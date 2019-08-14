The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) collaborates with Brand South Africa to host an international student send-off programme

Johannesburg, Wednesday 14th August 2019 – As the official marketing agency of South Africa tasked with building the country’s brand reputation and improve its global competitiveness, Brand South Africa has collaborated with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) to host an international student bursar’s orientation and send-off programme.

The programme, enabled by the cooperation between the South African Government and the Hungarian, Russian and Chinese Governments, is significant to the education and skills development agenda as reflected in Vision 2030. We believe that a programme of this nature empowers these bright young minds to represent the country well and upon completion of their post-graduate programmes, to contribute to a better South Africa.

This four-day pre-departure programme commences on the 12th August till the 15th August 2019. Stakeholders will have the opportunity to inspire pride and patriotism amongst the departing students, empower them to represent the country positively and remind them of the crucial role they will play in shaping perceptions about South Africa.

One hundred and ten South African students are recipients of this bursary programme and will head to Russia, China and Hungary. “It is key that we remind students that we are behind them every step of the way. They have a mammoth task ahead of them and we urge them to come back home one day to implement skills and insights they will have learnt”; said Ms Toni Gumede, Brand South Africa’s, Strategic Relationship Manager.

Representatives of the media are invited to join the send-off reception that will take place at the Chinese Embassy in Pretoria on Thursday, at 11:00-12:00.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.