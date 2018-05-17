Brand South Africa partners with Umalusi for the 12th Southern Africa Association of Educational Assessment (SAAEA) 2018 conference

Tsabeng Nthite – Brand South Africa has partnered with Umalusi to contribute to the improvement of assessment methods and processes in the field of education.



Umalusi is currently host to the 12th Southern Africa Association for Educational Assessment (SAAEA) Conference , in the city of Tshwane. Hosted under the theme “Local context in global context: encouraging diversity in assessment” – the conference aims to engage regional academic stakeholders from the African continent on the following focus areas: sustainable assessment practices and standards; innovative assessment opportunities and challenges; diversifying assessment; assessment and the development of critical thinking; as well as the impact of stake holding on effective assessment.



Brand South Africa’s GM for Stakeholder Relations – Mpumi Mabuza said: “Assessment is an integral part of instruction in the field of education, as it determines whether or not the goals of education are being met. Assessment affects decisions about grades, placement, advancement, instructional needs, curriculum, and, in some cases, funding.



“The ultimate goal, through a series of presentations and panel discussions at the SAAEA Conference is to collaborate on a way forward to solving challenges and identifying opportunities that will further encourage practices and standards in educational assessment.”



The partnership is also aligned to South Africa’s National Development Plan which aims to ensure that by 2030 – all South Africans will be enriched by universal early childhood education, high-quality schooling, further education and training that allows them to fulfill their potential, and expanding higher education that accelerates the shift to a knowledge economy.