

: English Other languages : Mandinka, Fula, Wolof, Serer, Jola

: Mandinka, Fula, Wolof, Serer, Jola Colonised by : Britain 1821-1965

: Britain 1821-1965 Independence : 1965 – from Britain

: 1965 – from Britain Born in the Gambia: UK-based writer and film, TV and theatre actor Louis Mahoney, who has appeared in Captain Phillips and Doctor Who.

UK-based writer and film, TV and theatre actor Louis Mahoney, who has appeared in Captain Phillips and Doctor Who. World Heritage Site: Kunta Kinteh Island and related sites present a testimony to the main periods and facets of the encounter between Africa and Europe along the River Gambia, a continuum stretching from pre-colonial and pre-slavery times to independence.

Kunta Kinteh Island and related sites present a testimony to the main periods and facets of the encounter between Africa and Europe along the River Gambia, a continuum stretching from pre-colonial and pre-slavery times to independence. Did you know? Inland, the Gambia is entirely surrounded by the country of Senegal, with a strip to the west touching the Atlantic Ocean. It is the smallest country on mainland Africa.

GHANA

Ghana

Capital and largest city : Accra

: Accra Surface area : 238,537 square kilometres | 0.8% of Africa

: 238,537 square kilometres | 0.8% of Africa Population : 28-million people | 2.3% of Africa’s population

: 28-million people | 2.3% of Africa’s population Population density: 117.5 people per km2 | 3 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Ghana cedi (GHS)

: Ghana cedi (GHS) Major exports (2015) : Gold 41% | Cocoa beans 19% | Crude petroleum 19%

: Gold 41% | Cocoa beans 19% | Crude petroleum 19% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $37.2-billion | 1.50% of Africa’s GDP

: $37.2-billion | 1.50% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $1,388 | 0.7 x African average

: $1,388 | 0.7 x African average Human Development Index: Medium | Rank 139 | Score 0.579

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 14 out of 25 people live in cities (54%)

: 14 out of 25 people live in cities (54%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 10.9%

: 10.9% Mobile phones : 114.8 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 114.8 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 18.9% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 3.9-million tons | 1.1% of African total | 0.040% of world total

: 3.9-million tons | 1.1% of African total | 0.040% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.55 tons | 0.1 x global average

HERITAGE

Official language : English

: English Other languages : Asante Twi, Dagaare, Dagbani, Dangme, Ewe, Ga, Gonja, Kasem, Fante, Akuapem Twi, Nzema, Wasa, Talensi, Frafra, Hausa

: Asante Twi, Dagaare, Dagbani, Dangme, Ewe, Ga, Gonja, Kasem, Fante, Akuapem Twi, Nzema, Wasa, Talensi, Frafra, Hausa Colonised by : Portugal 1482–1642 | Britain 1821-1957

: Portugal 1482–1642 | Britain 1821-1957 Independence : 1957 – from Britain

: 1957 – from Britain Born in Ghana: Kofi Annan served as UN secretary-general from 1997 to 2006, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001, and chairs The Elders, a group of veteran global leaders founded by Nelson Mandela.

Kofi Annan served as UN secretary-general from 1997 to 2006, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001, and chairs The Elders, a group of veteran global leaders founded by Nelson Mandela. World Heritage Site: The Asante Traditional Buildings, found to the north-east of Kumasi, are the last material remains of the great Asante civilization that reached its high point in the 18th century.

The Asante Traditional Buildings, found to the north-east of Kumasi, are the last material remains of the great Asante civilization that reached its high point in the 18th century. Did you know? In 1957 Ghana became the first sub-Saharan African nation to declare independence from European colonisation.

GUINEA

Guinea

Capital and largest city : Conakry

: Conakry Surface area : 245,857 square kilometres | 0.8% of Africa

: 245,857 square kilometres | 0.8% of Africa Population : 12.9-million people | 1.1% of Africa’s population

: 12.9-million people | 1.1% of Africa’s population Population density: 52.7 people per km2 | 1.3 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Guinean franc (GNF)

: Guinean franc (GNF) Major exports (2015) : Gold 38% | Aluminium ore 30% | Crude petroleum 7.7%

: Gold 38% | Aluminium ore 30% | Crude petroleum 7.7% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $6.6-billion | 0.27% of Africa’s GDP

: $6.6-billion | 0.27% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $536 | 0.3 x African average

: $536 | 0.3 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 183 | Score 0.414

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 37.2 out of 25 people live in cities (37.2%)

: 37.2 out of 25 people live in cities (37.2%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 21.9%

: 21.9% Mobile phones : 72.1 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 72.1 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 1.7% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 668 thousand tons | 0.19% of African total | 0.007% of world total

: 668 thousand tons | 0.19% of African total | 0.007% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.18 tons | 0.04 x global average

HERITAGE

Official language : French

: French Other languages : Maninka, Fula, Susu

: Maninka, Fula, Susu Colonised by : France 1898-1958

: France 1898-1958 Independence : 1958 – from France

: 1958 – from France Born in Guinea: Guitarist and kora player “Grand” Papa Diabaté.

Guitarist and kora player “Grand” Papa Diabaté. World Heritage Site: Mount Nimba, rising above the surrounding savannah, its slopes covered by dense forest at the foot of grassy mountain pastures, harbours rich flora and fauna that includes endemic species such as the viviparous toad.

Mount Nimba, rising above the surrounding savannah, its slopes covered by dense forest at the foot of grassy mountain pastures, harbours rich flora and fauna that includes endemic species such as the viviparous toad. Did you know? It is estimated that Guinea contains a full half of the world’s reserves of bauxite, the main source of aluminium.

Guinea-Bissau

Capital and largest city : Bissau

: Bissau Surface area : 36,125 square kilometres | 0.1% of Africa

: 36,125 square kilometres | 0.1% of Africa Population : 1.9-million people | 0.2% of Africa’s population

: 1.9-million people | 0.2% of Africa’s population Population density: 52.3 people per km2 | 1.3 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : CFA franc (XOF)

: CFA franc (XOF) Major exports (2015) : Coconuts, Brazil nuts and cashews 84% | Frozen fish 7.8% | Rough wood 5.6%

: Coconuts, Brazil nuts and cashews 84% | Frozen fish 7.8% | Rough wood 5.6% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $1.2-billion | 0.05% of Africa’s GDP

: $1.2-billion | 0.05% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $672 | 0.3 x African average

: $672 | 0.3 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 178 | Score 0.424

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 12 out of 25 people live in cities (49.3%)

: 12 out of 25 people live in cities (49.3%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 13.7%

: 13.7% Mobile phones : 63.5 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 63.5 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 3.3% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 74 thousand tons | 0.02% of African total | 0.001% of world total

: 74 thousand tons | 0.02% of African total | 0.001% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.15 tons | 0.03 x global average

HERITAGE

Official language : Portuguese

: Portuguese Other languages : Guinea-Bissau Creole (Kriol), Balanta, Fula, Mandjak, Mandinka, Papel, French

: Guinea-Bissau Creole (Kriol), Balanta, Fula, Mandjak, Mandinka, Papel, French Colonised by : Portugal 1474-1973

: Portugal 1474-1973 Independence : 1973 – from Portugal

: 1973 – from Portugal Born in Guinea-Bissau: Amílcar Cabral, an agricultural engineer, writer, nationalist thinker, and one of Africa’s foremost anti-colonial leaders.

Amílcar Cabral, an agricultural engineer, writer, nationalist thinker, and one of Africa’s foremost anti-colonial leaders. Heritage Site: The Archipelago of Bijagos, consisting of 88 islands and islets, is the most biodiverse region of Guinea-Bissau.

The Archipelago of Bijagos, consisting of 88 islands and islets, is the most biodiverse region of Guinea-Bissau. Did you know? The calabash is the primary musical instrument of Guinea-Bissau, used in extremely swift and rhythmically complex dance music such as gumbe.

KENYA

Kenya

Capital and largest city : Nairobi

: Nairobi Surface area : 591,958 square kilometres | 2% of Africa

: 591,958 square kilometres | 2% of Africa Population : 47.2-million people | 3.9% of Africa’s population

: 47.2-million people | 3.9% of Africa’s population Population density: 79.8 people per km2 | 2 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Kenyan shilling (KES)

: Kenyan shilling (KES) Major exports (2015) : Tea 22% | Cut flowers 12% | Refined petroleum 7.4%

: Tea 22% | Cut flowers 12% | Refined petroleum 7.4% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $60.9-billion | 2.5% of Africa’s GDP

: $60.9-billion | 2.5% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $1,358 | 0.7 x African average

: $1,358 | 0.7 x African average Human Development Index: Medium | Rank 146 | Score 0.555

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 6 out of 25 people live in cities (25.6%)

: 6 out of 25 people live in cities (25.6%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 19.7%

: 19.7% Mobile phones : 73.8 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 73.8 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 43.4% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 3.9-million tons | 1.1% of African total | 0.040% of world total

: 3.9-million tons | 1.1% of African total | 0.040% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.33 tons | 0.07 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : English, Kiswahili

: English, Kiswahili Colonised by : Britain 1888-1962

: Britain 1888-1962 Independence : 1963 – from Britain

: 1963 – from Britain Born in Kenya: Actor Edi Gathegi, who played the vampire Laurent in the Twilight movies, and Dr Jeffery Cole in the TV series House MD.

