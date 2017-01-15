The National Development Plan: Downloads

South Africa’s National Development Plan is a detailed blueprint for how the country can eliminate poverty and reduce inequality by the year 2030.

Download key documents about the plan, the Medium Term Strategic Framework to implement priorities by 2019, and broader policy initiatives to move South Africa forward.

• National Development Plan (NDP) – full text

• NDP Executive Summary

• Medium Term Strategic Framework (MTSF) 2014 to 2019 – full text

• Infographic – Business Day: What South Africa will be like in 2030

• Infographic – Business Day: Diagnostic analysis for the National Development Plan

OUTCOME 1

• NDP Chapter 9: Improving education, training and innovation

• MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 1: Quality basic education

• Department of Basic Education Action Plan to 2019

• Infographic – Business Day: Improving education, training and innovation

OUTCOME 2

• NDP Chapter 11: Promoting health

• MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 2: A long and healthy life for all South Africans

• Department of Health Strategic Plan 2014 to 2019

• Infographic – Business Day: Promoting health

OUTCOME 3

• NDP Chapter 12: Building safer communities

• NDP Chapter 14: Promoting accountability and fighting corruption

• MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 3: All people in South Africa are and feel safe

• Business Against Crime: Criminal Justice System Review

• Statistics South Africa: Victims of Crime Survey 2012

• Infographic – Business Day: Building safer communities

• Infographic – Business Day: Promoting accountability and fighting corruption

OUTCOME 4

• NDP Chapter 3: Economy and employment

• MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 4: Decent employment through inclusive economic growth

• Framework of the New Economic Growth Path

• New Growth Path booklet

• Industrial Policy Action Plan

• Summary of the National Infrastructure Plan

• Infographic – Business Day: Economy and employment

OUTCOME 5

• NDP Chapter 9: Improving education, training and innovation

• MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 5: A skilled and capable workforce to support an inclusive growth path

• New Growth Path: National Skills Accord

• Infographic – Business Day: Improving education, training and innovation

OUTCOME 6

• NDP Chapter 4: Economy infrastructure – the foundation of social and economic development

• MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 6: An efficient, competitive and responsive economic infrastructure network

• The National Infrastructure Plan

• Framework of the New Economic Growth Path

• New Growth Path booklet

• Infographic – Business Day: Economic infrastructure

OUTCOME 7

• NDP Chapter 6: An integrated and inclusive rural economy

• MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 7: Comprehensive rural development and land reform

• Infographic – Business Day: An integrated and inclusive rural economy

OUTCOME 8

• NDP Chapter 8: Transforming human settlement and the national space economy

• MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 8: Sustainable human settlements and improved quality of household life

• Infographic – Business Day: Transforming human settlement and the national space economy

OUTCOME 9

• NDP Chapter 13: Building a capable and developmental state

• MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 9: Responsive, accountable, effective and efficient developmental local government system

• Infographic – Business Day: Building a capable and developmental state

OUTCOME 10

• NDP Chapter 5: Environmental sustainability – An equitable transition to a low-carbon economy

• MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 10: Protect and enhance our environmental assets and natural resources

• New Growth Path: Green Economy Accord

• Infographic – Business Day: Environmental sustainability

OUTCOME 11

• NDP Chapter 7: South Africa in the region and the world

• MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 11: Create a better South Africa, contribute to a better and safer Africa in a better world

• Infographic – Business Day: Positioning South Africa in the world

OUTCOME 12

• NDP Chapter 13: Building a capable and developmental state

• MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 12: An efficient, effective and development-oriented public service

• Infographic – Business Day: Building a capable and developmental state

OUTCOME 13

• NDP Chapter 11: Social protection

• MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 13: An inclusive and responsive social protection system

• Infographic – Business Day: Social protection

OUTCOME 14

• NDP Chapter 15: Nation building and social cohesion

• MTSF 2014-2019 Outcome 14: Nation building and social cohesion

• Infographic – Business Day: Nation building

Researched, edited and compiled by Mary Alexander

Updated December 2015