Brand South Africa joined the 3rd annual SUV Challenge in the Eastern Cape

By Mduduzi Malinga

Brand South Africa partnered with the Siyavuya Foundation and Eastern Cape Tourism, for the third rendition of the annual SUV Challenge from 3 to 7 March 2021, in the Eastern Cape. The SUV Challenge seeks to promote road safety, tourism and empower rural communities in the province.

This year the challenge kicked off in Wild Coast Sun, to Kokstad, Msikaba Bridge, and went to Nkantolo Village in Mbizana Local Municipality, making a stop at Mqhekezweni Great Place in King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality, East London, and concluded at Baviaanskloof in the Sarah Baartman District.

During the Tour, Brand South Africa and partners conducted community outreach activations and exhibitions to promote road safety while showcasing the tourist and heritage features.

Brand South Africa encouraged communities to Play their Part by respecting the rules and regulations on the roads to keep communities safe.

“The SUV challenge was a multi-stakeholder activity that showcased South Africa’s road infrastructure, the beauty of our land and the rich heritage that we are renowned for,” said Brand South Africa’s George Khoza, Strategic Relationship Manager for Business.

The challenge featured several South African influencers and media personalities such as radio personality Zintle Mbusi, media personality Andile Ncube, comedian Mpho Popps, television presenter & actor Gabriel Temudzani, radio presenter Mafa Bavuma and Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida.

“The Eastern Cape SUV challenge was an adventure filled with experiences that not only focused on tourism but also on road safety awareness and empowering rural communities in the province”, said SUV Challenge founding member, Siyavuya Mbete of the Siyavuya Foundation.

Please share with us how you are playing your part in keeping safe, as travelers prepare to for the Easter holidays. #PlayYourPart #GetInvolved