THE BOOKERY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BRAND SOUTH AFRICA TO OPEN A NEW LIBRARY AT ZISUKHANYO SECONDARY SCHOOL IN CELEBRATION OF WORLD BOOK DAY, APRIL 23,2021

For the first time more than 1178 learners at Zisukhanyo Secondary School in Philippi, Cape Town have a well-stocked and fully functional library. At the much-anticipated launch, Brand South Africa and the Bookery will hand over the library to the school on Friday 23 April 2021 in celebration of World Book Day.

The Bookery is a non-profit organisation that creates school libraries that are well-stocked with age-appropriate books and other resources. Each library has a Library Assistant who is trained, paid and supported by the Bookery. Since 2010, the Bookery has set up over 86 libraries and distributed over 330 000 books that have reached over 85 000 learners. These libraries are found in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Gauteng.

The Bookery’s mission is clear: to promote literacy and create a culture of reading in South Africa through access to reading materials in school libraries. By improving access to books, the Bookery believes that they are actively contributing to the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goal 4 which notes the importance of ‘Developing literate environments’ in promoting literacy and quality education and increasing equality through access to educational resources.

Reading and literacy skills promote education, opportunities for future employment and, ultimately, improve the quality of life of learners and their communities. Furthermore, the Bookery promotes South African writers by stocking school libraries with South African literature and aims to provide students with stories that reflect them – their lives, their cultures, their languages. Relating to stories is an important ingredient to developing a love of reading and learning.

As the country celebrates Freedom Day, Brand South Africa, as the entity responsible for promoting active citizenship, nation building and social cohesion, is proud to be associated with an initiative that contributes to building a better future for its children. This library is a symbol and a reminder of everyone’s constitutional right to education, a critical aspect in creating a better future for our youth. This vibrant learning space enables access to information and provides lifelong learning opportunities that are a catalyst that facilitates a gateway to future success for our learners.

About Brand South Africa



Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.