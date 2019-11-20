Brand South Africa welcomes the newly appointed Board of Trustees for the organisation as appointed by His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa. In terms of the Trust Deed, the Board is appointed for a period of three years, effective from 13 November 2019.

These appointments come after a call for nominations for members to serve on the Board as advertised in August 2019.

Brand South Africa is a Schedule 3A public entity and a Trust established in terms of the Trust Property Control Act, No. 57 of 1988 to develop and implement proactive and coordinated marketing, communication and reputation management strategies for South Africa.

On Monday 18 November, Minister in the Presidency, Mr Jackson Mthembu and Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Ms Thembi Siweya welcomed the Trustees. Today the Board of Trustees met with employees and engaged with Brand South Afrifca’s Executive Management Team.

“We are truly honoured to have such a diverse and well-versed Board who will bring the required expertise to Brand South Africa, and we look forward to working collaboratively with them. This journey is one that will ensure that the mandate set out for Brand South Africa is fulfilled, in line with President Ramaphosa’s vision of rebuilding South Africa for a prosperous future. This includes reviving the image and identity of South Africa to position the Nation Brand as not only the destination of choice for investment, but also as a global competitor”, said Brand South Africa’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Ms Thulisile Manzini.

The newly appointed Trustees were selected for their business acumen and expertise in the areas of marketing, communications, tourism, investment promotion, research development, law, risk management, finance, corporate governance, leadership, community development, business management, academics and reputation management.

The newly appointed Trustees are:

Ms Thandi Tobias – Chairperson of the Board Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng – Deputy Chairperson Ms Loretta Jacobus; Professor Ylva Rodny-Gumede; Ms Rachel Kalidass; Mr Mlungisi Johnson; Mr Bushang Modipane; Mr Johannes Sebulela; Ms Tebogo Mamorobela; Ms Sisanda Bukeka Nkoala; Mr Andrew Madella. Three Board Trustees will be returning for another term.

Ms Muditambi Ravele; Dr Stavros Nicolaou; Mr Geoff Rothschild

“I am humbled to have been called forward to take up this mammoth task to serve our country towards its aspired glory that showcases our global competitiveness. We also would like the nation to stand behind this brand called South Africa and support the narrative of a country that inspires new ways. This Board brings with it diverse expertise that will certainly cultivate the organisations’ strategic positioning, whilst ensuring we also contribute to the national key priorities for our country”, said Ms Thandi Tobias – Chairperson of the Board.

Ms Tobias matriculated at Phiritona Secondary school and obtained an advanced diploma in Economic Policy from the University of the Western Cape. She also attained a Certificate in Economics and Public Finance from UNISA, as well as a Certificate in Leadership Communication from Rhodes University. Her career spans from being a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, responsible for international trade, and Deputy Director Youth Development (Department of Tourism Economic and Environmental Affairs) DTEEA and various Portfolio Committees to mention but a few.

Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng – the Deputy Chairperson, holds an MBA and PhD (Management Sciences) degrees. He is also a Harvard University Senior Executive Fellow and completed an Executive Development Programme from Wharton University and an Africa Director Programme at Stellenbosch University. He holds a National Diploma in Public Relations Management from the Tshwane University of Technology and a Certificate in Applied Project Management from Milpark Business School.