Actor Edi Gathegi, who played the vampire Laurent in the Twilight movies, and Dr Jeffery Cole in the TV series House MD. World Heritage Site: The Sacred Mijikenda Kaya Forests, 11 fortified villages set in forested land running over 200 kilometres along the coast. Known as kayas, the sites were first settled by the Mijikenda people in about 1560.

The Sacred Mijikenda Kaya Forests, 11 fortified villages set in forested land running over 200 kilometres along the coast. Known as kayas, the sites were first settled by the Mijikenda people in about 1560. Did you know? Flowers given to a loved one in New York may have grown in a field in Kenya. The country has become a major player in the global cut-flower market, shipping blooms to the US, Europe, Russia, Japan, Dubai, Australia and South Africa.

LESOTHO

Lesotho

Capital and largest city : Maseru

: Maseru Surface area : 30,355 square kilometres | 0.1% of Africa

: 30,355 square kilometres | 0.1% of Africa Population : 2.2-million people | 0.2% of Africa’s population

: 2.2-million people | 0.2% of Africa’s population Population density: 71.2 people per km2 | 1.8 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : loti (LSL)

: loti (LSL) Major exports (2016) : Clothing 48% | Unworked diamonds 28.2% | Wool 5.2%

: Clothing 48% | Unworked diamonds 28.2% | Wool 5.2% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $2.1-billion | 0.08% of Africa’s GDP

: $2.1-billion | 0.08% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $986 | 0.5 x African average

: $986 | 0.5 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 161 | Score 0.497

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 7 out of 25 people live in cities (27.3%)

: 7 out of 25 people live in cities (27.3%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 25%

: 25% Mobile phones : 101.9 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 101.9 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 11% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 673 thousand tons | 0.19% of African total | 0.007% of world total

: 673 thousand tons | 0.19% of African total | 0.007% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 1.17 tons | 0.2 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : English, Sesotho

: English, Sesotho Colonised by : Britain 1868-1966

: Britain 1868-1966 Independence : 1966 – from Britain

: 1966 – from Britain Born in Lesotho: Moshoeshoe (1786–1870), a chief of the Bakoena tribe in what was then northern Basutoland, is said to be the founder of the Basotho nation.

Moshoeshoe (1786–1870), a chief of the Bakoena tribe in what was then northern Basutoland, is said to be the founder of the Basotho nation. World Heritage Site: The Maloti Drakensberg Transboundary World Heritage Site is known for its rock art and mountain landscape.

The Maloti Drakensberg Transboundary World Heritage Site is known for its rock art and mountain landscape. Did you know? Through the US African Growth and Opportunity Act, Lesotho has become sub-Saharan Africa’s largest exporter of garments to the US.

LIBERIA

Liberia

Capital city : Monrovia

: Monrovia Surface area : 111,369 square kilometres | 0.4% of Africa

: 111,369 square kilometres | 0.4% of Africa Population : 4.6-million people | 0.4% of Africa’s population

: 4.6-million people | 0.4% of Africa’s population Population density: 41.4 people per km2 | 1 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Liberian dollar (LRD)

: Liberian dollar (LRD) Major exports (2015) : Passenger and cargo ships | Iron ore 24% | Rubber 12%

: Passenger and cargo ships | Iron ore 24% | Rubber 12% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $2.1-billion | 0.09% of Africa’s GDP

: $2.1-billion | 0.09% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $483 | 0.2 x African average

: $483 | 0.2 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 177 | Score 0.427

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 12 out of 25 people live in cities (49.7%)

: 12 out of 25 people live in cities (49.7%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 11%

: 11% Mobile phones : 73.4 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 73.4 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 5.4% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 255 thousand tons | 0.07% of African total | 0.003% of world total

: 255 thousand tons | 0.07% of African total | 0.003% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.22 tons | 0.04 x global average

HERITAGE

Official language : English

: English Born in Liberia: Footballer George Weah, one of the greatest African players of all time, and one of Fifa’s top 100 greatest living footballers in the world.

Footballer George Weah, one of the greatest African players of all time, and one of Fifa’s top 100 greatest living footballers in the world. Heritage site: Providence Island is a former trade post and was the first point of arrival for freed American Slaves. The guitar-shaped island has a cement pillar and concrete floor believed to be the first concrete work in the history of the country, as well as an ancient water well and an old docking platform for incoming canoes and ships. On the site is also a 250-year-old cotton tree, the oldest in Liberia.

Providence Island is a former trade post and was the first point of arrival for freed American Slaves. The guitar-shaped island has a cement pillar and concrete floor believed to be the first concrete work in the history of the country, as well as an ancient water well and an old docking platform for incoming canoes and ships. On the site is also a 250-year-old cotton tree, the oldest in Liberia. Did you know? In the late 19th century Liberia was settled by some 13,000 freed American slaves, who gave the country its name, and named its capital, Monrovia, after US President James Monroe. The Americo-Liberian settlers initially encountered stiff and sometimes violent opposition from indigenous Africans, who were excluded from citizenship until 1904.

LIBYA

Libya

Capital city : Tripoli

: Tripoli Surface area : 1.7-million square kilometres | 5.5% of Africa

: 1.7-million square kilometres | 5.5% of Africa Population : 6.3-million people | 0.5% of Africa’s population

: 6.3-million people | 0.5% of Africa’s population Population density: 3.8 people per km2 | 0.1 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Libyan dinar (LYD)

: Libyan dinar (LYD) Major exports (2015) : Crude petroleum 69% | Petroleum gas 21% | Refined petroleum 3.7%

: Crude petroleum 69% | Petroleum gas 21% | Refined petroleum 3.7% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $41.3-billion | 1.7% of Africa’s GDP

: $41.3-billion | 1.7% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $6,602 | 3.2 x African average

: $6,602 | 3.2 x African average Human Development Index: High | Rank 96 | Score 0.716

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 20 out of 25 people live in cities (78.6%)

: 20 out of 25 people live in cities (78.6%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 16%

: 16% Mobile phones : 161.1 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 161.1 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 17.8% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 15.5-million tons | 4.4% of African total | 0.158% of world total

: 15.5-million tons | 4.4% of African total | 0.158% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 9.09 tons | 1.8 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : Arabic

: Arabic Other languages : Libyan Arabic, Tamazight, Italian

: Libyan Arabic, Tamazight, Italian Colonised by : Italy 1911-1943

: Italy 1911-1943 Independence : 1947 – from Italy

: 1947 – from Italy Born in Libya: American filmmaker Don Coscarelli.

American filmmaker Don Coscarelli. World Heritage Site: Cyrene was one of the principal cities in the ancient Hellenic world.

Cyrene was one of the principal cities in the ancient Hellenic world. Did you know? The Barbary Coast War was fought from 1901 to 1805 between the USA and today’s Libya, Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco. It was the USA’s first military action in foreign lands authorised by the US Congress.

MADAGASCAR

Madagascar

Capital city : Antananarivo

: Antananarivo Surface area : 587,295 square kilometres | 1.9% of Africa

: 587,295 square kilometres | 1.9% of Africa Population : 24.9-million people | 2.1% of Africa’s population

: 24.9-million people | 2.1% of Africa’s population Population density: 42.4 people per km2 | 1 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Malagasy ariary (MGA)

: Malagasy ariary (MGA) Major exports (2015) : Raw nickel 23% | Vanilla 11% | Knit sweaters 7.3%

: Raw nickel 23% | Vanilla 11% | Knit sweaters 7.3% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $10.7-billion | 0.43% of Africa’s GDP

: $10.7-billion | 0.43% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $453 | 0.2 x African average

: $453 | 0.2 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 156 | Score 0.512

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 9 out of 25 people live in cities (35.1%)

: 9 out of 25 people live in cities (35.1%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 20.5%

: 20.5% Mobile phones : 38.2 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 38.2 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 3.7% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 839 thousand tons | 0.23% of African total | 0.009% of world total

: 839 thousand tons | 0.23% of African total | 0.009% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.15 tons | 0.03 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : Malagasy, French

: Malagasy, French Colonised by : France 1896-1958

: France 1896-1958 Independence : 1960 – from France

: 1960 – from France Born in Madagascar: French-language novelist Claude Simon, winner of the 1985 Nobel Prize for Literature.

French-language novelist Claude Simon, winner of the 1985 Nobel Prize for Literature. World Heritage Site: The Royal Hill of Ambohimanga, the cradle of a 500-year-old kingdom and dynasty that retains enormous spiritual importance to this day.

The Royal Hill of Ambohimanga, the cradle of a 500-year-old kingdom and dynasty that retains enormous spiritual importance to this day. Did you know? Because Madagascar has been an island for a remarkable 88-million years, 90% its wildlife is found nowhere else on Earth.

MALAWI

Malawi

Capital and largest city : Lilongwe

: Lilongwe Surface area : 118,484 square kilometres | 0.4% of Africa

: 118,484 square kilometres | 0.4% of Africa Population : 17.8-million people | 1.5% of Africa’s population

: 17.8-million people | 1.5% of Africa’s population Population density: 149.8 people per km2 | 3.7 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Malawi kwacha (MWK)

: Malawi kwacha (MWK) Major exports (2015) : Raw tobacco 55% | Dried legumes 8.8% | Raw sugar 6.7%

: Raw tobacco 55% | Dried legumes 8.8% | Raw sugar 6.7% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $5.7-billion | 0.23% of Africa’s GDP

: $5.7-billion | 0.23% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $343 | 0.2 x African average

: $343 | 0.2 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 169 | Score 0.476

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 4 out of 25 people live in cities (16.3%)

: 4 out of 25 people live in cities (16.3%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 16.7%

: 16.7% Mobile phones : 30.5 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 30.5 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 5.8% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 348 thousand tons | 0.10% of African total | 0.004% of world total

: 348 thousand tons | 0.10% of African total | 0.004% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.07 tons | 0.01 x global average

HERITAGE

Official language : English

: English Other languages : Chichewa

: Chichewa Colonised by : Britain 1891-1964

: Britain 1891-1964 Independence : 1964 – from Britain

: 1964 – from Britain Born in Malawi: Internationally recognised fashion designer Lily Alfonso.

Internationally recognised fashion designer Lily Alfonso. World Heritage Site: The Chongoni Rock Art Area, lying in a cluster of forested granite hills high on the plateau of central Malawi, holds the richest concentration of rock art in Central Africa.

The Chongoni Rock Art Area, lying in a cluster of forested granite hills high on the plateau of central Malawi, holds the richest concentration of rock art in Central Africa. Did you know? Lake Malawi, the country’s other World Heritage Site, takes up a full third of the country’s land area. Over geological time the lake periodically dries out. Between the years 1390 and 1860 its water level was 150 metres lower than it is today.

MALI

Mali

Capital city : Bamako

: Bamako Surface area : 1.2-million square kilometres | 4.1% of Africa

: 1.2-million square kilometres | 4.1% of Africa Population : 18.1-million people | 1.5% of Africa’s population

: 18.1-million people | 1.5% of Africa’s population Population density: 14.6 people per km2 | 0.4 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : CFA franc (XOF)

: CFA franc (XOF) Major exports (2015) : Gold 59% | Raw cotton 20% | Other oily seeds 7.2%

: Gold 59% | Raw cotton 20% | Other oily seeds 7.2% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $12-billion | 0.48% of Africa’s GDP

: $12-billion | 0.48% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $701 | 0.3 x African average

: $701 | 0.3 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 175 | Score 0.442

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 10 out of 25 people live in cities (39.9%)

: 10 out of 25 people live in cities (39.9%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 8.8%

: 8.8% Mobile phones : 149 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 149 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 7% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 385 thousand tons | 0.11% of African total | 0.004% of world total

: 385 thousand tons | 0.11% of African total | 0.004% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.07 tons | 0.01 x global average

HERITAGE

Official language : French

: French Other languages : Bambara, Bomu, Tieyaxo Bozo, Toro So Dogon, Maasina Fulfulde, Hassaniya Arabic, Mamara Senoufo, Kita Maninkakan, Soninke, Koyraboro Senni, Syenara Senoufo, Tamasheq, Xaasongaxango

: Bambara, Bomu, Tieyaxo Bozo, Toro So Dogon, Maasina Fulfulde, Hassaniya Arabic, Mamara Senoufo, Kita Maninkakan, Soninke, Koyraboro Senni, Syenara Senoufo, Tamasheq, Xaasongaxango Colonised by : France 1892-1960

: France 1892-1960 Independence : 1960 – from France

: 1960 – from France Born in Mali: Award-winning Afro-pop singer and songwriter Salif Keïta, known as the “Golden Voice of Africa”.

Award-winning Afro-pop singer and songwriter Salif Keïta, known as the “Golden Voice of Africa”. World Heritage Site: The city of Timbuktu was an intellectual and spiritual capital and the centre of Islamic thought in Africa from the 15th to the 16th centuries.

The city of Timbuktu was an intellectual and spiritual capital and the centre of Islamic thought in Africa from the 15th to the 16th centuries. Did you know? Malian musical traditions are derived from the griots, who are known as “Keepers of Memories”.

MAURITANIA

Mauritania

Capital city : Nouakchott

: Nouakchott Surface area : 1-million square kilometres | 3.4% of Africa

: 1-million square kilometres | 3.4% of Africa Population : 4.2-million people | 0.3% of Africa’s population

: 4.2-million people | 0.3% of Africa’s population Population density: 4.0 people per km2 | 0.1 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : ouguiya (MRO)

: ouguiya (MRO) Major exports (2015) : Iron ore 26% | Copper ore 16% | Molluscs 15%

: Iron ore 26% | Copper ore 16% | Molluscs 15% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $5.1-billion | 0.21% of Africa’s GDP

: $5.1-billion | 0.21% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $1,283 | 0.6 x African average

: $1,283 | 0.6 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 155 | Score 0.513

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 15 out of 25 people live in cities (59.9%)

: 15 out of 25 people live in cities (59.9%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 25.2%

: 25.2% Mobile phones : 94.2 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 94.2 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 10.7% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 739 thousand tons | 0.21% of African total | 0.007% of world total

: 739 thousand tons | 0.21% of African total | 0.007% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.7 tons | 0.1 x global average

HERITAGE

Official language : Arabic

: Arabic Other languages : Hassaniya Arabic, Pulaar, Soninke, Wolof, Zenaga Berber, French

: Hassaniya Arabic, Pulaar, Soninke, Wolof, Zenaga Berber, French Colonised by : France 1903-1960

: France 1903-1960 Independence : 1960 – from France

: 1960 – from France Born in Mauritania: Film director and voice actor Med Hondo.

Film director and voice actor Med Hondo. World Heritage Site: The Ancient Ksour of Ouadane, Chinguetti, Tichitt and Oualata were trading and religious centres founded in the 11th and 12th centuries to serve caravans crossing the Sahara.

The Ancient Ksour of Ouadane, Chinguetti, Tichitt and Oualata were trading and religious centres founded in the 11th and 12th centuries to serve caravans crossing the Sahara. Did you know? Because 90% of Mauritania’s land lies in the Sahara Desert, the population is concentrated in the wetter south: a third of the country’s 3.5-million people live in the coastal city of Nouakchott.

MAURITIUS

Mauritius

Capital city : Port Louis

: Port Louis Surface area : 1,969 square kilometres | 0.01% of Africa

: 1,969 square kilometres | 0.01% of Africa Population : 1.3-million people | 0.1% of Africa’s population

: 1.3-million people | 0.1% of Africa’s population Population density: 649.1 people per km2 | 16.2 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Mauritius rupee (MUR)

: Mauritius rupee (MUR) Major exports (2015) : Refined petroleum 11% | Processed fish 8.9% | Broadcasting equipment 8.2%

: Refined petroleum 11% | Processed fish 8.9% | Broadcasting equipment 8.2% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $12.6-billion | 0.51% of Africa’s GDP

: $12.6-billion | 0.51% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $9,945 | 4.9 x African average

: $9,945 | 4.9 x African average Human Development Index: High | Rank 64 | Score 0.781

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 10 out of 25 people live in cities (39.7%)

: 10 out of 25 people live in cities (39.7%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 11.6%

: 11.6% Mobile phones : 132.3 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 132.3 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 41.4% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 1.2-million tons | 0.3% of African total | 0.012% of world total

: 1.2-million tons | 0.3% of African total | 0.012% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 3.34 tons | 0.7 x global average

HERITAGE

Languages : Mauritian Creole, French, English, Bhojpuri

: Mauritian Creole, French, English, Bhojpuri Colonised by : Netherlands 1638-1710 | France 1715-1810 | Britain 1810-1968

: Netherlands 1638-1710 | France 1715-1810 | Britain 1810-1968 Independence : 1968 – from Britain

: 1968 – from Britain World Heritage Site: Aapravasi Ghat, a fortlike stone complex established by the UK in 1834, a year after slavery was abolished, as a global transit point for a new kind of slavery: indentured labour. About half a million mainly Indian labourers were processed through the site from 1849 to 1923.

Aapravasi Ghat, a fortlike stone complex established by the UK in 1834, a year after slavery was abolished, as a global transit point for a new kind of slavery: indentured labour. About half a million mainly Indian labourers were processed through the site from 1849 to 1923. Did you know? Life expectancy in Mauritius is 73, the highest in Africa.

MOROCCO

Morocco

Capital city : Rabat

: Rabat Largest city : Casablanca

: Casablanca Surface area : 446,550 square kilometres | 1.5% of Africa

: 446,550 square kilometres | 1.5% of Africa Population : 34.8-million people | 2.9% of Africa’s population

: 34.8-million people | 2.9% of Africa’s population Population density: 78.0 people per km2 | 1.9 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Moroccan dirham (MAD)

: Moroccan dirham (MAD) Major exports (2015) : Cars 10% | Insulated wire 9.6% | Phosphoric acid 6.7%

: Cars 10% | Insulated wire 9.6% | Phosphoric acid 6.7% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $110-billion | 4.4% of Africa’s GDP

: $110-billion | 4.4% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $3,243 | 1.6 x African average

: $3,243 | 1.6 x African average Human Development Index: Medium | Rank 123 | Score 0.647

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 15 out of 25 people live in cities (60.2%)

: 15 out of 25 people live in cities (60.2%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 17%

: 17% Mobile phones : 131.7 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 131.7 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 56.8% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 16.3-million tons | 4.6% of African total | 0.166% of world total

: 16.3-million tons | 4.6% of African total | 0.166% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 1.72 tons | 0.3 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : Arabic, Berber

: Arabic, Berber Colonised by : Spain 1912-1956 | France 1912-1956

: Spain 1912-1956 | France 1912-1956 Independence : 1956 – from Spain and France

: 1956 – from Spain and France Born in Morocco: Marouane Chamakh, footballer who has played for Arsenal, West Ham and Crystal Palace

Marouane Chamakh, footballer who has played for Arsenal, West Ham and Crystal Palace World Heritage Site: The Medina of Marrakesh, a massive old Islamic capital from the 11th century enclosed by 16 kilometres of ramparts and gates.

