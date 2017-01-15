The National Development Plan: Downloads

DownloadsA

South Africa’s National Development Plan is a detailed blueprint for how the country can eliminate poverty and reduce inequality by the year 2030.

NDP sidebar

•  Overview
•  Document downloads
•  Quality basic education
•  Health care for all
•  Safety & freedom from fear
•  Economy & employment
•  A skilled workforce
•  Economic infrastructure
•  Vibrant rural communities
•  Sustainable human settlements
•  Accountable local government
•  Natural environment
•  South Africa in the world
•  Efficient public service
•  Inclusive social protection
•  Nation building, social cohesion

 

Download key documents about the plan, the Medium Term Strategic Framework to implement priorities by 2019, and broader policy initiatives to move South Africa forward.

The National Development Plan – overview

National Development Plan (NDP) – full text
NDP Executive Summary
Medium Term Strategic Framework (MTSF) 2014 to 2019 – full text
Infographic – Business Day: What South Africa will be like in 2030
Infographic – Business Day: Diagnostic analysis for the National Development Plan

OUTCOME 1

Quality basic education

NDP Chapter 9: Improving education, training and innovation
MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 1: Quality basic education
Department of Basic Education Action Plan to 2019
Infographic – Business Day: Improving education, training and innovation

OUTCOME 2

A long and healthy life for all South Africans

NDP Chapter 11: Promoting health
MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 2: A long and healthy life for all South Africans
Department of Health Strategic Plan 2014 to 2019
• Infographic – Business Day: Promoting health

OUTCOME 3

All people in South Africa are and feel safe

NDP Chapter 12: Building safer communities
NDP Chapter 14: Promoting accountability and fighting corruption
MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 3: All people in South Africa are and feel safe
Business Against Crime: Criminal Justice System Review
Statistics South Africa: Victims of Crime Survey 2012
Infographic – Business Day: Building safer communities
Infographic – Business Day: Promoting accountability and fighting corruption

OUTCOME 4

Decent employment through inclusive economic growth

NDP Chapter 3: Economy and employment
MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 4: Decent employment through inclusive economic growth
Framework of the New Economic Growth Path
New Growth Path booklet
Industrial Policy Action Plan
Summary of the National Infrastructure Plan
Infographic – Business Day: Economy and employment

OUTCOME 5

A skilled and capable workforce to support an inclusive growth path

NDP Chapter 9: Improving education, training and innovation
MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 5: A skilled and capable workforce to support an inclusive growth path
New Growth Path: National Skills Accord
Infographic – Business Day: Improving education, training and innovation

OUTCOME 6

An efficient, competitive and responsive economic infrastructure network

NDP Chapter 4: Economy infrastructure – the foundation of social and economic development
MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 6: An efficient, competitive and responsive economic infrastructure network
The National Infrastructure Plan
Framework of the New Economic Growth Path
New Growth Path booklet
Infographic – Business Day: Economic infrastructure

OUTCOME 7

Vibrant, equitable and sustainable rural communities contributing to food security for all

NDP Chapter 6: An integrated and inclusive rural economy
MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 7: Comprehensive rural development and land reform
Infographic – Business Day: An integrated and inclusive rural economy

OUTCOME 8

Sustainable human settlements and improved quality of household life

NDP Chapter 8: Transforming human settlement and the national space economy
MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 8: Sustainable human settlements and improved quality of household life
Infographic – Business Day: Transforming human settlement and the national space economy

OUTCOME 9

A responsive, accountable, effective and efficient developmental local government system

NDP Chapter 13: Building a capable and developmental state
MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 9: Responsive, accountable, effective and efficient developmental local government system
Infographic – Business Day: Building a capable and developmental state

OUTCOME 10

Protecting and enhancing our environmental assets and natural resources

NDP Chapter 5: Environmental sustainability – An equitable transition to a low-carbon economy
MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 10: Protect and enhance our environmental assets and natural resources
New Growth Path: Green Economy Accord
Infographic – Business Day: Environmental sustainability

OUTCOME 11

Create a better South Africa, contribute to a better and safer Africa in a better world

NDP Chapter 7: South Africa in the region and the world
MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 11: Create a better South Africa, contribute to a better and safer Africa in a better world
Infographic – Business Day: Positioning South Africa in the world

OUTCOME 12

An efficient, effective and development-oriented public service

NDP Chapter 13: Building a capable and developmental state
MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 12: An efficient, effective and development-oriented public service
Infographic – Business Day: Building a capable and developmental state

OUTCOME 13

An inclusive and responsive social protection system

NDP Chapter 11: Social protection
MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 13: An inclusive and responsive social protection system
Infographic – Business Day: Social protection

OUTCOME 14

A diverse, socially cohesive society with a common national identity

NDP Chapter 15: Nation building and social cohesion
MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 14: Nation building and social cohesion
Infographic – Business Day: Nation building

Researched, edited and compiled by Mary Alexander
Updated December 2015

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR