Brand South Africa together with its partners, Old Mutual Foundation, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and loveLife hosted a virtual conversation with the Matric Class of 2020 with support from the Mpumalanga Department of Education. The virtual conversations are part of the Old Mutual Foundation led project; ‘The #21 Acts of Goodness for the Matric Class of 2020’ which encourage active citizenship and the importance of living the legacy of Nelson Mandela and his contributions towards education.

The launch event was hosted at OR Tambo Mathematics, Science and Technology Academy in Emalahleni last Friday,24 July and will roll out over a period of three months, till the end of October 2020.

Brand South Africa through the Play Your Part programme has the opportunity during the three months to bring its Play Your Part Ambassadors who are prioritising the importance of active citizenship and volunteerism to help uplift matric learners in communities throughout South Africa.

“Old Mutual cares deeply about education, which is one of the Foundation’s key focus areas. This year our hearts go out to South Africa’s matriculants as they prepare for this major school exam under the most difficult of circumstances: the middle of a pandemic storm,” said Maserame Mouyeme, Director of Corporate Affairs and Responsible Business at Old Mutual.

Mouyeme further pointed out that no other Matric class and no other group of Matric teachers have had to deal with the frightening challenges that the 2020 class has had to face.

Through this campaign the Old Mutual Foundation and its partners will provide 67 000 connections and support to matriculants. These #21ActsOfGoodness will be driven by 21 organisations across the country.

South Africa’s national rugby team captain Siya Kolisi, along with other influential personalities such as Luvuyo Madasa and Mpumi Mbethe, Kamohelo Molatlhoe, Nonkululeko Mdluli, and Richard Mabaso started the virtual conversations with learners. This was an opportunity to listen, engage and provide much-needed messages of support.

Brand South Africa commends corporate partners who are playing their part in ensuring that no child is left behind during this pandemic and prioritizing education as a means of strengthening the Nation Brand’s competitiveness.

For more information, follow the conversation on social media platforms #21ActsOfGoodness.

source Old Mutual Foundation