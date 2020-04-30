The most important things you can do when hard lockdown ends

As the lockdown relaxes, we need to be mindful of our own responsibility going forward and how to best to use the small freedoms as they come.

South Africa (30 April 2020) – As of the 1st of May 2020, South Africa will be allowed to do a little more, stretch their legs and shop for more than essentials at their local grocery stores. This is exciting news but there are some important things we should all be doing!

The small freedoms we are being blessed with can only be freedoms if we treat them with respect and follow the rules. It only takes a few people to misbehave and the hard lockdown is initiated once again.

We have seen many people asking what others would do when the lockdown ends. People are excited and rightly so, but we have responsibilities. Below is a list of five things we should all do as the hard lockdown relaxes.

Masks and Handwashing

The spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 hasn’t ended in South Africa, we should all still take every precaution to protect ourselves and everyone around us. We can do this by continuing to wear masks and washing our hands. We should also be maintaining a good social distance from others.

Homemade masks will be sufficient for a trip to the shops or while travelling. It is essential to have a few so that you can wash the masks as you wear them.

Here are some rules for wearing a mask:

• Don’t touch your face or mask.

• Don’t move your mask around on your face.

• Wash your hands before and after removing your mask.

• When removing your mask, remove it from the straps behind your ears.

• Do not share your mask with anyone

• Wash your mask after use and let it dry in the sun. You can iron it too for an added heat treatment.

For handwashing, follow the below:

• Wash your hands as soon as you get home, it should be the first thing you do before greeting any pets or loved ones.

• Wash past your wrists.

• Pat your hands dry and moisturise.

Stay Home

We need to change the mindset behind the lockdown rules. Staying home isn’t a punishment, it is saving lives. Just because you can stick your toes outside, doesn’t mean you should take advantage of the freedom.

It is important to understand that the virus can’t spread if it doesn’t have people to live in. If we stay home and avoid people and public spaces, we prevent the virus from spreading.

As industries start to open again, we need to remain as healthy as possible. Flu season is around the corner and will be an added stress to every working environment. If you feel the flu coming on, stay home.

Obey the law

Read up on the rules of each stage of lockdown and ensure you abide by them. As we are guided through the lockdown processes by the ministers, we will be given clarity on what is expected of the public.

It is important to remember that nobody is above the law and we should discourage any behaviour that could put others at risk. This means we need to keep family and friends accountable for their actions.

Support Local

Be sure to support as many local businesses as possible. Now more than ever we need to boost local economies. South Africa is a nation of entrepreneurs and small businesses, many will need support so where you can, shop local!

When we are allowed to travel again, travel South Africa. We need to inject as much money into our own country as possible. The government can’t save every single business, but we all have the power to!

Remain positive

The coronavirus will come under control eventually, it is important to remember this is happening to everyone. We are all frustrated, scared, angry and nervous about the future. If we remain positive, offer support and comfort to others and actively work to be better, we can prevent fights and further negative emotions taking hold of us.

We are all in this together, and together we will get through it!

