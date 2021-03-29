SUPPORTING LEARNERS EVERY STEP OF THEIR EDUCATIONAL JOURNEY

Brand South Africa’s strategic partnerships with business stakeholders are critical to the promotion of education in South Africa as they contribute to efforts that fight poverty and inequality.

For this reason, Brand South Africa’s through its Play Your Part programme, recently collaborated with Optimi to handover educational resources in the North West community, at the Tlhoafalo Primary School (Letlhabile) and Tolamo Primary School (Letlhakaneng).

Optimi provides accessible learning solutions to different segments in the market, from grade one to matric as well as post school learning. The collaboration is perfectly aligned to Brand South Africa’s mandate of encouraging active citizenship.

The event took place over a period of two-days with Optimi’s Head of Communication and Marketing, Ms Basetsana Taku saying; “We are proud to be part of this initiative with Brand South Africa, as it fits well with Optimi’s belief, that we must be part of the solution that provides access to education to all who need it. This is the only way for communities to grow and prosper. As Optimi we also want to join in and play our part in educating the African child, particularly in rural communities where access to education is limited”.

Learners at the two primary schools received printers, books and words of encouragement on the importance of education as a gateway to a sustainable future and an empowered country.

Educational resources are a core contributor to increasing learners’ achievements for a successful learning journey. Learners get afforded an opportunity to explore their knowledge independently.

“We want to thank Brand South Africa for calling on us to play our part in the improvement of education and learning as a business stakeholder, we believe that with our small contribution, the primary schools will be supported effectively”; further adds Taku

Brand South Africa and Optimi will be heading to the Free State to Voorwaarts Primary School, Kroonstad this week for another leg of educational resource handover and re-emphasizing the importance of flying the flag as active citizens.

How are you playing your part? Share and join the conversation @PlayYourPartSA @Optimilearningsolutions and visit www.optimi.co.za