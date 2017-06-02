Consumer help: travel and tourism

For advice and complaints about travel agents, tourist operators and establishments – including searches for registered guides and graded accommodation, find out more here.

Tourism Authorities

Visit South African Tourism for information about South Africa. Or contact a particular provincial tourism authority:

Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency: www.visiteasterncape.co.za

Free State Tourism: freestatetourism.org

Gauteng Tourism Authority: www.gauteng.net

KwaZulu-Natal Tourism: www.zulu.org.za

Limpopo Tourism Agency: www.limpopotourism.info/parks/

Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency: www.mtpa.co.za

Northern Cape Tourism Authority: www.experiencenortherncape.com/visitor/

North West Parks and Tourism Board: www.tourismnorthwest.co.za

Cape Town and the Western Cape Tourism: goto.capetown/home

Tourism Grading Council of South Africa

Responsible for grading accommodation establishments. The council also handles complaints against member establishments, which include guesthouses, hotels, lodges, bed and breakfast and self-catering establishments. Searchable directory of members on the website – all graded for quality.

Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa

Recognised by government as the official representative of the hospitality industry in South Africa. Will handle complaints against its members, which include operators and establishments across the tourism spectrum.

Southern Africa Tourism Services Association

Handle complaints against its members, which include operators, transport providers as well as establishments across the tourism spectrum. Searchable directory of members on its website.

Association of SA Travel Agents

For complaints about travel agents and tour operators. The association holds its members to a code of conduct. Find affiliated travel agents on its website.

