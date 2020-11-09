Brand South Africa to host dialogue on Gender-Based Violence in partnership with People Opposing Women Abuse

09 NOVEMBER 2020 – Johannesburg – Brand South Africa has entered into a partnership with People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) to host a dialogue aimed at assisting South African women to use their voice and their strength by speaking up against all forms of gender-based violence. Other partners include Soul City Institute, Gauteng Office of the Premier, and Gauteng Department of Community Safety.

The dialogue will take place on Thursday, 12 November 2020, 11:30 to 13:30 on the Zoom Application (ID: 4824493974, Passcode: 20201) ahead of the commencement of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign, a United Nations campaign that takes place annually starting 25 November.

Panellists include:

• Ms Thulisile Manzini, Chief Executive Officer (Acting), Brand South Africa

• Ms Merita Ground, Provincial Coordinator: GBVF, Gauteng Department of Community Safety

• Ms Mary Makgaba, Executive Director, People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA)

• Ms Ms. Ntombikayise Shangase – Zulu, Chief Director, Transformation, Gauteng Office of the Premier

• Ms. Phinah Kodisang, Chief Executive, Soul City Institute

Moderator:

• Ms Unati Speirs (PhD Candidate) POWA Beneficiary

“As the Nation Brand custodian, it is important that we contribute to discourses on societal issues and engage the South African public to eliminate societal ills and in so doing, contribute to nation building. The partnership with POWA enables us to address the worrying issue of gender-based violence and femicides. Members of the public can look forward to engaging and being empowered by experts panellists who will provide them with information and resources to help combat the scourge of gender-based violence’’ says Pumeza Ceza, Brand South Africa’s Stakeholder Relations Manager: Civil Society Projects.

The discussions will cover the following topics:

• Violence during the Covid-19 lockdown.

• Emerging data and mechanisms for reporting gender-based violence.

• The loss of basic necessities such as food and shelter.

• Case management and representation in courts of law

• Improving and protecting women and children from gender-based abuse.

• Empowering women in abusive situations

This discussion will contribute to the broader discourse as we prepare for the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children.

POWA has also partnered with Joko Tea to enable the work on gender based violence to gain support from the South African community, and Joko Tea will be distributing hampers to affected communities as part of their efforts to support the initiative.

Notes to the Editor

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

For more information on Brand South Africa, log on to www.brandsouthafrica.com or like facebook.com/BrandSouthAfrica and follow @BrandSouthAfrica on Instagram and @Brand_SA on twitter for regular updates.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.

For more information on Play Your Part, log on to www.playyourpart.co.za or like facebook.com/PlayYourPart and follow @PlayYourPartSA on twitter for regular updates.

For enquiries, and interview requests please contact:

Phindi Maduna

Mobile: +27 64 890 7414

Email: phindilem@brandsouthafrica.com