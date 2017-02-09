WATCH: 2017 State of the Nation Address live

Catch President Jacob Zuma’s State of the Nation Address live on Thursday, 9 February at 7pm.

President Jacob Zuma will give his annual State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament tonight at 7pm. The theme for Zuma’s fourth SONA is “The year of Oliver Reginald Tambo: unity in action together moving South Africa forward”.

This will be Zuma’s fourth SONA to the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament – National Assembly and National Council of Provinces – since he was re-elected in May 2014.

For more information on SONA and to find out where your closest public viewing location is, read:

WATCH the live stream of the speech below.