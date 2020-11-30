2020, A YEAR TO REMEMBER, OR FORGET? ASSESSING CURRENT AND EMERGING GLOBAL RISKS

Johannesburg, Monday, 30 November 2020 – Brand South Africa along with its stakeholders will be hosting a webinar titled “2020, A year to remember, or forget? Assessing current and emerging global risks” on the 2nd December 2020 just two weeks after the 3rd annual South African Investment Conference (SAIC).

As an organisation tasked with profiling a positive Nation Brand image, Brand South Africa launched a survey during the 2020 Conference to gather strategic insight and feedback from global and local stakeholders pertaining to the reputation of the South African Nation Brand.

The profile and reputation of nations play a major role in shaping behaviour, decisions and actions stakeholders take towards a country – be it for tourism, investment or trade purposes. In a competitive, and unpredictable global environment it is necessary to understand how stakeholders are viewing or perceiving the country. Therefore, the purpose of hosting the webinar is to have a better understanding on how the country is currently perceived as a trade partner and investment destination by the world.

Panellists will include Dr Martyn Davies – Managing Director | Emerging Markets & Africa Deloitte & Touche; Dr Morne Mostert – Director, Institute for Futures Research, University of Stellenbosch; Rear Admiral Rusty W. Higgs – SM, MMM, LOM, SA Navy (Ret); Prof. Adam Habib – outgoing Vice Chancellor, University of Witwatersrand and Dr Judy Smith-Höhn– Acting Chief Marketing Officer, Brand South Africa.

The webinar will be facilitated by Dr Petrus De Kock, General Manager for Research at Brand South Africa.

Media is invited to attend the webinar on December 3rd, 2020 from 14h00 -16h00 using the link 2020, A year to remember, or forget? Assessing current and emerging global risks from 14h00 – 16h30.

Participants are also encouraged to share their views through the Global South African reputation survey.

