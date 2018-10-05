Brand South Africa mourns the passing of Minister Edna Molewa

Last week, the world woke up to the sad news on the passing of the first female Premier of the North West, Minister Edna Molewa.

Born Bomo Edith Edna Molewa (23 March 1957), she was a South African politician and member of the African National Congress. Molewa became the Minister of Water and Environmental Affairs of South Africa on 31 October 2010. On 25 May 2014, after the department had split, she was appointed as Minister of Environmental Affairs. She passed on while still serving in dignity as the Minister of her appointed department.

Described as dedicated, humble yet combat-ready by those who worked with her, Minister Edna Molewa has certainly left a gap that will be hard to fill in the cabinet of South Africa. Brand SA extends its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of this esteemed heroine.