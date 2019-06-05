Prioritising the rights of the youth during Child Protection Week

South Africa observes National Child Protection Week from 2 – 9 June this year, under the theme: “Let us Protect All Children to Move South Africa Forward”.

Child Protection Week, spearheaded by the Department of Social Development has been commemorated for the past 22 years, and brings awareness to issues of the protection of children against violence, exploitation and abuse. Apart from the laws that are enshrined in Article 28 of the South African Constitution outlining specific rights for children, we imitate the sentiments of late President Nelson Mandela who believed that “our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future. Those who abuse them tear at the fabric of our society and weaken our nation.”

The Department of Social Development together with the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, held a children’s manifesto on Saturday 1 June to mark International Children’s Day, as well as launch National Child Protection Week (CPW).

In addition, several activations have been running across the country since last week, to raise awareness of the social ills young children are exposed to daily, and remind them of the rights that protect them. Many of these events were run at schools, through GCIS Kwazulu-Natal.

Brand South Africa rallies behind the Department of Social Development to promote of the rights, care and protection of the children in South Africa.

Follow the conversation on social media this week to find out how you can play your part in protecting the rights of children: #ChildProtection2019 #CPW19

You can also show your support by wearing the symbolic green ribbon.