The Medina of Marrakesh, a massive old Islamic capital from the 11th century enclosed by 16 kilometres of ramparts and gates. Did you know? Morocco’s Atlas Studios are the largest film studios in the world, by area. Portions of the Game of Thrones series were filmed there, as were the movies Gladiator and The Mummy.

MOZAMBIQUE

Mozambique

Capital city : Maputo

: Maputo Surface area : 799,380 square kilometres | 2.6% of Africa

: 799,380 square kilometres | 2.6% of Africa Population : 28.8-million people | 2.4% of Africa’s population

: 28.8-million people | 2.4% of Africa’s population Population density: 36.0 people per km2 | 0.9 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Mozambique metical (MZN)

: Mozambique metical (MZN) Major exports (2015) : Raw aluminium 19% | Aluminium bars 15% | Electricity 7.4%

: Raw aluminium 19% | Aluminium bars 15% | Electricity 7.4% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $17.1-billion | 0.69% of Africa’s GDP

: $17.1-billion | 0.69% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $628 | 0.3 x African average

: $628 | 0.3 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 181 | Score 0.418

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 8 out of 25 people live in cities (32.2%)

: 8 out of 25 people live in cities (32.2%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 39.6%

: 39.6% Mobile phones : 69.7 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 69.7 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 5.9% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 2.3-million tons | 0.6% of African total | 0.023% of world total

: 2.3-million tons | 0.6% of African total | 0.023% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.29 tons | 0.06 x global average

HERITAGE

Official language : Portuguese

: Portuguese Other languages : Emakhuwa, Cisena, Xichangana, Elomwe, Cishona, Xitswa, Xironga, Chichewa, Cinyungwe, Cicopi, Ciyao, Shimakonde

: Emakhuwa, Cisena, Xichangana, Elomwe, Cishona, Xitswa, Xironga, Chichewa, Cinyungwe, Cicopi, Ciyao, Shimakonde Colonised by : Portugal 1498-1975

: Portugal 1498-1975 Independence : 1975 – from Portugal

: 1975 – from Portugal Born in Mozambique: Legendary footballer Eusebio.

Legendary footballer Eusebio. World Heritage Site: The Island of Mozambique and its fortified city was a former Portuguese trading post on the route to India, used since the 16th century.

The Island of Mozambique and its fortified city was a former Portuguese trading post on the route to India, used since the 16th century. Did you know? Mozambican cuisine is strongly infused with the 500-year presence of Portuguese culture, with dishes such as prego steak rolls, battered shrimp, espetada kebabs and chicken in piri-piri sauce, and the use of onions, bay leaves, garlic, fresh coriander, paprika, chili peppers, red sweet peppers and wine as seasonings.

NAMIBIA

Namibia

Capital city : Windhoek

: Windhoek Surface area : 824,268 square kilometres | 2.7% of Africa

: 824,268 square kilometres | 2.7% of Africa Population : 2.5-million people | 0.2% of Africa’s population

: 2.5-million people | 0.2% of Africa’s population Population density: 3.0 people per km2 | 0.08 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Namibia dollar (NAD)

: Namibia dollar (NAD) Major exports (2016) : Uncut diamonds 26% | Copper ores and concentrates 11.3% | Gold 6.2%

: Uncut diamonds 26% | Copper ores and concentrates 11.3% | Gold 6.2% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $13.4-billion | 0.54% of Africa’s GDP

: $13.4-billion | 0.54% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $5,589 | 2.7 x African average

: $5,589 | 2.7 x African average Human Development Index: Medium | Rank 125 | Score 0.640

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 12 out of 25 people live in cities (46.7%)

: 12 out of 25 people live in cities (46.7%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 41.3%

: 41.3% Mobile phones : 113.8 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 113.8 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 14.8% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 1-million tons | 0.3% of African total | 0.010% of world total

: 1-million tons | 0.3% of African total | 0.010% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 1.58 tons | 0.3 x global average

HERITAGE

Official language : English

: English Other languages : Afrikaans, German, Ju’hoansi, Khoekhoegowab, Oshiwambo, Otjiherero, Rukwangali, Rumanyo, Setswana, Silozi, Thimbukushu

: Afrikaans, German, Ju’hoansi, Khoekhoegowab, Oshiwambo, Otjiherero, Rukwangali, Rumanyo, Setswana, Silozi, Thimbukushu Colonised by : Germany 1884-1915 | South Africa 1915-1990

: Germany 1884-1915 | South Africa 1915-1990 Independence : 1990 – from South Africa

: 1990 – from South Africa Born in Namibia: Record-breaking Olympic track and field athlete Frank “Frankie” Fredericks.

Record-breaking Olympic track and field athlete Frank “Frankie” Fredericks. World Heritage Site: The Namib Sand Sea, covering an area of over 3-million hectares, is the only coastal desert in the world that includes extensive dune fields influenced by fog.

The Namib Sand Sea, covering an area of over 3-million hectares, is the only coastal desert in the world that includes extensive dune fields influenced by fog. Did you know? Namibia’s name is derived from the Namib Desert, considered to be the oldest desert in the world.

NIGER

Niger

Capital city : Niamey

: Niamey Surface area : 1.3-million square kilometres | 4.2% of Africa

: 1.3-million square kilometres | 4.2% of Africa Population : 20.7-million people | 1.7% of Africa’s population

: 20.7-million people | 1.7% of Africa’s population Population density: 16.3 people per km2 | 0.4 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : CFA franc (XOF)

: CFA franc (XOF) Major exports (2015) : Radioactive chemicals 47% | Refined petroleum 12% | Uranium and thorium ore 9%

: Radioactive chemicals 47% | Refined petroleum 12% | Uranium and thorium ore 9% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $8.2-billion | 0.33% of Africa’s GDP

: $8.2-billion | 0.33% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $427 | 0.2 x African average

: $427 | 0.2 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 187 | Score 0.353

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 5 out of 25 people live in cities (18.7%)

: 5 out of 25 people live in cities (18.7%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 13.3%

: 13.3% Mobile phones : 44.4 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 44.4 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 2% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 580 thousand tons | 0.2% of African total | 0.006% of world total

: 580 thousand tons | 0.2% of African total | 0.006% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.11 tons | 0.02 x global average

HERITAGE

Official language : French

: French Other languages : Arabic, Buduma, Fulfulde, Gourmanchéma, Hausa, Kanuri, Zarma & Songhai, Tamasheq, Tassawaq, Tebu

: Arabic, Buduma, Fulfulde, Gourmanchéma, Hausa, Kanuri, Zarma & Songhai, Tamasheq, Tassawaq, Tebu Colonised by : France 1900-1960

: France 1900-1960 Independence : 1960 – from France

: 1960 – from France Born in Niger: World-famous Senegalese musician Ismaël Lo was born in Dogondoutchi, Niger, to a Senegalese father and a Nigerien mother.

World-famous Senegalese musician Ismaël Lo was born in Dogondoutchi, Niger, to a Senegalese father and a Nigerien mother. World Heritage Site: Agadez, known as the gateway to the Sahara desert, developed in the 15th and 16th centuries when the Sultanate of Aïr was established and Touareg groups settled in the city in the boundaries of nomadic encampments, creating street patterns still in place today.

Agadez, known as the gateway to the Sahara desert, developed in the 15th and 16th centuries when the Sultanate of Aïr was established and Touareg groups settled in the city in the boundaries of nomadic encampments, creating street patterns still in place today. Did you know? From the mid-15th to the late 16th century, the Songhai Empire in what is today Niger was one of the largest Islamic empires ever to exist.

NIGERIA

Nigeria

Capital city : Abuja

: Abuja Largest city : Lagos

: Lagos Surface area : 923,768 square kilometres | 3.1% of Africa

: 923,768 square kilometres | 3.1% of Africa Population : 187-million people | 15.4% of Africa’s population

: 187-million people | 15.4% of Africa’s population Population density: 202.4 people per km2 | 5 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : naira (NGN)

: naira (NGN) Major exports (2015) : Crude petroleum 77% | Petroleum gas 15% | Refined petroleum 1.3%

: Crude petroleum 77% | Petroleum gas 15% | Refined petroleum 1.3% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $568.5-billion | 23% of Africa’s GDP

: $568.5-billion | 23% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $3,203 | 1.6 x African average

: $3,203 | 1.6 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 152 | Score 0.527

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 12 out of 25 people live in cities (47.8%)

: 12 out of 25 people live in cities (47.8%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 5.6%

: 5.6% Mobile phones : 77.8 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 77.8 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 42.7% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 26.3-million tons | 7.4% of African total | 0.266% of world total

: 26.3-million tons | 7.4% of African total | 0.266% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.55 tons | 0.1 x global average

HERITAGE

Official language : English

: English Other languages : Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, Birom, Edo, Efik, Fulfulde, Gbagyi, Hyam, Ibibio, Idoma, Igala, Igbira, Ijaw, Ikwerre, Itsekiri, Jju, Jukun, Kanuri, Atyap, Margi, Nupe, Tiv, Urhobo-Isoko

: Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, Birom, Edo, Efik, Fulfulde, Gbagyi, Hyam, Ibibio, Idoma, Igala, Igbira, Ijaw, Ikwerre, Itsekiri, Jju, Jukun, Kanuri, Atyap, Margi, Nupe, Tiv, Urhobo-Isoko Colonised by : Britain 1800-1960

: Britain 1800-1960 Independence : 1960 – from Britain

: 1960 – from Britain Born in Nigeria: International stage and screen actor Hakeem Kae-Kazim.

