Brand South Africa partners with the National Heritage Council and other stakeholders for HESOP2019

Brand South Africa in collaboration with the National Heritage Council hosted a heritage schools outreach camp from the 23rd to 27th of September 2019. The national camp, with all nine provinces represented, took place in Bela Bela, Warmbaths in Limpopo, with the aim of inculcating the culture of self-appreciation and national identity for school learners.

For the past 10 years the NHC has been leading the schools programme to promote the embracing of culture and self-identity. This is in line with Brand South Africa’s mandate of promoting pride and patriotism. “Our goal is to ensure that young people in South Africa must be exposed to the diverse cultures this country is known for, thereby learning to appreciate who they are, where they come from and how this contributes to the positive image and reputation of the country, said Ms Toni Gumede, the Strategic Relationship Manager for government at Brand South Africa.

The week-long heritage camp focused on learners’ research skills, time management and oral presentation skills. Several stakeholders such as the Department of Sports, Arts & Culture, the Nelson Mandela Foundation as well as the Department of Military Veterans participated as adjudicators.

The award ceremony on the 26th of September ended with an announcement of the winners, with Sitintile Secondary School from Mpumalanga taking first place, Vuyani Mawethu High School from North West 2nd place; 3rd place Nsikayethu High School from Kwazulu Natal and Theron High School from Western Cape taking 4th place.

Winners received laptops, tablets and other goodies. The prizes were given as a way of helping the learners to have access to tools that would assist them adapt to the digital era and hone their computer skills.

Brand South Africa would like to congratulate the winners and to encourage them to continue playing their part in building a better future for their communities.

