Brand South Africa celebrates Freedom Day – 25 years of democracy

The definition of freedom, according to Merriam-Webster is defined;

“the quality or state of being free”

We owe our freedom to the many fighters who fought against apartheid and oppression in South Africa. The many who died at the hands of an inhuman state. The many voters who waited in bated breath to cast their vote X for South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994.

Today the country enjoys its globally admired Constitution and Bill of Rights, affirmed by its expressive preamble;

We, the people of South Africa, Recognise the injustices of our past; Honour those who suffered for justice and freedom in our land; Respect those who have worked to build and develop our country; and Believe that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity. We therefore, through our freely elected representatives, adopt this Constitution as the supreme law of the Republic so as to–

Heal the divisions of the past and establish a society based on democratic values, social justice and fundamental human rights;

Lay the foundations for a democratic and open society in which government is based on the will of the people and every citizen is equally protected by law;

Improve the quality of life of all citizens and free the potential of each person; and

Build a united and democratic South Africa able to take its rightful place as a sovereign state in the family of nations.

May God protect our people. Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika. Morena boloka setjhaba sa heso. God seën Suid-Afrika. God bless South Africa. Mudzimu fhatutshedza Afurika. Hosi katekisa Afrika.

As the country celebrates 25 years of democracy on Freedom Day 27th April 2019, a day which put an end to segregation and white minority rule instituting a new dawn of democratic rule.

Brand South Africa in partnership with its agency The Odd Number, through the Freedom month campaign, would like to remind citizens of the significance of making our freedom count in the “Solve Your Why’s with an X” campaign.

Brand South Africa’s Acting Chief Marketing Officer, Ms Sithembile Ntombela speaking on the campaign said; “the freedom we enjoy today has given everyone a powerful voice to change the world for the better. This campaign tackles the many realities, social ills that we face. It triggers truthful conversations of the freedom to vote, our constitution and most importantly the reason why we are celebrating 25 years of democracy as a nation”.

The execution of the Solve Your Why’s with an X” campaign is executed through various creative illustrations, videos on social media and on radio of how “WHY’s were solved by an X” in South Africa’s history. This puts the emphasis on the importance of getting your voice heard by the mere action of voting for your rights and making a choice on the future of this country.

