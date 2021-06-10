AfCFTA: A conversation of growth for the continent’s youth

In 2021, South Africa commemorates the 45th anniversary of the 1976 Soweto Uprising and in 2020 the African Continental Free Trade Area came into effect (AfCFTA). These two moments are incredibly important because one event gives us the opportunity to reflect and honour the sacrifices of those that came before us, while the other paves a new beginning for the youth of Africa.

According to the UNDP, Africa has the youngest population in the world, and is increasing rapidly. By 2055, the continent’s youth population (aged 15-24), is expected to be more than double the 2015 total of 226 million. According to the International Trade Centre, youth are 1.6 times more likely to start a business than the older generation, this makes the youth a central stakeholder in the advancement and progress of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to Yiba, a student news platform, the African continent has been driving change as its thriving entrepreneurship culture that leverages on technology and education to create business opportunities. Despite this growing zeal for business, young people’s participation in cross-border trade and trade governance matters is still very limited in Africa.

Young entrepreneurs in Africa endure an extensive range of blockages that limit their ability to partake and take advantage of the international trade space. It is imperative that the youth of the continent be included in the discussions and platforms that affect their participation in AfCFTA.



Brand South Africa will therefore be hosting a webinar to unpack the role the youth in AfCFTA,and how this will be key in addressing the high youth unemployment rate and other challenges the youth are currently facing.

It is important to remember that the AfCFTA holds many opportunities of growth for the continent and because of this, the trading environment in ten years will be very different from today. It is important that the youth of today be part of the conversation and become aware of these changes today as they will be leaders who make continental decisions tomorrow.