International stage and screen actor Hakeem Kae-Kazim. World Heritage Site: The dense forest of the Osun Sacred Grove, on the outskirts of the city of Osogbo, is one of the last remnants of primary high forest in southern Nigeria. It is regarded as the abode of the goddess of fertility Osun, one of the pantheon of Yoruba gods.

The dense forest of the Osun Sacred Grove, on the outskirts of the city of Osogbo, is one of the last remnants of primary high forest in southern Nigeria. It is regarded as the abode of the goddess of fertility Osun, one of the pantheon of Yoruba gods. Did you know? The Nigerian Space Agency, founded in 2001, has so far launched five satellites and plans to send the first Nigerian astronaut to space in the next few years.

RWANDA

Rwanda

Capital city : Kigali

: Kigali Surface area : 26,338 square kilometres | 0.1% of Africa

: 26,338 square kilometres | 0.1% of Africa Population : 11.9-million people | 1% of Africa’s population

: 11.9-million people | 1% of Africa’s population Population density: 451.2 people per km2 | 11.2 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Rwanda franc (RWF)

: Rwanda franc (RWF) Major exports (2015) : Niobium, tantalum, vanadium and zirconium ore 16% | Tea 15% | Refined petroleum 11%

: Niobium, tantalum, vanadium and zirconium ore 16% | Tea 15% | Refined petroleum 11% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $7.9-billion | 0.32% of Africa’s GDP

: $7.9-billion | 0.32% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $697 | 0.3 x African average

: $697 | 0.3 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 159 | Score 0.498

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 7 out of 25 people live in cities (28.8%)

: 7 out of 25 people live in cities (28.8%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 63.8%

: 63.8% Mobile phones : 64.0 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 64.0 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 10.6% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 229 thousand tons | 0.06% of African total | 0.002% of world total

: 229 thousand tons | 0.06% of African total | 0.002% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.07 tons | 0.01 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : Kinyarwanda, English, French, Swahili

: Kinyarwanda, English, French, Swahili Colonised by : Germany 1884-1916 | Belgium 1916-1962

: Germany 1884-1916 | Belgium 1916-1962 Independence : 1962 – from Belgium

: 1962 – from Belgium Born in Rwanda: French actor Sonia Rolland, who appeared in the Woody Allen film Midnight in Paris.

French actor Sonia Rolland, who appeared in the Woody Allen film Midnight in Paris. World Heritage Sites: Nyamata, Murambi, Bisesero and Gisozi, memorial sites of the 1994 Genocide.

Nyamata, Murambi, Bisesero and Gisozi, memorial sites of the 1994 Genocide. Did you know? On the last Saturday of each month, normal services close from 7am to noon as some 80% of Rwandan people come together for umuganda – community work building schools, clinics, infrastructure and more.

SÃO TOMÉ AND PRÍNCIPE

São Tomé and Príncipe

Capital city : São Tomé

: São Tomé Surface area : 964 square kilometres | 0.003% of Africa

: 964 square kilometres | 0.003% of Africa Population : 194,000 people | 0.02% of Africa’s population

: 194,000 people | 0.02% of Africa’s population Population density: 201.2 people per km2 | 5 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : dobra (STD)

: dobra (STD) Major exports (2015) : Cocoa beans 62% | Coffee and tea extracts 7% | Chocolate 3.3%

: Cocoa beans 62% | Coffee and tea extracts 7% | Chocolate 3.3% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $337-million | 0.01% of Africa’s GDP

: $337-million | 0.01% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $1,811 | 0.9 x African average

: $1,811 | 0.9 x African average Human Development Index: Medium | Rank 142 | Score 0.574

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 16 out of 25 people live in cities (65.1%)

: 16 out of 25 people live in cities (65.1%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 18.2%

: 18.2% Mobile phones : 64.9 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 64.9 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 24.4% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 31 thousand tons | 0.01% of African total | 0.000% of world total

: 31 thousand tons | 0.01% of African total | 0.000% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.62 tons | 0.1 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : Portuguese

: Portuguese Other languages : Forro, Angolar, Principense

: Forro, Angolar, Principense Colonised by : Portugal 1522-1975

: Portugal 1522-1975 Independence : 1975 – from Portugal

: 1975 – from Portugal Born in São Tomé and Príncipe: Pianist José Vianna da Motta, the last of Franz Liszt’s pupils.

Pianist José Vianna da Motta, the last of Franz Liszt’s pupils. Did you know? São Tomé and Príncipe is the smallest of the world’s 10 official Portuguese-speaking countries. Brazil is by far the largest.

SENEGAL

Senegal

Capital city : Dakar

: Dakar Surface area : 196,712 square kilometres | 0.7% of Africa

: 196,712 square kilometres | 0.7% of Africa Population : 15.6-million people | 1.3% of Africa’s population

: 15.6-million people | 1.3% of Africa’s population Population density: 79.3 people per km2 | 2 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : CFA franc (XOF)

: CFA franc (XOF) Major exports (2015) : Gold 9.6% | Refined petroleum 9.4% | Frozen fish 8.9%

: Gold 9.6% | Refined petroleum 9.4% | Frozen fish 8.9% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $15.7-billion | 0.63% of Africa’s GDP

: $15.7-billion | 0.63% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $1,067 | 0.5 x African average

: $1,067 | 0.5 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 163 | Score 0.494

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 11 out of 25 people live in cities (43.7%)

: 11 out of 25 people live in cities (43.7%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 42.7%

: 42.7% Mobile phones : 98.8 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 98.8 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 17.7% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 2.4-million tons | 0.7% of African total | 0.025% of world total

: 2.4-million tons | 0.7% of African total | 0.025% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.59 tons | 0.1 x global average

HERITAGE

Official language : French

: French Other languages : Balanta-Ganja, Hassaniya Arabic, Jola-Fonyi, Mandinka, Mandjak, Mankanya, Noon, Pulaar, Serer Soninke, Wolof

: Balanta-Ganja, Hassaniya Arabic, Jola-Fonyi, Mandinka, Mandjak, Mankanya, Noon, Pulaar, Serer Soninke, Wolof Colonised by : France 1783-1960

: France 1783-1960 Independence : 1960 – from France

: 1960 – from France Born in Senegal: Singer Youssou N’Dour

Singer Youssou N’Dour World Heritage Site: The island of Gorée was the largest slave-trading centre on the African coast between the 15th and 19th centuries.

The island of Gorée was the largest slave-trading centre on the African coast between the 15th and 19th centuries. Did you know? In the 1960s and ’70s, Senegal was a prime global filmmaking location, especially for French movies.

SEYCHELLES

Seychelles

Capital city : Victoria

: Victoria Surface area : 457 square kilometres | 0.002% of Africa

: 457 square kilometres | 0.002% of Africa Population : 97,000 people | 0.01% of Africa’s population

: 97,000 people | 0.01% of Africa’s population Population density: 212.3 people per km2 | 5.3 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Seychelles rupee (SCR)

: Seychelles rupee (SCR) Major exports (2015) : Processed fish 38% | Refined petroleum 23% | Frozen fish 21%

: Processed fish 38% | Refined petroleum 23% | Frozen fish 21% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $1.5-billion | 0.06% of Africa’s GDP

: $1.5-billion | 0.06% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $15,759 | 7.7 x African average

: $15,759 | 7.7 x African average Human Development Index: High | Rank 63 | Score 0.782

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 13 out of 25 people live in cities (53.9%)

: 13 out of 25 people live in cities (53.9%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 43.8%

: 43.8% Mobile phones : 162.2 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 162.2 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 54.3% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 135 thousand tons | 0.04% of African total | 0.001% of world total

: 135 thousand tons | 0.04% of African total | 0.001% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 5.17 tons | 1 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : English, French, Seychellois Creole

: English, French, Seychellois Creole Colonised by : France 1756-1794 | Britain 1794-1976

: France 1756-1794 | Britain 1794-1976 Independence : 1976 – from Britain

: 1976 – from Britain Born in Seychelles: Eddy Maillet, a Fifa international football referee.

Eddy Maillet, a Fifa international football referee. World Heritage Site: Aldabra Atoll, four coral islands enclosing a lagoon and surrounded by a coral reef. Protected from human intrusion, the atoll is a safe haven for some 152,000 giant tortoises, the world’s largest population of the reptile.

Aldabra Atoll, four coral islands enclosing a lagoon and surrounded by a coral reef. Protected from human intrusion, the atoll is a safe haven for some 152,000 giant tortoises, the world’s largest population of the reptile. Did you know? Seychellois society is essentially matriarchal. Mothers tend to be dominant in the household, controlling most expenditure and looking after the interests of the children.

