Promoting Freedom of Expression and African identity through the use of vernacular languages and inspiring a culture of reading

Johannesburg, Wednesday 23 October 2019 – “If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart,” words once said by the father of the nation, Nelson Mandela.

In echoing the sentiments of the former statesman, Brand South Africa and the Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Ms Thembi Siweya are heading to the Eastern Cape, Bizana on Friday, 25 October 2019 to promote freedom of expression and African identity through language, in honour of the late Moses Mtileni, who achieved 3 Masters degrees in African languages.

This opportunity also presents Brand South Africa a chance to promote constitutional awareness, pride and patriotism among South Africans to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

The activation is a collaboration of various primary schools around Bizana and will see grade 3 – 4 learners compete in a reading, spelling bee and storytelling competition all crafted in their mother tongue. We see the late Moses Mtileni as an advocate, not only for African languages, but also for the African identity”, said Brand South Africa’s General Manager for Communications, Ms Thoko Modise.

“We look forward to conversing with young people to inspire pride in African identity. It is important that young people are reminded that they have a right to use the language and to practice their culture as enshrined in the South African Constitution.”

Language and culture

Everyone has the right to use the language and to participate in the cultural life of their choice, but no one exercising these rights may do so in a manner inconsistent with any provision of the Bill of Rights. – The Constitution OF THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, 1996 – CHAPTER 2 BILL OF RIGHTS

Media is invited to attend details as follows;

Date: 25 October 2019

Venue: Multipurpose Youth Centre, Mbizana Local Municipality, Eastern Cape

Time: 08:30 am

RSVPS/Enquiries: Ntombi Ntanzi

Email: ntombin@brandsouthafrica.com

Mobile number: 064 890 6819

Brand South Africa will also be able to facilitate any requests for interviews.

Follow the conversation on #PlayYourPart