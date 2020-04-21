Twenty-six days into the lockdown, it would seem South Africans have got the hang of staying home. As it stands COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa reflect that citizens in the frontline are ensuring that the fight against COVID-19 is won.

On 31 December 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported a cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan City, China. ‘Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2’ (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed as the causative agent of what we now know as ‘Coronavirus Disease 2019’ (COVID-19). Since then, the virus has spread to more than 100 countries, including South Africa.

The country was caught by surprise but leadership was quick, decisive and solution-driven in response. President Ramaphosa’s efforts to curtail the spread of COVID19 through the nationwide lockdown bears testament to South Africa’s commitment to addressing COVID-19 with drive, tenacity and a sense of urgency.

South Africans attitude to restrictions imposed as part of the nationwide lockdown was truly a trying time with many uncertainties for everyone. Yes, while there were pockets of commentators around the country, who felt that some of the measures taken were extreme, South Africans on the main, recognised that a global shock required globally effective action and response.

Over the weeks there has been unity from all, business, government and civil society. Religious leaders, taxi industry emphasizing the importance of staying at home and protecting themselves and loved ones.

Social media has been a source of information and entertainment with challenges popping up on a daily. So what does surviving lockdown really mean, now knowing that there is unison and determination across all spheres?

For those still struggling, here are some popular tips for surviving lockdown;

Keep active – Jump rope for ten minutes, 20 jumping jacks or just dance! This little active session can improve a low mood by boosting dopamine and endorphin levels

Eat healthy – More veggies and fruit intake and an opportunity to show-off your culinary skills for the gram and fam!

Communicate with your friends, family – Try a multi-way conversation with your laughing buddies.

Learn something new – South Africa has eleven languages how many can you speak? It’s never late to learn how to say ‘Afrika-Dzonga ya SWI KOTA! Lulamisa. Sirhelela. Humelela.

