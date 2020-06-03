BRAND South Africa and ACTIVATE! Change Drivers join forces to launch their Youth Month Campaign #Activateyouthpower #InspiredbymyConstitution

Inspired by the idea that all South African youth must know about the Constitution and what it means for them – Brand South Africa and ACTIVATE! Change Drivers, will launch a youth month campaign, to promote constitutional awareness to inspire social activism among the youth, as the country tackles the CoVID-19 Pandemic. The campaign kicks off with an online conversation that seeks to unpack the position and voice of young people in the South Africa.

The campaign seeks to inspire young people through the illustration of the Constitution in their day-to-day lives. This will be brought to life in a conversation with Nomzamo Mbatha – South African actress and television personality, whose work is also deeply rooted in activism, and musician Zakhwe, who has intentionally raised awareness around various social ills including gender-based violence, health and education through his music.

“Section 2 of the Constitution (The Bill of Rights) protects the rights of every South African, as a network of over 4200 youth leaders, we champion issues that might infringe these rights within the health, education and GBV sectors, helping young people understand why and how the constitution has shaped these sectors, and why it makes our constitution one of the best in the world,” said Provoke Manager at ACTIVATE!, Malusi Mazibuko.

“This online conversation comes at a critical time where the world is facing a pandemic that threatens the lives and the wellbeing of all people globally, but that has not deterred the youth in South Africa from standing up and engaging on critical issues that affect their lives. Through this Youth month campaign, we will provide a platform for young people to engage on the significance of their voice in the country’s democracy and inspire a sense of pride and patriotism, that will drive positive change and instill hope,” said General Manager for Stakeholder Relations at Brand South Africa Ms. Mpumi Mabuza.

Brand South Africa and ACTIVATE! share a common vision, which is to promote pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation building.

Event details:

Date: 05 June 2020

Time: 11:00 am

Platform: Facebook Live (Brand South Africa and ACTIVATE! Change Drivers official pages)

Number of registered participants – 200 young people (aged 18-35)

