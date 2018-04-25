Celebrating Freedom Day – The Mark That Made a Difference

Johannesburg, Wednesday 25 April 2018 – South Africa celebrates Freedom Day on the 27th April to mark the emancipation of the country and its people from apartheid. In 1994 on 27th April the first democratic election was held in South Africa, this paved the way towards a new democracy and a new constitution for the country.

Remembering the mark that made a difference in 1994, Brand South Africa’s Constitutional Awareness programme, in collaboration with Freedom Park, will host intergenerational dialogues, in order to inspire constitutionalism, tolerance and constructive expression #makeyourmark.

Ahead of Freedom Day on 27th April 2018, Brand South Africa will encourage youth participation in the Freedom Day programme and other days of national significance to guide in constructing an intergenerational future for the country through the lessons of the past.

Brand South Africa is also driving dialogues on social media platform through its campaign – The Mark That Made a Difference #makeyourmark on the progress South Africa has made in the past 24 years.

Under the theme – “Our Freedom Charter, Constitution: The Bill of Rights, the fundamental rights of every South African”

The Freedom Day programme will run as follows;

Freedom Park’s Intergenerational Dialogue

The Intergenerational Dialogue will create an engaging and interactive platform with the Stalwarts of Freedom to share, discuss and educate the youth and students, the road the people and this country has travelled to shape the remarkably unique, detailed and inclusive constitution including our Bill of Rights, that we now enjoy.

Date: Thursday, 26 April 2018

Time: 10:00am until 14:00pm

Venue: Freedom Park, The Sanctuary venue in the Park

Film Screening of Long Walk to Freedom

An outdoor film screening of Long Walk to Freedom, which will be free to the public. The remarkable life of South African revolutionary, late former president and world icon Nelson Mandela takes center stage. From humble beginnings as a herd boy in a rural village to became involved in the anti-apartheid movement and co-founded the African National Congress Youth League

Date: Friday, 27 April 2018

Time: 12h00pm gates open

Venue: Freedom Park, The Sanctuary venue in the Park

#Singabantu Fundraising Fashion show

#Singabantu – We are human is an Afro phobia awareness short film shot in the remains of a Rosettenville house burnt to the ground during service delivery protests that turned into a nationwide wave of Afro phobic attacks. The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Plural plus award-winning web-film calls for unity, love and tolerance. The web-film was produced by a Play Your Part Ambassador, Sophie Kanza, from the Sophie Kanza Foundation, in collaboration with youth from various African countries, living in South Africa. The web-film is aligned to and has the support of Brand South Africa’s #INSPIREDBYMYCONSTITUTION campaign.

Date: Saturday, 28 April 2018

Time: 18:30pm for 19:00pm

Venue: Asanka Resturant Cnr and, Rivonia Rd & Mutual Rd, Sandton, 2128

Speaking on the objectives of the programme, Brand South Africa’s Stakeholder Relations Manager for Government, Ms Toni Gumede said; “we trust the Freedom Day programme will highlight the fruits of Freedom and popularise the Constitution as well as inspire active citizenship, intergenerational conversations and urge the youth and all citizens to #makeyourmark”.

Join and follow the conversations on The Mark That Made a Difference #makeyourmark

BrandSouthAfrica and @Brand_SA