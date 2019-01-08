Brand South Africa encourages citizens to exercise their constitutional Right and Register to vote

South Africa’s Bill of Rights preserved in the Constitution is the cornerstone of respecting the rights of all people living in the country. This is an enduring affirmation of the democratic values for human dignity, equality and freedom – Bill of Rights, Chapter 2.

The year 2019 marks South Africa’s 25th year of freedom and democracy. It is for this reason that citizens are encouraged to exercise their constitutional right to participate in the upcoming national elections and register to vote.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is calling on the public to check their registration status at the nearest voting station between the 26 – 27 January 2019, or online to ensure that all citizens are able to vote.

More info at http://www.elections.org.za/regweekend/

