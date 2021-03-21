Recognising teachers for playing their part in shaping leaders of the future

This Human Rights Day, Brand South Africa is proud to collaborate with the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) – the largest trade union for teachers in the country and an affiliate of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) – on the ‘I am a school fan’ campaign.

The aim of the initiative is to celebrate and encourage teachers across the country and to recognise the work they are doing as frontline workers during the COVID19 pandemic.

SADTU has successfully fought for teachers’ rights as well as quality education, which are guaranteed as human rights in the country’s constitution.

Teachers and educational personnel have the most important job in the world. Their dedication to their profession by providing guidance and education to learners plays a vital role in shaping and inspiring hope and change in society.

As @Brand_SA and @SadtuNational, we believe it is our duty to ensure that the right to education is enjoyed by all children living in South Africa. #HumanRightsDay2021 #PlayYourPart pic.twitter.com/OVXAjWQVSk — Play Your Part (@PlayYourPartSA) March 21, 2021

“Brand South Africa often collaborates with the organised labour sector, which is an important sector directly affected by economical and socio-political policy changes that take place in the country. Organised labour is at the centre of the policy reforms such as trade liberalisation, privatisation and revisions to labour relations in the country” said Pumeza Ceza, Stakeholder Relations Manager: Civil Society at Brand South Africa.

Brand South Africa celebrates teachers for playing their part in producing quality education, and protecting the livelihoods of learners and communities.

You can play your part by continuing to respect the dignity and rights of learners and teachers.

