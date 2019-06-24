SaveTNet Cyber Safety reaching global audiences through PUBLIC FIGURE film

Johannesburg, SA: SaveTNet Cyber Safety NPC is sharing its message on an international stage through the recently premiered Public Figure film, creating awareness for responsible digital citizenship. Public Figure (2019) is a documentary-film that investigates the psychological effects of everyday social media use while exploring how influencers deal with the fame, money, hate, and obsession that comes with it.

Rianette Leibowitz, Cyber Safety Change Agent and SaveTNet CEO, stars in the film alongside co-producer and South African public figure, Bonang Matheba, as well as other influencers from around the globe including New York comedian and Instagram star, Sebastian Tribbe, as well as American actor, director and producer, Denzel Washington.

SaveTNet held a private screening of Public Figure for partners and stakeholders at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Houghton, where the 21st-century skill of digital citizenship was probed. An engaging panel discussion was held where panellists Brian Corso, director and producer of Public Figure, Sebastian Tribbe and Leibowitz shared their views on the collaborations that made this film possible, the influence public figures have through social media, how cybersafety risks need to be managed and how industry can add value to navigate the issue of responsible digital citizenship more positively.

“It is time for companies to play an active role and to consider cybersafety as a corporate social investment area of focus, supporting SaveTNet initiatives in order to influence communities positively,” says Leibowitz. “It is a privilege to share the same stage with some of the world’s greatest influencers to raise the awareness of responsible digital citizenship and inform more people that SaveTNet is here to help victims of cybercrime.”

As stated in her acceptance speech as winner of the Inspiration and Influence Award at the Global Social Awards 2019 recently held in Prague, Bonang Matheba called on influencers to use their platforms to influence and inspire in a positive way, making sure they light people’s lives and use their social platforms to talk about things that are important around them, in their country.

Host partner, Brand South Africa, supports Leibowitz as a #PlayYourPart Ambassador using SaveTNet to drive their movement to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. “The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is a reality in our communities and we need to take responsibility in ensuring everyone is aware of cyber risks. As this has an impact on our people, our brands and our country,” says Brand South Africa’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Ms Thulisile Manzini.

SaveTNet Cyber Safety offers a network of specialists for anyone who has been affected by cybercrime or related issue. “While we help cybercrime victims for free daily, we are encouraging experts (forensic analysts, psychologists, legal advisors) to collaborate with SaveTNet to ensure that we continue to be the safety net for anyone who is in trouble,” concludes Leibowitz.