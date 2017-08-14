Consumer help: tax

Here’s a guide on how a taxpayer can submit returns and make payments to the South African Revenue Services.

Brand South Africa reporter

Help with tax-related problems or complaints, as well as a range of online resources to help you submit your returns and make payments to the Receiver of Revenue.

Tax problems and complaints

The South African Revenue Services (SARS) subscribes to a service charter. However, taxpayers sometimes do not get the service they want. Issues that SARS will address include those relating to delays in processing returns, decision making and the correction of administrative mistakes, failure to provide reasons for making an adjustment to a return, failure to respond to queries, objections and appeals, as well as the conduct and attitude of SARS staff.

If you have a problem, you should first contact your local SARS branch office. If the dispute remains unresolved, then raise the issue with SARS by: