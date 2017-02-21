Send your Budget 2017 tips to Gordhan

As Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan prepares to table the country’s annual Budget in Parliament tomorrow, 22 February, ordinary citizens have been asked to share their ideas on how South Africa’s finances should be managed.

Brand South Africa reporter

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will deliver his seventh budget speech on Wednesday, 22 February at 14:00.

The numbers he delivers will impact every citizen, so ordinary South Africans have been asked to share their ideas and tips on the Treasury website.

The minister is looking for the people’s views on a range of topics:

How to achieve inclusive economic growth in South Africa,

How can South Africa make better use of its resources,

How different sectors of society can work as one to achieve the country’s economic goals, and;

How to achieve free tertiary education.

The speech will be broadcast live on DSTV Channel 408, and streamed on Parliament’s YouTube channel.

Here’s an overview of last year’s budget:

