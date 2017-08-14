Consumer help: tax

Here’s a guide on how a taxpayer can submit returns and make payments to the South African Revenue Services.
Help with tax-related problems or complaints, as well as a range of online resources to help you submit your returns and make payments to the Receiver of Revenue.
Tax problems and complaints
The South African Revenue Services (SARS) subscribes to a service charter. However, taxpayers sometimes do not get the service they want. Issues that SARS will address include those relating to delays in processing returns, decision making and the correction of administrative mistakes, failure to provide reasons for making an adjustment to a return, failure to respond to queries, objections and appeals, as well as the conduct and attitude of SARS staff.
- Website: www.sars.gov.za
If you have a problem, you should first contact your local SARS branch office. If the dispute remains unresolved, then raise the issue with SARS by:
- Calling the SARS Contact Centre on 0800 00 SARS (7277)
- Emailing your closest contact centre.
- Northern South Africa: contact.north@sars.gov.za
- Central South Africa: contact.central@sars.gov.za
- Eastern South Africa: contact.east@sars.gov.za
- Southern South Africa: contact.south@sars.gov.za
Make sure you are given a service request number, which you will need if you take your complaint further, to the Service Monitoring Office. This offers taxpayers an independent channel to facilitate the resolution of issues and disputes.
- Service Monitoring Office number: 0860 12 12 16
Find out more about dealing with service issues on the SARS website.
e-Filing
The South African Revenue Service’s e-Filing allows for the electronic submission of returns, and electronic payments. It is also possible to e-File via your mobile phone or tablet.
- Website: www.sarsefiling.co.za