SIERRA LEONE

Sierra Leone

Capital city : Freetown

: Freetown Surface area : 72,300 square kilometres | 0.2% of Africa

: 72,300 square kilometres | 0.2% of Africa Population : 6.6-million people | 0.5% of Africa’s population

: 6.6-million people | 0.5% of Africa’s population Population density: 91.2 people per km2 | 2.3 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : leone (SLL)

: leone (SLL) Major exports (2015) : Diamonds 22% | Iron ore 21% | Titanium ore 18%

: Diamonds 22% | Iron ore 21% | Titanium ore 18% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $4.9-billion | 0.20% of Africa’s GDP

: $4.9-billion | 0.20% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $775 | 0.4 x African average

: $775 | 0.4 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 180 | Score 0.420

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 10 out of 25 people live in cities (39.9%)

: 10 out of 25 people live in cities (39.9%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 12.4%

: 12.4% Mobile phones : 76.7 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 76.7 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 2.1% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 357 thousand tons | 0.1% of African total | 0.004% of world total

: 357 thousand tons | 0.1% of African total | 0.004% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.22 tons | 0.04 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : English

: English Other languages : Temne, Mende, Krio (Sierra Leonean Creole)

: Temne, Mende, Krio (Sierra Leonean Creole) Colonised by : Britain 1792-1961

: Britain 1792-1961 Independence : 1961 – from Britain

: 1961 – from Britain Born in Sierra Leone: Ishmael Beah, a former child soldier and the author of A Long Way Gone: Memoirs of a Boy Soldier. His first novel, Radiance of Tomorrow, was published in 2014.

Ishmael Beah, a former child soldier and the author of A Long Way Gone: Memoirs of a Boy Soldier. His first novel, Radiance of Tomorrow, was published in 2014. World Heritage Site: Bunce Island on the Sierra Leone River was established as a slave trading station in 1670. From here British traders shipped tens of thousands of African slaves to the Americas.

Bunce Island on the Sierra Leone River was established as a slave trading station in 1670. From here British traders shipped tens of thousands of African slaves to the Americas. Did you know? The paternal grandfather of Manchester United’s Ryan Giggs, the most decorated player in English and Welsh football history, was Sierra Leonean. Actor Idris Elba was born to a Sierra Leonean father and Ghanaian mother.

SOMALIA

Somalia

Capital city : Mogadishu

: Mogadishu Surface area : 637,657 square kilometres | 2.1% of Africa

: 637,657 square kilometres | 2.1% of Africa Population : 11.1-million people | 0.9% of Africa’s population

: 11.1-million people | 0.9% of Africa’s population Population density: 17.4 people per km2 | 0.4 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Somali shilling (SOS)

: Somali shilling (SOS) Major exports (2015) : Live sheep and goats 68% | Live cattle 8.8% | Other livestock 7.1%

: Live sheep and goats 68% | Live cattle 8.8% | Other livestock 7.1% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $1.4-billion | 0.06% of Africa’s GDP

: $1.4-billion | 0.06% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $131 | 0.06 x African average

: $131 | 0.06 x African average Human Development Index: No data

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 10 out of 25 people live in cities (39.6%)

: 10 out of 25 people live in cities (39.6%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 13.8%

: 13.8% Mobile phones : 50.9 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 50.9 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 1.6% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 166 thousand tons | 0.05% of African total | 0.002% of world total

: 166 thousand tons | 0.05% of African total | 0.002% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.07 tons | 0.01 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : Somali, Arabic

: Somali, Arabic Colonised by : Britain 1884-1960 | Italy 1889-1941 | UN trust territory 1946-1960

: Britain 1884-1960 | Italy 1889-1941 | UN trust territory 1946-1960 Independence : 1960 – from Britain and UN

: 1960 – from Britain and UN Born in Somalia: International supermodel Iman Abdulmajid, the wife of late British musician David Bowie.

International supermodel Iman Abdulmajid, the wife of late British musician David Bowie. Did you know? An Islamic ruin in the Horn of Africa has yielded pottery from the 13th century Chinese Yuan dynasty, suggesting that trade routes across the Indian Ocean developed much earlier than previously thought.

SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa

Capital cities : Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town

: Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town Largest city : Johannesburg

: Johannesburg Surface area : 1.2-million square kilometres | 4% of Africa

: 1.2-million square kilometres | 4% of Africa Population : 55-million people | 4.5% of Africa’s population

: 55-million people | 4.5% of Africa’s population Population density: 45 people per km2 | 1.1 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : rand (ZAR)

: rand (ZAR) Major exports (2015) : Gold 11% | Diamonds 10% | Platinum 10%

: Gold 11% | Diamonds 10% | Platinum 10% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $349.8-billion | 14.1% of Africa’s GDP

: $349.8-billion | 14.1% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $6,482 | 3.2 x African average

: $6,482 | 3.2 x African average Human Development Index: Medium | Rank 116 | Score 0.666

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 16 out of 25 people live in cities (64.8%)

: 16 out of 25 people live in cities (64.8%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 42%

: 42% Mobile phones : 149.7 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 149.7 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 49% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 133.6-million tons | 37.4% of African total | 1.355% of world total

: 133.6-million tons | 37.4% of African total | 1.355% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 9.06 tons | 1.8 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : Afrikaans, English, isiNdebele, isiXhosa, isiZulu, Sesotho sa Leboa, Sesotho, Setswana, siSwati, Tshivenda, Xitsonga

: Afrikaans, English, isiNdebele, isiXhosa, isiZulu, Sesotho sa Leboa, Sesotho, Setswana, siSwati, Tshivenda, Xitsonga Colonised by : Netherlands 1562-1795 | Britain 1795-1961 | internal (white minority) 1961-1994

: Netherlands 1562-1795 | Britain 1795-1961 | internal (white minority) 1961-1994 Independence : 1961 – from Britain | 1994 – first democratic elections

: 1961 – from Britain | 1994 – first democratic elections Born in South Africa: Businessman, investor, engineer and inventor Elon Musk. Musk is the founder and CEO of SpaceX, co-founder and CEO of Tesla, co-chair of OpenAI, and founder and CEO of Neuralink. He is ranked 21st on the Forbes list of the world’s most powerful people.

Businessman, investor, engineer and inventor Elon Musk. Musk is the founder and CEO of SpaceX, co-founder and CEO of Tesla, co-chair of OpenAI, and founder and CEO of Neuralink. He is ranked 21st on the Forbes list of the world’s most powerful people. World Heritage Sites: South Africa has nine Unesco World Heritage Sites. Five are cultural, three natural, and one of mixed cultural and natural heritage. The five cultural sites are the ǂKhomani Cultural Landscape, the Mapungubwe Cultural Landscape, the Richtersveld Cultural and Botanical Landscape, Robben Island, and the country’s rich fossil hominid sites. The three natural sites are the Cape Floral Region, iSimangaliso Wetland Park and the ancient Vredefort Dome meteor impact site. Finally, the uKhahlamba Drakensberg Mountains are valued for both their natural beauty and the rich cultural heritage of San Bushman paintings found in their caves and rock shelters.

South Africa has nine Unesco World Heritage Sites. Five are cultural, three natural, and one of mixed cultural and natural heritage. The five cultural sites are the ǂKhomani Cultural Landscape, the Mapungubwe Cultural Landscape, the Richtersveld Cultural and Botanical Landscape, Robben Island, and the country’s rich fossil hominid sites. The three natural sites are the Cape Floral Region, iSimangaliso Wetland Park and the ancient Vredefort Dome meteor impact site. Finally, the uKhahlamba Drakensberg Mountains are valued for both their natural beauty and the rich cultural heritage of San Bushman paintings found in their caves and rock shelters. Did you know? South Africa has the largest HIV antiretroviral treatment programme in the world, bigger than the programmes in India, Zimbabwe, Kenya and Mozambique combined. Some 3.5-million HIV-positive South Africans receive government-funded antiretroviral therapy.

SOUTH SUDAN

South Sudan

Capital city : Juba

: Juba Surface area : 658,841 square kilometres | 2.2% of Africa

: 658,841 square kilometres | 2.2% of Africa Population : 12.7-million people | 1% of Africa’s population

: 12.7-million people | 1% of Africa’s population Population density: 19.3 people per km2 | 0.5 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : South Sudanese pound (SSP) )

: South Sudanese pound (SSP) ) Major exports (2016) : Crude petroleum 99% | Sesame seeds and flour 0.5% | Dried peas and chickpeas 0.2%

: Crude petroleum 99% | Sesame seeds and flour 0.5% | Dried peas and chickpeas 0.2% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $11-billion | 0.44% of Africa’s GDP

: $11-billion | 0.44% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $924 | 0.5 x African average

: $924 | 0.5 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 182 | Score 0.418

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 5 out of 25 people live in cities (18.8%)

: 5 out of 25 people live in cities (18.8%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 26.5%

: 26.5% Mobile phones : 24.5 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 24.5 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 15.9% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 408 thousand tons | 0.1% of African total | 0.004% of world total

: 408 thousand tons | 0.1% of African total | 0.004% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.11 tons | 0.02 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : English

: English Other languages : Bari, Dinka, Luo, Murle, Nuer, Zande and some 60 others

: Bari, Dinka, Luo, Murle, Nuer, Zande and some 60 others Colonised by : Britain 1889-1956 | Sudan 1956-2011

: Britain 1889-1956 | Sudan 1956-2011 Independence : 1956 – from Britain | 2011 – from Sudan

: 1956 – from Britain | 2011 – from Sudan Born in South Sudan: Luol Deng, player for the US Miami Heat professional basketball team.

Luol Deng, player for the US Miami Heat professional basketball team. Did you know? South Sudan became an independent state on 9 July 2011, after a referendum in which 98.83% of voters agreed to secession from Sudan.

SUDAN

Sudan

Capital city : Khartoum

: Khartoum Surface area : 1.9-million square kilometres | 6.2% of Africa

: 1.9-million square kilometres | 6.2% of Africa Population : 41.2-million people | 3.4% of Africa’s population

: 41.2-million people | 3.4% of Africa’s population Population density: 22.1 people per km2 | 0.6 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Sudanese pound (SDG)

: Sudanese pound (SDG) Major exports (2015) : Crude petroleum 54% | Gold 12% | Live sheep 9.1%

: Crude petroleum 54% | Gold 12% | Live sheep 9.1% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $81.9-billion | 3.3% of Africa’s GDP

: $81.9-billion | 3.3% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $2,081 | 1 x African average

: $2,081 | 1 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 166 | Score 0.490

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 8 out of 25 people live in cities (33.8%)

: 8 out of 25 people live in cities (33.8%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 30.5%

: 30.5% Mobile phones : 72.2 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 72.2 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 24.6% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 4.2-million tons | 1.2% of African total | 0.043% of world total

: 4.2-million tons | 1.2% of African total | 0.043% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.4 tons | 0.08 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : Arabic, English

: Arabic, English Colonised by : Egypt 1820-1885 | Britain 1899-1956

: Egypt 1820-1885 | Britain 1899-1956 Independence : 1956 – from Britain

: 1956 – from Britain Born in Sudan: Telecoms billionaire Mo Ibrahim, founder of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation and the associated prize for good governance in Africa.

Telecoms billionaire Mo Ibrahim, founder of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation and the associated prize for good governance in Africa. World Heritage Site: The archaeological sites of Gebel Barkal and the Napatan region in the Nile valley, testimony to the Napatan (900 to 270 BC) and Meroitic (270 BC to 350 AD) cultures of the second kingdom of Kush.

The archaeological sites of Gebel Barkal and the Napatan region in the Nile valley, testimony to the Napatan (900 to 270 BC) and Meroitic (270 BC to 350 AD) cultures of the second kingdom of Kush. Did you know? Sudanese culture is an amalgam of 578 ethnic groups communicating in 145 different languages, living in a region with extremes varying from sandy desert to tropical forest.

SWAZILAND

Swaziland

Capital city : Mbabane

: Mbabane Surface area : 17,363 square kilometres | 0.06% of Africa

: 17,363 square kilometres | 0.06% of Africa Population : 1.3-million people | 0.1% of Africa’s population

: 1.3-million people | 0.1% of Africa’s population Population density: 75.1 people per km2 | 1.9 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : lilangeni (SZL)

: lilangeni (SZL) Major exports (2016) : Odoriferous substances for the food or drink industries 32% | Sugar 19% | Miscellaneous chemical products 10%

: Odoriferous substances for the food or drink industries 32% | Sugar 19% | Miscellaneous chemical products 10% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $4.5-billion | 0.18% of Africa’s GDP

: $4.5-billion | 0.18% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $3,532 | 1.7 x African average

: $3,532 | 1.7 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 149 | Score 0.541

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 5 out of 25 people live in cities (21.3%)

: 5 out of 25 people live in cities (21.3%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 6.2%

: 6.2% Mobile phones : 72.3 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 72.3 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 27.1% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 328 thousand tons | 0.09% of African total | 0.003% of world total

: 328 thousand tons | 0.09% of African total | 0.003% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.95 tons | 0.2 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : siSwati, English

: siSwati, English Colonised by : Britain 1906-1968

: Britain 1906-1968 Independence : 1968 – from Britain

: 1968 – from Britain Born in Swaziland: British actor Richard E Grant, who has appeared in Withnail and I, Corpse Bride and Downton Abbey.

British actor Richard E Grant, who has appeared in Withnail and I, Corpse Bride and Downton Abbey. Heritage Site: Ngwenya Mine is the site of the world’s earliest mining activity, and its iron ore deposits one of the oldest geological formations in the world.

Ngwenya Mine is the site of the world’s earliest mining activity, and its iron ore deposits one of the oldest geological formations in the world. Did you know? Swaziland lies across a geological fault that runs from the Drakensberg in the south, northwards through Zimbabwe to form the Great Rift Valley of Kenya.

TANZANIA

Tanzania

Capital city : Dodoma

: Dodoma Largest city : Dar es Salaam

: Dar es Salaam Surface area : 947,303 square kilometres | 3.1% of Africa

: 947,303 square kilometres | 3.1% of Africa Population : 55.2-million people | 4.5% of Africa’s population

: 55.2-million people | 4.5% of Africa’s population Population density: 58.2 people per km2 | 1.4 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Tanzanian shilling (TZS)

: Tanzanian shilling (TZS) Major exports (2016) : Gold 34% | Raw tobacco 7.6% | Cashew nuts 7.5%

: Gold 34% | Raw tobacco 7.6% | Cashew nuts 7.5% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $48-billion | 1.9% of Africa’s GDP

: $48-billion | 1.9% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $952 | 0.5 x African average

: $952 | 0.5 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 151 | Score 0.531

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 8 out of 25 people live in cities (31.6%)

: 8 out of 25 people live in cities (31.6%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 36.6%

: 36.6% Mobile phones : 62.8 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 62.8 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 4.9% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 3.2-million tons | 0.9% of African total | 0.032% of world total

: 3.2-million tons | 0.9% of African total | 0.032% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.22 tons | 0.04 x global average

HERITAGE

Languages : Swahili, English

: Swahili, English Colonised by : Germany 1885-1919 | Britain 1920-1963

: Germany 1885-1919 | Britain 1920-1963 Independence : Tanganyika 1961 – from Britain | Zanzibar and Pemba 1963 – from Britain | Union 1964

: Tanganyika 1961 – from Britain | Zanzibar and Pemba 1963 – from Britain | Union 1964 Born in Tanzania: Freddie Mercury, legendary lead singer of the rock band Queen.

Freddie Mercury, legendary lead singer of the rock band Queen. World Heritage Site: Kilimanjaro National Park

Kilimanjaro National Park Did you know? Two millennia of rock carvings, many of high artistic value, have been found at 150 stone shelters at the Kondoa Rock Art Sites.

TOGO

Togo

Capital city : Lomé

: Lomé Surface area : 56,785 square kilometres | 0.2% of Africa

: 56,785 square kilometres | 0.2% of Africa Population : 7.5-million people | 0.6% of Africa’s population

: 7.5-million people | 0.6% of Africa’s population Population density: 132.0 people per km2 | 3.3 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : CFA franc (XOF)

: CFA franc (XOF) Major exports (2015) : Refined petroleum 17% | Calcium phosphates 10% | Sesame seeds 8.7%

: Refined petroleum 17% | Calcium phosphates 10% | Sesame seeds 8.7% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $4.6-billion | 0.18% of Africa’s GDP

: $4.6-billion | 0.18% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $643 | 0.3 x African average

: $643 | 0.3 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 167 | Score 0.487

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 1 out of 25 people live in cities (4%)

: 1 out of 25 people live in cities (4%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 17.6%

: 17.6% Mobile phones : 69.0 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 69.0 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 5.7% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 715 thousand tons | 0.2% of African total | 0.007% of world total

: 715 thousand tons | 0.2% of African total | 0.007% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.37 tons | 0.07 x global average

HERITAGE

Official language : French

: French Other languages : Ewe, Kabiyé, Gbe languages, Kotocoli

: Ewe, Kabiyé, Gbe languages, Kotocoli Colonised by : Germany 1884-1916 | France 1916-1960

: Germany 1884-1916 | France 1916-1960 Independence : 1960 – from France

: 1960 – from France Born in Togo: Professional footballer Emmanuel Adebayor, a forward for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. He has previously played for Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Professional footballer Emmanuel Adebayor, a forward for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. He has previously played for Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester City. World Heritage Site: Koutammakou, the land of the Batammariba people, whose remarkable mud tower-houses (takienta) have become a symbol of Togo.

Koutammakou, the land of the Batammariba people, whose remarkable mud tower-houses (takienta) have become a symbol of Togo. Did you know? The largest religious group in Togo are those with indigenous beliefs, although there are significant Christian and Muslim minorities.

