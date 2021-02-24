SUPPORTING SCHOOLS THROUGH ANOTHER YEAR OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

A week since the official opening of the 2021 academic schooling year, Brand South Africa and its stakeholders; Triple Eight, the Khama Billiat Foundation and the Gauteng Department of Education, partnered to host an activation to support learners through yet another year of the pandemic.

The activation hosted as part of Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part Programme was held at the Masakhane Primary School and Far North High School in Gauteng. The primary objective was to place emphasis on promoting nation building and active citizenship among young people. The involvement of Triple Eight, the Khama Billiat Foundation and the Gauteng Department of Education affirmed their role in lifting the spirit of the nation to motivate and inspire the youth.

Brand South Africa’s Strategic Relationship Manager for Business, Mr George Khoza, spoke to learners about the importance of choosing relevant career streams, while the DDG of Education Support in Gauteng, Mr Vuyani Mpofu stressed the importance of making education a priority responsibility of everyone in communities.

“The nation continues to suffer tragic blows across all sectors of society due to the pandemic and the role of government corporates, and communities cannot be understated. Collaborative initiatives must contribute towards supporting the most vulnerable in society”; said Mr Khoza.

Learners at the schools received hand-washing stations, hand sanitisers, sanitary pads, school shoes and learning materials all whilst adhering to the COVID-19 regulations.

The 2020 academic year had a considerable impact from COVID-19, and although inherent risks continue into the 2021 academic year, it is vital that everything is in place to secure a safe schooling year for learners, parents and teachers alike.

Play your Part would like to encourage all to be active citizens, play their part by lending a helping hand while supporting each other on a daily basis.

How are you playing your part to help learners cope, thrive and excel? #PlayYourPartSA