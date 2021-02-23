SCHOLARS OF COURAGE – SALUTE TO THE CLASS OF 2020

Brand South Africa would like to take this opportunity to applaud the matric class of 2020 for striving to succeed during one of the most challenging years in human history. Navigating through stops and starts, illness and loss of loved ones could not have been easy.

2020 was a year like no other yet the class of 2020 proved that resilience is part of their DNA as they pushed through to ensure they succeeded. It could even be said that they won against the coronavirus.

“Never underestimate the power of consistent hard work! It’s never too late for academic improvement. We are not all engineered the same as people, not all your strengths lie within the academic realm – however that knowledge should not take away from you trying your best;” motivating words from matriculant Mpho Lentsoenyane from St Teresa’s Mercy School.

During this week South Africa finally woke up to the news of their results. Although the overall matric pass rate for 2020 may have dropped compared to 2019, the class of 2020 received high praise.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said “I am very happy that in the midst of all the difficulties we are able to stay at 76.2%. The high quality passes we have achieved this year, especially the number of Bachelor and Diploma passes, the overall pass mark, and the passes with distinctions, even in critical subjects, are the hallmarks of the performance of the class of 2020”.

Lentsoenyane said studying under the pandemic presented an immense amount of pressure. “Not only were there the ordinary pressures of matric, but there was additional pressure to quickly adjust to online learning. It was an uncomfortable and unconventional year, however such conditions facilitate growth and resilience so we all triumphed in the end”.

The 2020 NSC general information can be accessed via the Basic education website. The pass rates at a provincial level were as follows:

Free State: 85.1%

Gauteng: 83.8%

Western Cape: 79.9%

KZN: 77.6%

North West: 76.2%

Mpumalanga: 73.7%

Limpopo: 68.2%

Eastern Cape: 68.1%

Northern Cape: 66%

The 2020 academic achievement was a mammoth task not only for pupils but parents and most importantly the hard work and contribution done by the over four hundred thousand educators in the country. We salute you all.

Following their completion of a matric pass, pupils now have opportunities to pursue higher education, career building opportunities and chasing their dreams.

For pupils who did not achieve their desired results, it is not the end of the world. There is always a chance to dust yourselves and try again. Just like great South Africa statesman, Nelson Mandela once said, “Young people must take it upon themselves to ensure that they receive the highest education possible so that they can represent us well in future as future leaders”.