TUNISIA

Tunisia

Capital city : Tunis

: Tunis Surface area : 163,610 square kilometres | 0.5% of Africa

: 163,610 square kilometres | 0.5% of Africa Population : 11.4-million people | 0.9% of Africa’s population

: 11.4-million people | 0.9% of Africa’s population Population density: 69.5 people per km2 | 1.7 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Tunisian dinar (TND)

: Tunisian dinar (TND) Major exports (2015) : Textiles 22% | Insulated wire 11% | Pure olive oil 6%

: Textiles 22% | Insulated wire 11% | Pure olive oil 6% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $47.4-billion | 1.9% of Africa’s GDP

: $47.4-billion | 1.9% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $4,261 | 2.1 x African average

: $4,261 | 2.1 x African average Human Development Index: High | Rank 94 | Score 0.725

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 17 out of 25 people live in cities (66.8%)

: 17 out of 25 people live in cities (66.8%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 31.3%

: 31.3% Mobile phones : 128.5 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 128.5 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 46.2% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 7.9-million tons | 2.2% of African total | 0.080% of world total

: 7.9-million tons | 2.2% of African total | 0.080% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 2.6 tons | 0.5 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : Arabic

: Arabic Other languages : Berber, French

: Berber, French Colonised by : France 1881-1956

: France 1881-1956 Independence : 1956 – from France

: 1956 – from France Born in Tunisia: French-Italian actor Claudia Cardinale, whose film credits of over 100 films include Federico Fellini’s 8½ (1963), and Sergio Leone’s epic Once Upon a Time in the West (1968).

French-Italian actor Claudia Cardinale, whose film credits of over 100 films include Federico Fellini’s 8½ (1963), and Sergio Leone’s epic Once Upon a Time in the West (1968). World Heritage Site: The Amphitheatre of El Jem, built during the third century.

The Amphitheatre of El Jem, built during the third century. Did you know? Women in Tunisia enjoy some of the greatest rights and freedoms in the Arab world.

UGANDA

Uganda

Capital city : Kampala

: Kampala Surface area : 241,550 square kilometres | 0.8% of Africa

: 241,550 square kilometres | 0.8% of Africa Population : 40.3-million people | 3.3% of Africa’s population

: 40.3-million people | 3.3% of Africa’s population Population density: 166.9 people per km2 | 4.2 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Uganda shilling (UGX)

: Uganda shilling (UGX) Major exports (2016) : Coffee 16% | Gold 15% | Cereals 6%

: Coffee 16% | Gold 15% | Cereals 6% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $27.5-billion | 1.1% of Africa’s GDP

: $27.5-billion | 1.1% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $727 | 0.4 x African average

: $727 | 0.4 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 163 | Score 0.493

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 4 out of 25 people live in cities (16.1%)

: 4 out of 25 people live in cities (16.1%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 35%

: 35% Mobile phones : 52.4 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 52.4 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 17.7% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 1.4-million tons | 0.4% of African total | 0.014% of world total

: 1.4-million tons | 0.4% of African total | 0.014% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.15 tons | 0.03 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : English and Swahili

: English and Swahili Other languages : Around 40 other languages

: Around 40 other languages Colonised by : Britain 1894-1962

: Britain 1894-1962 Independence : 1962 – from Britain

: 1962 – from Britain Born in Uganda: Veteran stage and screen actor Danny Keogh, a founder of the Market Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa, whose film credits include Invictus and Starship Troopers.

Veteran stage and screen actor Danny Keogh, a founder of the Market Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa, whose film credits include Invictus and Starship Troopers. World Heritage Site: The Tombs of Buganda Kings at Kasubi, the former palace of the Kabakas of Buganda, built in 1882 and converted into a royal burial ground in 1884.

The Tombs of Buganda Kings at Kasubi, the former palace of the Kabakas of Buganda, built in 1882 and converted into a royal burial ground in 1884. Did you know? Uganda is a landlocked country, but contains many large lakes – the massive Lake Victoria, as well as Lake Kyoga, Lake Albert, Lake Edward and the smaller Lake George.

WESTERN SAHARA

Western Sahara

Capital city : El Aaiún

: El Aaiún Surface area : 266,000 square kilometres | 0.9% of Africa

: 266,000 square kilometres | 0.9% of Africa Population : 584,000 people | 0.05% of Africa’s population

: 584,000 people | 0.05% of Africa’s population Population density : 2.2 people per km 2 | 5.5 x African average

: 2.2 people per km | 5.5 x African average Urbanisation: 20 out of 25 people live in cities (81%)

ECONOMY

Currency : Moroccan dirham (MAD)

: Moroccan dirham (MAD) Major exports (2015): Raw cotton 80% | Fresh melons 8% | Polystyrene 6%

HERITAGE

Languages : Hassaniya Arabic, Moroccan Arabic, Berber, Spanish

: Hassaniya Arabic, Moroccan Arabic, Berber, Spanish Colonised by : Spain 1884-1975 | Morocco 1975-present

: Spain 1884-1975 | Morocco 1975-present Did you know? Western Sahara has been on the United Nations list of non-self-governing territories since 1963. It is the most populous and by far the largest territory on that list. Along its eastern border it is controlled by the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic; the west of the country is occupied by Morocco.

ZAMBIA

Zambia

Capital city : Lusaka

: Lusaka Surface area : 752,612 square kilometres | 2.5% of Africa

: 752,612 square kilometres | 2.5% of Africa Population : 16.7-million people | 1.4% of Africa’s population

: 16.7-million people | 1.4% of Africa’s population Population density: 22.2 people per km2 | 0.6 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Zambian kwacha (ZMW)

: Zambian kwacha (ZMW) Major exports (2015) : Refined copper 57% | Raw copper 18% | Raw tobacco 2.6%

: Refined copper 57% | Raw copper 18% | Raw tobacco 2.6% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $27-billion | 1.1% of Africa’s GDP

: $27-billion | 1.1% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $715 | 0.4 x African average

: $715 | 0.4 x African average Human Development Index: Medium | Rank 139 | Score 0.579

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 10 out of 25 people live in cities (40.9%)

: 10 out of 25 people live in cities (40.9%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 12.7%

: 12.7% Mobile phones : 67.3 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 67.3 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 17.3% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 1.2-million tons | 0.3% of African total | 0.012% of world total

: 1.2-million tons | 0.3% of African total | 0.012% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.29 tons | 0.06 x global average

HERITAGE

Official language : English

: English Other languages : Nyanja, Bemba, Chewa, Lozi, Kaonde, Lunda, Tonga, Luvale and around 60 others

: Nyanja, Bemba, Chewa, Lozi, Kaonde, Lunda, Tonga, Luvale and around 60 others Colonised by : Britain

: Britain Independence : 1964 – from Britain

: 1964 – from Britain Born in Zambia: Globally bestselling writer Wilbur Smith, the author of over 30 blockbuster adventure novels.

Globally bestselling writer Wilbur Smith, the author of over 30 blockbuster adventure novels. World Heritage Site: The Victoria Falls – Mosi-oa-Tunya, “the smoke that thunders” – is the world’s largest sheet of falling water, significant for the beauty of its spray, mist and permanent rainbows.

The Victoria Falls – Mosi-oa-Tunya, “the smoke that thunders” – is the world’s largest sheet of falling water, significant for the beauty of its spray, mist and permanent rainbows. Did you know? Zambia gets its name from the great Zambezi River, the fourth-longest river in Africa, the continent’s longest east-flowing river, and its largest to flow into the Indian Ocean.

ZIMBABWE

Zimbabwe

Capital city : Harare

: Harare Surface area : 390,757 square kilometres | 1.3% of Africa

: 390,757 square kilometres | 1.3% of Africa Population : 16-million people | 1.3% of Africa’s population

: 16-million people | 1.3% of Africa’s population Population density: 40.9 people per km2 | 1 x African average

ECONOMY

Currency : Zimbabwe dollar (ZWL)

: Zimbabwe dollar (ZWL) Major exports (2015) : Gold 23% | Raw tobacco 13% | Ferrochrome 13%

: Gold 23% | Raw tobacco 13% | Ferrochrome 13% Gross domestic product (GDP) : $14.7-billion | 0.6% of Africa’s GDP

: $14.7-billion | 0.6% of Africa’s GDP GDP per person : $966 | 0.5 x African average

: $966 | 0.5 x African average Human Development Index: Low | Rank 154 | Score 0.516

INDICATORS

Urbanisation : 8 out of 25 people live in cities (32.4%)

: 8 out of 25 people live in cities (32.4%) Seats held by women in national parliament : 31.5%

: 31.5% Mobile phones : 80.8 phone subscriptions for every 100 people

: 80.8 phone subscriptions for every 100 people Internet (2014 estimate): 19.9% of the population use the internet

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Total CO 2 emissions a year : 3.3-million tons | 0.9% of African total | 0.033% of world total

: 3.3-million tons | 0.9% of African total | 0.033% of world total CO 2 emissions per person: 0.81 tons | 0.2 x global average

HERITAGE

Official languages : Chishona, isiNdebele, English and 13 others

: Chishona, isiNdebele, English and 13 others Colonised by : Britain 1888-1964 | internal (white minority) 1964-1980

: Britain 1888-1964 | internal (white minority) 1964-1980 Independence : 1964 – from Britain (declared) | 1980 – first democratic elections

: 1964 – from Britain (declared) | 1980 – first democratic elections Born in Zimbabwe: Tendai “The Beast” Mtawarira, rugby player for the South African national team and for the Sharks in the Super Rugby competition.

Tendai “The Beast” Mtawarira, rugby player for the South African national team and for the Sharks in the Super Rugby competition. World Heritage Site: The ruins of Great Zimbabwe are a unique testimony to the Bantu civilization of the Shona between the 11th and 15th centuries.

The ruins of Great Zimbabwe are a unique testimony to the Bantu civilization of the Shona between the 11th and 15th centuries. Did you know? Zimbabwe has 16 official languages and, under the constitution, the country’s parliament may prescribe other languages as officially recognised.



