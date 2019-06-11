Brand South Africa partners with the Sunday Times Gen Next in redefining the coolest brands

Johannesburg, Tuesday 11 June 2019 – Ahead of youth day, Brand South Africa, through its Play Your Part programme, has partnered with the Sunday Times’ Gen Next to redefine how youth choices influence and drive growth in local brands. Gen Next now in its 15th year looks at youth brand preference and their consumer behaviour.

This year’s theme is “Redefine, Reimagine and Reward” and will be hosted on Thursday, 13th June 2019 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The event is structured in phases, kicking off with a panel discussion which will include Play Your Part Ambassador Farah Fortune who will unpack “the future of influencer marketing”, followed by an interactive showcase where brands represented at Sunday Times’ Gen Next will interact with young people through various displays, activations and competitions. A Play Your Part activation stand will also be there to engage in how #KidsInspireSA. Concluding the event will be the award ceremony which rewards those brand preferred by the youth as voted by the youth.

“We are truly excited for this long-standing partnership with Sunday Times’ Gen Next as it not only speaks to the Brand South Africa’s domestic objective but hear the voices of young people when they reward local brands that are successfully strengthening the Nation Brand Image” said; Brand South Africa’s Acting Chief Marketing Officer, Ms Sithembile Ntombela.

Join the conversation #KidsInspireSA #STGenNext2019 click here to see the list of finalists

For more information or to set up interviews, please contact:

Ntombi Ntanzi

Tel: +27 (0) 11 712-5000 C: +27 (0) 64-890-6819

Email: ntombin@brandsouthafrica.com

Visit www.brandsouthafrica.com